As U.S. President Donald Trump holds a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Fox News sparked controversy today (Thursday) after a fine was imposed on the channel's driver in the Chinese capital Beijing for illegal parking.

The American channel aired a report today by its host Bret Baier about the surveillance system in the Chinese capital, emphasizing by saying: "The Communist Party is watching everything, and that."



Chinese Surveillance Cameras



Baier stated: "Big Brother is watching us," pointing out that Chinese authorities issued a ticket to the channel's driver using the extensive network of surveillance cameras throughout Beijing, adding: "There are cameras literally everywhere, they see everything. Our driver parked illegally for just two minutes and received a message on his phone with a fine equivalent to 40 U.S. dollars."



He stressed: "Because they detected that through the cameras," adding: "There are real questions about the Communist Party's purpose in tracking citizens or ranking them in a social hierarchy. They say it's to keep everyone safe; these cameras are everywhere."



Baier noted that the location he was in had 20 cameras, and that authorities added 1,500 cameras in Beijing this year, indicating that no one crosses the street illegally because they will receive a ticket immediately.



Chinese Responses and Criticism of the American Host



In contrast, Chinese users responded to Fox News' complaint about the fine by posting a video of Baier filming his report in the street among cars during a busy hour, while journalist Li Jingjing shared the video and responded to Baier by saying that "while Fox News was complaining about receiving a fine for illegal parking, this is what its team was doing in return."

She pointed out that residents in Beijing shared on Douyin a clip showing Fox News host Bret Baier filming in heavy traffic, clarifying that several users emphasized that Baier should have been fined and that he should respect the host country.



Anchor Ann Ji said, "When you are a guest in another country, you do not have the right to ignore the laws and then criticize how things are managed there."