فيما يعقد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قمة مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج، أثارة قناة «فوكس نيوز» اليوم (الخميس) جدلاً بعد فرض غرامة على سائق القناة في العاصمة الصينية بكين على خلفية ركن السيارة بشكل خاطئ.

وبثت القناة الأمريكية اليوم، تقريراً لمذيعها بريت باير عن نظام المراقبة في العاصمة الصينية بكين، مشددة بالقول:«الحزب الشيوعي يراقب كل شيء، وذلك».

كاميرات المراقبة الصينية


وقال مذيع القناة بريت باير:«الأخ الكبير يراقبنا»، مشيراً إلى أن السلطات الصينية حررت مخالفة لسائق القناة باستخدام شبكة كاميرات المراقبة المنتشرة بكثافة في أنحاء بكين، مضيفاً:«هناك كاميرات حرفياً في كل مكان، إنهم يرون كل شيء، أوقف سائقنا السيارة بشكل مخالف لمدة دقيقتين فقط، وتلقى رسالة على هاتفه، بمخالفة بقيمة ما يساوي 40 دولاراً أمريكياً».


وشدد بالقول:«لأنهم رصدوا ذلك عبر الكاميرات»، مضيفاً:«هناك أسئلة حقيقية عن هدف الحزب الشيوعي من تتبع المواطنين، أو ترتيبهم في سلم اجتماعي، هم يقولون إنه لإبقاء الجميع في أمان، هذه الكاميرات كل مكان».


ولفت باير إلى أن المكان الذي كان يتواجد فيه بها 20 كاميرا، وأن السلطات أضافت 1500 كاميرا في بكين هذا العام، مبيناً أنه لا أحد يعبر الطريق بشكل خاطئ، لأنه سيحصل على مخالفة فوراً.

ردود صينية وانتقادات للمذيع الأمريكي


في المقابل، رد مستخدمون صينيون على شكوى «فوكس نيوز» من الغرامة، بنشر مقطع فيديو لباير، وهو يصور تقريره وسط الشارع وبين السيارات في ساعة مزدحمة، في حين نشرت الصحافية لي جينغ جينغ مقطع الفيديو، وردت على باير بالقول إنه «فيما كانت شبكة فوكس نيوز، تشتكي من تلقيها مخالفة بسبب ركن السيارة بشكل غير قانوني، كان هذا ما يفعله فريقها في المقابل».
وأشارت إلى أن سكانا في بكين شاركوا على منصة Douyin مقطعاً يُظهر مذيع فوكس نيوز بريت باير وهو يصوّر وسط حركة مرور مزدحمة، موضحة أن عددا من المستخدمين شددوا على أنه كان يجب تغريم باير، وأنه كان عليه احترام البلد المضيف.


وقالت المذيعة آن جي «عندما تكون ضيفاً في بلد آخر، لا يحق لك تجاهل القوانين ثم انتقاد طريقة إدارة الأمور فيه».