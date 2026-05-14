The film "Asad" starring Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan has made a strong debut at the Egyptian box office, topping the cinematic competition on its opening day with revenues reaching 1 million and 751 thousand Egyptian pounds, as revealed by film distributor Mahmoud El-Dafrawy in a press statement.

Strong Launch

The film premiered yesterday (Wednesday) in Egyptian cinemas and managed to sell 10,821 tickets, securing the first place among competing films during the current season.

Screening Areas

"Asad" is also being screened in 20 Egyptian governorates across 85 cinemas, with a total of 583 daily screenings distributed across various provinces, contributing to its strong box office performance since day one.

Story and Production Team

The events of the film "Asad" revolve around the atmosphere of the 19th century, where Mohamed Ramadan portrays the character of Abd, who enters into conflict with society after a forbidden love story, before the events lead him to a decisive confrontation in defense of his freedom and dignity.

The film features several stars, including Magdy Kdwan, Razan Jamal, Ahmed Dash, Kamal El-Basha, and others. It is directed by Mohamed Diab and is set to be released in Saudi Arabia and Arab cinemas on May 21st.

Second Place

Among the films participating in the Eid al-Adha season's cinematic competition, the film "El-Kalam Ala Eih" came in second place coinciding with its opening day in cinemas, achieving revenues of 1 million and 110 thousand Egyptian pounds through the sale of 7.4 thousand tickets, despite being shown in only 62 cinemas.