The Director of the Heart Center at Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in the temporary Yemeni capital, Aden, Dr. Ahmed Al-Jafri, confirmed that the center has become a "lifeline" and the first and only medical destination in the Republic of Yemen that provides its high-quality and completely free services to all Yemeni citizens from Saada to Mahra. He emphasized that the generous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has brought about a radical transformation and a qualitative leap in the Yemeni health scene.



Dr. Al-Jafri explained in a special interview with "Okaz" that the center includes a comprehensive system consisting of 14 specialized cardiac clinics equipped with the latest global medical technologies, managed by a highly qualified medical staff that works around the clock in shifts to ensure exceptional care for patients at all times. He pointed out that this medical edifice has broken the barrier of health inadequacy in the country and provided the highest quality services according to the highest international standards.



Technologies Comparable to Global Centers



Dr. Al-Jafri revealed that the center is set to enhance its capabilities with a second cardiac catheterization device within the next 60 days, describing it as "the most advanced globally," making it the only device with such specifications in the country and the region.



He noted that the center recently introduced an advanced CT scan machine that has effectively contributed to diagnosing complex cases that have burdened Yemeni citizens with pain and treatment costs abroad.



Quality and Free Surgeries



Regarding specialized surgeries, Dr. Al-Jafri confirmed the center's uniqueness in performing complex and rare surgeries in Yemen, including the dilation and implantation of the aortic and mitral valves via balloon catheterization, and repairing congenital heart defects in children. These surgeries exceed a cost of $10,000 in private centers and abroad, while they are provided here at "zero cost" to the citizen, along with free medications and regular follow-ups.



Record Numbers and Medical Achievements



In terms of numbers, Dr. Al-Jafri reviewed the center's achievements from January 2023 to early April 2026, where the medical staff successfully performed 1,539 open-heart surgeries for adults and children without any significant complications recorded. The total number of cardiac catheterizations conducted reached 7,462 cases, which included 4,263 diagnostic catheterizations, 1,912 therapeutic catheterizations, in addition to 713 pediatric catheterizations, the installation of 144 pacemakers, and balloon dilation for 298 cases.



Comprehensive Services and Inclusive Geography



Dr. Al-Jafri indicated that the center receives daily between 300 to 400 patients from all governorates, confirming that services have extended to include the residents of Socotra Island, with plans to enhance field visits and medical consultations for the archipelago in the near future, ensuring that the center remains a comprehensive facility for all Yemenis without exception.



The Kingdom of Humanity: Generosity Without Limits



In conclusion, Dr. Al-Jafri expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as to the entire Saudi people, appreciating the essential role of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in supporting and operating this edifice that has restored hope to the hearts of Yemenis.