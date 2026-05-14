The Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aty renewed his country's full support for the security and stability of the Gulf Arab states, rejecting any aggressions aimed at undermining their sovereignty and stability, emphasizing that diplomatic solutions and peaceful settlements represent the only way to achieve security and stability.



During his participation in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries in New Delhi today (Thursday), he reviewed the efforts made by Egypt to contain tensions, reduce escalation, and prevent the widening of the conflict. He also addressed the developments in the Middle East and the escalation in the region that threatens regional and international stability, negatively affecting the security of international navigation, supply chains, and energy and food prices.



Regarding the Palestinian issue, the Egyptian Foreign Minister condemned the Israeli practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the necessity of ensuring the unobstructed access of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, which contributes to alleviating humanitarian suffering, alongside paving the way for early recovery and reconstruction, leading to a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.



Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Tamim Khalaf stated that Minister Abdel Aty addressed several priority issues on the multilateral agenda during his speech, foremost among them the reform of the global economic system and the reform of the Security Council. He reviewed Egypt's supportive position for the "Ozulini Consensus" and the "Sirte Declaration" as the frameworks expressing the unified African position and the only way to address the historical injustice in the representation of the African continent within the Security Council.



He also reviewed the intertwined challenges facing the international system and the global economy, noting that developing countries bear the brunt of the repercussions of these crises.



Abdel Aty also expressed his aspiration to continue enhancing economic cooperation among BRICS countries, supporting the role of the New Development Bank, and pushing towards implementing joint projects in the sectors of energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and advanced technology.



He also discussed the initiatives proposed by Egypt within the BRICS framework, including the establishment of a logistics center for grains in East Port Said to enhance food security, contributing to supporting industrial, commercial, and investment cooperation among member states.