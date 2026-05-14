جدد وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، دعم بلاده الكامل لأمن واستقرار دول الخليج العربي، ورفض أي اعتداءات تستهدف المساس بسيادتها واستقرارها، مشدداً على أن الحلول الدبلوماسية والتسويات السلمية تمثل السبيل الوحيد لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار.


واستعرض خلال مشاركته في اجتماع وزراء خارجية دول مجموعة البريكس في نيودلهي، اليوم (الخميس) الجهود التي تبذلها مصر لاحتواء التوتر وخفض التصعيد ومنع اتساع نطاق الصراع، كما تناول تطورات الأوضاع في الشرق الأوسط، وما يشهده الإقليم من تصعيد يهدد الاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، ويؤثر سلباً على أمن الملاحة الدولية وسلاسل الإمداد وأسعار الطاقة والغذاء.


وفيما يتعلق بالقضية الفلسطينية، دان وزير الخارجية المصري الممارسات الإسرائيلية بالأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، مشدداً على ضرورة ضمان نفاذ المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية والطبية دون عوائق إلى قطاع غزة، بما يسهم في تخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية، إلى جانب التمهيد لمرحلة التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار، وصولاً إلى تسوية عادلة وشاملة للقضية الفلسطينية.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية السفير تميم خلاف، إن الوزير عبدالعاطي تناول خلال كلمته عدداً من القضايا ذات الأولوية على أجندة العمل متعدد الأطراف، وفي مقدمتها إصلاح النظام الاقتصادي العالمي، وإصلاح مجلس الأمن، حيث استعرض الموقف المصري الداعم لـ"توافق أوزوليني" و"إعلان سرت" باعتبارهما الإطارين المعبرين عن الموقف الأفريقي الموحد، والسبيل الوحيد لمعالجة الظلم التاريخي في تمثيل القارة الأفريقية داخل مجلس الأمن.


واستعرض أيضًا التحديات المتشابكة التي يشهدها النظام الدولي والاقتصاد العالمي، مشيراً إلى أن الدول النامية تتحمل العبء الأكبر من تداعيات هذه الأزمات.


كما أعرب عبدالعاطي عن تطلعه لمواصلة تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين دول البريكس، ودعم دور بنك التنمية الجديد، والدفع نحو تنفيذ مشروعات مشتركة في قطاعات الطاقة والتصنيع والبنية التحتية والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة.


وتناول أيضًا المبادرات التي طرحتها مصر في إطار البريكس، ومن بينها إنشاء مركز لوجستي للحبوب في شرق بورسعيد لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي، بما يسهم في دعم التعاون الصناعي والتجاري والاستثماري بين الدول الأعضاء.