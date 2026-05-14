The Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan and the Egyptian media personality Amr Adib have turned the page on their years-long disputes, after they met during the recording of a new episode of the program "Al-Hekaya," which is broadcast on "MBC Masr" and is set to air in the coming days.

First Meeting After Disputes

The duo appeared in a warm atmosphere during the filming behind the scenes, exchanging laughter in their first meeting since the crisis erupted between them, which had previously reached the courts.

Details of the Dispute

The dispute began in 2021 after Amr Adib criticized a video posted by Mohamed Ramadan in which he was throwing money into a swimming pool. The two parties then exchanged statements on social media, which later culminated in a court ruling fining Mohamed Ramadan 300,000 Egyptian pounds due to accusations related to defamation and slander on social media, in addition to allegations of misuse of his electronic accounts.

Launch of "Asad" in Cinemas

On another note, the film "Asad" is set to launch in Egyptian cinemas starting today (Thursday), May 14, before its release in several Arab countries on May 21, amid anticipation from the audience for the new work.

The film features a group of artists, including Magdy Kdwan, Razan Jamal, Kamal Al-Basha, and Rakin Saad. The work is directed by Mohamed Diab, who presents it with a different artistic vision, while the screenplay was co-written by Mohamed Diab, Sherine Diab, and Khaled Diab.