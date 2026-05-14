It seems that the year 2026 will witness the most significant event in Egyptian comedy cinema, as artist Ahmed Mekky prepares to break his cinematic absence with a massive project that revives one of the most successful duos in his history, alongside the "acting monster" artist Magdy Kdwan.

Returning to the "Old Playground"

The new film, directed by the creative Ahmed El-Gendy, brings Mekky and Kdwan back together after 16 years since their iconic film "No Retreat, No Surrender" (2010). This anticipated reunion was not just a coincidence, but the result of intensive preparations led by Mekky to present a work that meets the expectations of the audience who have longed to see this "golden duo" on the big screen.

This cinematic move comes after Mekky's absence from the Ramadan drama marathon of 2026, a step that some interpreted as a "warrior's rest" to focus entirely on this film. Mekky, who achieved tremendous success in Ramadan 2025 with the series "The Enthusiast," decided that his return to cinema would be through "the big door" alongside his most prominent success partner, Magdy Kdwan.

Sources close to the project confirmed that filming will begin very soon, amidst strict secrecy regarding the film's story. However, the presence of the trio (Mekky, Kdwan, El-Gendy) guarantees a comedy work with global standards, combining hysterical laughter and the strong plot that this team is known for.

Will Mekky and Kdwan succeed in repeating the "phenomenon" of Hazalqoum and El-Greeni in 2026? Initial indicators suggest that the audience is in for a "film of the season" that will rearrange box office calculations once again.