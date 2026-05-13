رصد تلسكوب جيمس ويب الفضائي كوكباً عملاقاً يُعرف باسم «إبسيلون إندي أب»، جذب اهتمام الأوساط العلمية بسبب التركيبة غير المعتادة لغلافه الجوي، الذي يحتوي على مزيج من الأمونيا وبخار الماء، ما دفع بعض التقارير الإعلامية إلى وصفه مجازاً بأنه «كوكب ذو رائحة غريبة».
ووفقاً لما أورده موقع «هاف بوست»، يقع الكوكب على بعد عدة سنوات ضوئية من الأرض، ويصنف ضمن الكواكب الغازية العملاقة، إذ تُقدّر كتلته بنحو 7.6 ضعف كتلة كوكب المشتري.
ويتميّز «إبسيلون إندي أب» بدرجات حرارة منخفضة نسبياً مقارنة بكواكب غازية أخرى، حيث تراوح حرارته بين 70 درجة مئوية تحت الصفر و20 درجة مئوية؛ الأمر الذي يجعله نموذجاً مهماً لدراسة طبيعة الكواكب العملاقة البعيدة.
وأظهرت البيانات التي جمعها تلسكوب جيمس ويب أن الغلاف الجوي للكوكب غني بالأمونيا، إلى جانب مؤشرات على وجود سحب مكوّنة من جليد الماء، وهي عناصر تمنح العلماء فهماً أعمق لخصائص هذه العوالم الغامضة.
ورغم الطابع الطريف الذي صاحب تداول الخبر بسبب ارتباط بعض هذه المركبات الكيميائية بروائح معروفة على الأرض، فإن العلماء يؤكدون أن الحديث لا يتعلق برائحة فعلية، بل بتشابه في التركيب الكيميائي فقط.
ويُنظر إلى هذا الاكتشاف باعتباره خطوة متقدمة في دراسة الكواكب الخارجية، إذ يتيح للباحثين فرصة تحليل غلاف جوي معقد لكوكب عملاق بدرجة وضوح غير مسبوقة، ما يساعد على تطوير النماذج العلمية المتعلقة بتكوّن الكواكب وتطورها.
كما يتوقع العلماء أن يشهد العقد القادم تطورات أكبر في هذا المجال، خصوصاً مع خطط وكالة ناسا لإطلاق تلسكوب «نانسي غريس رومان»، الذي سيمنح العلماء قدرة أكبر على رصد كواكب أكثر برودة وخفوتاً، ودراسة تفاصيل أدق تتعلق بالغيوم والبنية الجوية لهذه الأجرام البعيدة.
ويؤكد الباحثون أن «إبسيلون إندي أب» لا يمثل مجرد ظاهرة لافتة أو مادة طريفة للتداول الإعلامي، بل يعد نافذة علمية مهمة لفهم التنوع الهائل للكواكب المنتشرة في مجرتنا.
The James Webb Space Telescope has observed a giant planet known as "Epsilon Indi Ab," which has attracted the attention of the scientific community due to the unusual composition of its atmosphere, containing a mix of ammonia and water vapor, prompting some media reports to metaphorically describe it as a "planet with a strange smell."
According to the "HuffPost" website, the planet is located several light-years away from Earth and is classified as a gas giant, with an estimated mass about 7.6 times that of Jupiter.
Epsilon Indi Ab features relatively low temperatures compared to other gas giants, ranging from 70 degrees Celsius below zero to 20 degrees Celsius; this makes it an important model for studying the nature of distant giant planets.
Data collected by the James Webb Telescope has shown that the planet's atmosphere is rich in ammonia, along with indications of clouds made of water ice, elements that provide scientists with a deeper understanding of the characteristics of these mysterious worlds.
Despite the amusing nature of the news due to the association of some of these chemical compounds with known odors on Earth, scientists emphasize that this is not about an actual smell, but rather a similarity in chemical composition.
This discovery is viewed as a significant step forward in the study of exoplanets, as it allows researchers the opportunity to analyze the complex atmosphere of a giant planet with unprecedented clarity, aiding in the development of scientific models related to planet formation and evolution.
Scientists also expect to see greater advancements in this field over the next decade, especially with NASA's plans to launch the "Nancy Grace Roman" telescope, which will give scientists greater capability to observe cooler and fainter planets and study finer details related to the clouds and atmospheric structure of these distant bodies.
Researchers confirm that Epsilon Indi Ab is not just a striking phenomenon or amusing material for media circulation, but rather an important scientific window for understanding the vast diversity of planets scattered throughout our galaxy.