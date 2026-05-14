يبدو أن عام 2026 سيشهد الحدث الأبرز في السينما الكوميدية المصرية، حيث يستعد الفنان أحمد مكي لكسر غيابه السينمائي بعمل ضخم يعيد فيه إحياء واحدة من أنجح الثنائيات في تاريخه، بمشاركة «غول التمثيل» الفنان ماجد الكدواني.

العودة إلى «الملعب القديم»

الفيلم الجديد الذي يخرجه المبدع أحمد الجندي، يعيد مكي والكدواني للعمل معاً بعد مرور 16 عاماً على فيلمهما الأيقوني «لا تراجع ولا استسلام» (2010). هذا اللقاء المنتظر لم يكن مجرد صدفة، بل هو نتاج تحضيرات مكثفة يقودها مكي حالياً لتقديم عمل يليق بتوقعات الجمهور الذي اشتاق لرؤية هذا «الثنائي الذهبي» على الشاشة الكبيرة.

ويأتي هذا التحرك السينمائي بعد غياب مكي عن ماراثون دراما رمضان 2026، وهي الخطوة التي فسرها البعض بأنها «استراحة محارب» للتركيز الكامل على هذا الفيلم. مكي الذي حقق نجاحاً ساحقاً في رمضان 2025 بمسلسل «الغاوي»، قرر أن تكون عودته للسينما من «الباب الكبير» وبجانب رفيق نجاحاته الأبرز ماجد الكدواني.

وأكدت مصادر مقربة من العمل أن التصوير سيبدأ قريباً جداً، وسط تكتم شديد على قصة الفيلم، إلا أن وجود الثلاثي (مكي، الكدواني، الجندي) يضمن عملاً كوميدياً بمواصفات عالمية، يجمع بين الضحك الهستيري والحبكة القوية التي اعتاد عليها هذا الفريق.

هل ينجح مكي والكدواني في تكرار «ظاهرة» حزلقوم والجريني في 2026؟ المؤشرات الأولية تقول إن الجمهور على موعد مع «فيلم الموسم» الذي سيعيد ترتيب حسابات شباك التذاكر من جديد.