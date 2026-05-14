حقق فيلم أسد للفنان المصري محمد رمضان انطلاقة قوية في شباك التذاكر المصري، بعدما تصدر المنافسة السينمائية في أول أيام عرضه بإيرادات بلغت مليونًا و751 ألف جنيه، حسبما كشف الموزع السينمائي محمود الدفراوي في بيان صحفي.

انطلاقة قوية

وانطلق عرض الفيلم أمس (الأربعاء) في دور السينما المصرية، وتمكن من بيع 10 آلاف و821 تذكرة ليحتل المركز الأول بين الأفلام المنافسة خلال الموسم الحالي.

مناطق العرض

كما يعرض فيلم أسد في 20 محافظة مصرية عبر 85 دار عرض سينمائي، بإجمالي 583 عرضًا يوميًا موزعة على مختلف المحافظات، ما ساهم في تحقيقه انطلاقة قوية بإيرادات شباك التذاكر منذ يومه الأول.

قصته وصناع العمل

تتمحور أحداث فيلم «أسد» في أجواء القرن التاسع عشر، حيث يجسد محمد رمضان شخصية عبد يدخل في صراع مع المجتمع بعد قصة حب ممنوعة، قبل أن تقوده الأحداث إلى مواجهة حاسمة دفاعًا عن حريته وكرامته.

ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم عدد من النجوم، بينهم ماجد الكدواني، رزان جمال، أحمد داش وكامل الباشا وآخرون، والعمل من إخراج محمد دياب، ومن المقرر عرضه في السعودية ودور السينما العربية يوم 21 مايو القادم.

المركز الثاني

ومن بين أفلام موسم عيد الأضحى المشاركة في المنافسة السينمائية، جاء فيلم «الكلام على إيه» في المركز الثاني بالتزامن مع أول أيام عرضه بدور السينما، بعدما حقق إيرادات بلغت مليونًا و110 آلاف جنيه، من خلال بيع 7.4 ألف تذكرة، رغم عرضه في 62 دار عرض فقط.