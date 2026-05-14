حقق فيلم أسد للفنان المصري محمد رمضان انطلاقة قوية في شباك التذاكر المصري، بعدما تصدر المنافسة السينمائية في أول أيام عرضه بإيرادات بلغت مليونًا و751 ألف جنيه، حسبما كشف الموزع السينمائي محمود الدفراوي في بيان صحفي.
انطلاقة قوية
وانطلق عرض الفيلم أمس (الأربعاء) في دور السينما المصرية، وتمكن من بيع 10 آلاف و821 تذكرة ليحتل المركز الأول بين الأفلام المنافسة خلال الموسم الحالي.
مناطق العرض
كما يعرض فيلم أسد في 20 محافظة مصرية عبر 85 دار عرض سينمائي، بإجمالي 583 عرضًا يوميًا موزعة على مختلف المحافظات، ما ساهم في تحقيقه انطلاقة قوية بإيرادات شباك التذاكر منذ يومه الأول.
قصته وصناع العمل
تتمحور أحداث فيلم «أسد» في أجواء القرن التاسع عشر، حيث يجسد محمد رمضان شخصية عبد يدخل في صراع مع المجتمع بعد قصة حب ممنوعة، قبل أن تقوده الأحداث إلى مواجهة حاسمة دفاعًا عن حريته وكرامته.
ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم عدد من النجوم، بينهم ماجد الكدواني، رزان جمال، أحمد داش وكامل الباشا وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج محمد دياب، ومن المقرر عرضه في السعودية ودور السينما العربية يوم 21 مايو القادم.
المركز الثاني
ومن بين أفلام موسم عيد الأضحى المشاركة في المنافسة السينمائية، جاء فيلم «الكلام على إيه» في المركز الثاني بالتزامن مع أول أيام عرضه بدور السينما، بعدما حقق إيرادات بلغت مليونًا و110 آلاف جنيه، من خلال بيع 7.4 ألف تذكرة، رغم عرضه في 62 دار عرض فقط.
The film "Asad" starring Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan has made a strong debut at the Egyptian box office, topping the cinematic competition on its opening day with revenues reaching 1 million and 751 thousand Egyptian pounds, as revealed by film distributor Mahmoud El-Dafrawy in a press statement.
Strong Launch
The film premiered yesterday (Wednesday) in Egyptian cinemas and managed to sell 10,821 tickets, securing the first place among competing films during the current season.
Screening Areas
"Asad" is also being screened in 20 Egyptian governorates across 85 cinemas, with a total of 583 daily screenings distributed across various provinces, contributing to its strong box office performance since day one.
Story and Production Team
The events of the film "Asad" revolve around the atmosphere of the 19th century, where Mohamed Ramadan portrays the character of Abd, who enters into conflict with society after a forbidden love story, before the events lead him to a decisive confrontation in defense of his freedom and dignity.
The film features several stars, including Magdy Kdwan, Razan Jamal, Ahmed Dash, Kamal El-Basha, and others. It is directed by Mohamed Diab and is set to be released in Saudi Arabia and Arab cinemas on May 21st.
Second Place
Among the films participating in the Eid al-Adha season's cinematic competition, the film "El-Kalam Ala Eih" came in second place coinciding with its opening day in cinemas, achieving revenues of 1 million and 110 thousand Egyptian pounds through the sale of 7.4 thousand tickets, despite being shown in only 62 cinemas.