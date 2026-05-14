طوى الفنان المصري محمد رمضان والإعلامي المصري عمرو أديب صفحة خلافاتهما التي استمرت لسنوات، بعدما اجتمعا خلال تسجيل حلقة جديدة من برنامج «الحكاية» المذاع عبر قناة «MBC مصر» المقرر عرضها خلال الأيام القادمة.

أول لقاء بعد خلافات

وظهر الثنائي في أجواء مليئة بالود خلال كواليس التصوير، حيث تبادلا الضحكات في أول لقاء يجمعهما منذ اندلاع الأزمة بينهما، التي وصلت في وقت سابق إلى ساحات القضاء.

تفاصيل الخلاف

وتعود بداية الخلاف إلى 2021 بعد انتقاد عمرو أديب مقطع فيديو نشره محمد رمضان وهو يلقي أموالاً في حمام السباحة، قبل أن يتبادل الطرفان التصريحات عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لينتهي الأمر لاحقاً بصدور حكم قضائي بتغريم محمد رمضان 300 ألف جنيه بعد اتهامات تتعلق بالسب والقذف عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إضافة إلى اتهامات بإساءة استخدام حساباته الإلكترونية.

انطلاق «أسد» في دور السينما

وعلى جانب آخر، يستعد فيلم «أسد» للانطلاق في دور السينما المصرية ابتداءً من اليوم (الخميس) 14 مايو، قبل طرحه في عدد من الدول العربية يوم 21 مايو، وسط حالة من الترقب لدى الجمهور للعمل الجديد.

ويضم الفيلم مجموعة من الفنانين، بينهم ماجد الكدواني ورزان جمال وكامل الباشا وركين سعد، والعمل يحمل توقيع المخرج محمد دياب، الذي يقدمه برؤية فنية مختلفة، بينما شارك في كتابة السيناريو كل من محمد دياب وشيرين دياب وخالد دياب.