أكد مدير مركز القلب بمستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان بالعاصمة اليمنية المؤقتة عدن، الدكتور أحمد الجفري، أن المركز بات يمثل «شريان الحياة» والوجهة الطبية الأولى والوحيدة على مستوى الجمهورية اليمنية التي تقدم خدماتها النوعية والمجانية بالكامل لكافة أبناء الشعب اليمني من صعدة إلى المهرة، مؤكداً أن الدعم السخي الذي تقدمه المملكة العربية السعودية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن أحدث تحولاً جذرياً ونقلة نوعية في المشهد الصحي اليمني.


وأوضح الدكتور الجفري في حوار خاص لـ «عكاظ»، أن المركز يضم منظومة متكاملة تشمل 14 عيادة قلبية تخصصية مجهزة بأحدث التقنيات الطبية العالمية، ويديرها كادر طبي مؤهل تأهيلاً عالياً يعمل على مدار الأسبوع بنظام النوبات لضمان رعاية فائقة للمرضى على مدار الساعة، لافتاً إلى أن هذا الصرح الطبي كسر حاجز العجز الصحي في البلاد ووفر أرقى الخدمات وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية.


تقنيات تضاهي المراكز العالمية


​وكشف الدكتور الجفري قرب تعزيز المركز بجهاز قسطرة قلبية ثانٍ خلال الـ60 يوماً القادمة، واصفاً إياه بـ «الأحدث عالمياً»، ليكون الجهاز الوحيد بهذه المواصفات على مستوى القطر والإقليم.


وأشار إلى أن المركز أدخل أخيرا جهاز أشعة مقطعية متطور ساهم بشكل فعال في تشخيص الحالات المستعصية التي كانت تثقل كاهل المواطن اليمني بآلامها وتكاليف علاجها في الخارج.


​جراحات نوعية ومجانية


وفيما يخص العمليات النوعية، أكد الدكتور الجفري انفراد المركز بإجراء جراحات معقدة ونادرة على مستوى اليمن، شملت توسيع وزراعة الصمام الأبهري والميترالي بالبالون عبر القسطرة، وإصلاح تشوهات القلب الخلقية للأطفال، وهي عمليات تتجاوز تكلفتها في المراكز الخاصة والخارج حاجز الـ 10 آلاف دولار، بينما تقدم هنا بـ «صفر تكلفة» للمواطن، مع صرف العلاجات والمتابعة الدورية مجاناً.


أرقام قياسية وإنجازات طبية


وبلغة الأرقام، استعرض الدكتور الجفري حصاد المركز منذ يناير 2023 وحتى مطلع أبريل 2026، حيث نجحت الكوادر الطبية في إجراء 1,539 عملية جراحة قلب مفتوح للكبار والأطفال دون تسجيل مضاعفات تذكر، فيما بلغت إجمالي القساطر القلبية المنفذة 7,462 حالة، تنوعت ما بين 4,263 قسطرة تشخيصية، و1,912 قسطرة علاجية، بالإضافة إلى 713 قسطرة مخصصة للأطفال، وتركيب 144 منظماً لضربات القلب، وتوسيع الشريان بالبالون لـ 298 حالة.


خدمات شاملة وجغرافيا جامعة


وأشار الدكتور الجفري إلى أن المركز يستقبل يومياً ما بين 300 إلى 400 مريض من كافة المحافظات، مؤكداً أن الخدمات امتدت لتشمل أهالي جزيرة سقطرى، مع وجود خطط لتعزيز الزيارات الميدانية والاستشارات الطبية للأرخبيل في القريب العاجل، ليظل المركز صرحاً جامعاً لكل أبناء اليمن دون استثناء.


مملكة الإنسانية عطاء بلا حدود


​وفي ختام حديثه أعرب الدكتور الجفري عن شكره خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وللشعب السعودي كافة، مثمناً الدور الجوهري للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، لدعم وتشغيل هذا الصرح الذي أعاد الأمل لقلوب اليمنيين.