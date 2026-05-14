أكد مدير مركز القلب بمستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان بالعاصمة اليمنية المؤقتة عدن، الدكتور أحمد الجفري، أن المركز بات يمثل «شريان الحياة» والوجهة الطبية الأولى والوحيدة على مستوى الجمهورية اليمنية التي تقدم خدماتها النوعية والمجانية بالكامل لكافة أبناء الشعب اليمني من صعدة إلى المهرة، مؤكداً أن الدعم السخي الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن أحدث تحولاً جذرياً ونقلة نوعية في المشهد الصحي اليمني.
وأوضح الدكتور الجفري في حوار خاص لـ «عكاظ»، أن المركز يضم منظومة متكاملة تشمل 14 عيادة قلبية تخصصية مجهزة بأحدث التقنيات الطبية العالمية، ويديرها كادر طبي مؤهل تأهيلاً عالياً يعمل على مدار الأسبوع بنظام النوبات لضمان رعاية فائقة للمرضى على مدار الساعة، لافتاً إلى أن هذا الصرح الطبي كسر حاجز العجز الصحي في البلاد ووفر أرقى الخدمات وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية.
تقنيات تضاهي المراكز العالمية
وكشف الدكتور الجفري قرب تعزيز المركز بجهاز قسطرة قلبية ثانٍ خلال الـ60 يوماً القادمة، واصفاً إياه بـ «الأحدث عالمياً»، ليكون الجهاز الوحيد بهذه المواصفات على مستوى القطر والإقليم.
وأشار إلى أن المركز أدخل أخيرا جهاز أشعة مقطعية متطور ساهم بشكل فعال في تشخيص الحالات المستعصية التي كانت تثقل كاهل المواطن اليمني بآلامها وتكاليف علاجها في الخارج.
جراحات نوعية ومجانية
وفيما يخص العمليات النوعية، أكد الدكتور الجفري انفراد المركز بإجراء جراحات معقدة ونادرة على مستوى اليمن، شملت توسيع وزراعة الصمام الأبهري والميترالي بالبالون عبر القسطرة، وإصلاح تشوهات القلب الخلقية للأطفال، وهي عمليات تتجاوز تكلفتها في المراكز الخاصة والخارج حاجز الـ 10 آلاف دولار، بينما تقدم هنا بـ «صفر تكلفة» للمواطن، مع صرف العلاجات والمتابعة الدورية مجاناً.
أرقام قياسية وإنجازات طبية
وبلغة الأرقام، استعرض الدكتور الجفري حصاد المركز منذ يناير 2023 وحتى مطلع أبريل 2026، حيث نجحت الكوادر الطبية في إجراء 1,539 عملية جراحة قلب مفتوح للكبار والأطفال دون تسجيل مضاعفات تذكر، فيما بلغت إجمالي القساطر القلبية المنفذة 7,462 حالة، تنوعت ما بين 4,263 قسطرة تشخيصية، و1,912 قسطرة علاجية، بالإضافة إلى 713 قسطرة مخصصة للأطفال، وتركيب 144 منظماً لضربات القلب، وتوسيع الشريان بالبالون لـ 298 حالة.
خدمات شاملة وجغرافيا جامعة
وأشار الدكتور الجفري إلى أن المركز يستقبل يومياً ما بين 300 إلى 400 مريض من كافة المحافظات، مؤكداً أن الخدمات امتدت لتشمل أهالي جزيرة سقطرى، مع وجود خطط لتعزيز الزيارات الميدانية والاستشارات الطبية للأرخبيل في القريب العاجل، ليظل المركز صرحاً جامعاً لكل أبناء اليمن دون استثناء.
مملكة الإنسانية عطاء بلا حدود
وفي ختام حديثه أعرب الدكتور الجفري عن شكره خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وللشعب السعودي كافة، مثمناً الدور الجوهري للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، لدعم وتشغيل هذا الصرح الذي أعاد الأمل لقلوب اليمنيين.
The Director of the Heart Center at Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in the temporary Yemeni capital, Aden, Dr. Ahmed Al-Jafri, confirmed that the center has become a "lifeline" and the first and only medical destination in the Republic of Yemen that provides its high-quality and completely free services to all Yemeni citizens from Saada to Mahra. He emphasized that the generous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has brought about a radical transformation and a qualitative leap in the Yemeni health scene.
Dr. Al-Jafri explained in a special interview with "Okaz" that the center includes a comprehensive system consisting of 14 specialized cardiac clinics equipped with the latest global medical technologies, managed by a highly qualified medical staff that works around the clock in shifts to ensure exceptional care for patients at all times. He pointed out that this medical edifice has broken the barrier of health inadequacy in the country and provided the highest quality services according to the highest international standards.
Technologies Comparable to Global Centers
Dr. Al-Jafri revealed that the center is set to enhance its capabilities with a second cardiac catheterization device within the next 60 days, describing it as "the most advanced globally," making it the only device with such specifications in the country and the region.
He noted that the center recently introduced an advanced CT scan machine that has effectively contributed to diagnosing complex cases that have burdened Yemeni citizens with pain and treatment costs abroad.
Quality and Free Surgeries
Regarding specialized surgeries, Dr. Al-Jafri confirmed the center's uniqueness in performing complex and rare surgeries in Yemen, including the dilation and implantation of the aortic and mitral valves via balloon catheterization, and repairing congenital heart defects in children. These surgeries exceed a cost of $10,000 in private centers and abroad, while they are provided here at "zero cost" to the citizen, along with free medications and regular follow-ups.
Record Numbers and Medical Achievements
In terms of numbers, Dr. Al-Jafri reviewed the center's achievements from January 2023 to early April 2026, where the medical staff successfully performed 1,539 open-heart surgeries for adults and children without any significant complications recorded. The total number of cardiac catheterizations conducted reached 7,462 cases, which included 4,263 diagnostic catheterizations, 1,912 therapeutic catheterizations, in addition to 713 pediatric catheterizations, the installation of 144 pacemakers, and balloon dilation for 298 cases.
Comprehensive Services and Inclusive Geography
Dr. Al-Jafri indicated that the center receives daily between 300 to 400 patients from all governorates, confirming that services have extended to include the residents of Socotra Island, with plans to enhance field visits and medical consultations for the archipelago in the near future, ensuring that the center remains a comprehensive facility for all Yemenis without exception.
The Kingdom of Humanity: Generosity Without Limits
In conclusion, Dr. Al-Jafri expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as to the entire Saudi people, appreciating the essential role of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in supporting and operating this edifice that has restored hope to the hearts of Yemenis.