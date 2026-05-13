رصد تلسكوب جيمس ويب الفضائي كوكباً عملاقاً يُعرف باسم «إبسيلون إندي أب»، جذب اهتمام الأوساط العلمية بسبب التركيبة غير المعتادة لغلافه الجوي، الذي يحتوي على مزيج من الأمونيا وبخار الماء، ما دفع بعض التقارير الإعلامية إلى وصفه مجازاً بأنه «كوكب ذو رائحة غريبة».

ووفقاً لما أورده موقع «هاف بوست»، يقع الكوكب على بعد عدة سنوات ضوئية من الأرض، ويصنف ضمن الكواكب الغازية العملاقة، إذ تُقدّر كتلته بنحو 7.6 ضعف كتلة كوكب المشتري.

ويتميّز «إبسيلون إندي أب» بدرجات حرارة منخفضة نسبياً مقارنة بكواكب غازية أخرى، حيث تراوح حرارته بين 70 درجة مئوية تحت الصفر و20 درجة مئوية؛ الأمر الذي يجعله نموذجاً مهماً لدراسة طبيعة الكواكب العملاقة البعيدة.

وأظهرت البيانات التي جمعها تلسكوب جيمس ويب أن الغلاف الجوي للكوكب غني بالأمونيا، إلى جانب مؤشرات على وجود سحب مكوّنة من جليد الماء، وهي عناصر تمنح العلماء فهماً أعمق لخصائص هذه العوالم الغامضة.

ورغم الطابع الطريف الذي صاحب تداول الخبر بسبب ارتباط بعض هذه المركبات الكيميائية بروائح معروفة على الأرض، فإن العلماء يؤكدون أن الحديث لا يتعلق برائحة فعلية، بل بتشابه في التركيب الكيميائي فقط.

ويُنظر إلى هذا الاكتشاف باعتباره خطوة متقدمة في دراسة الكواكب الخارجية، إذ يتيح للباحثين فرصة تحليل غلاف جوي معقد لكوكب عملاق بدرجة وضوح غير مسبوقة، ما يساعد على تطوير النماذج العلمية المتعلقة بتكوّن الكواكب وتطورها.

كما يتوقع العلماء أن يشهد العقد القادم تطورات أكبر في هذا المجال، خصوصاً مع خطط وكالة ناسا لإطلاق تلسكوب «نانسي غريس رومان»، الذي سيمنح العلماء قدرة أكبر على رصد كواكب أكثر برودة وخفوتاً، ودراسة تفاصيل أدق تتعلق بالغيوم والبنية الجوية لهذه الأجرام البعيدة.

ويؤكد الباحثون أن «إبسيلون إندي أب» لا يمثل مجرد ظاهرة لافتة أو مادة طريفة للتداول الإعلامي، بل يعد نافذة علمية مهمة لفهم التنوع الهائل للكواكب المنتشرة في مجرتنا.