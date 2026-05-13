أعلن السيناريست المصري مدحت العدل عن تحضيره لمشروع مسرحي جديد يستعرض محطات من حياة ومسيرة الفنان الراحل عبد الحليم حافظ، بالتزامن مع الذكرى الخمسين لرحيله.

عمل مسرحي عن العندليب

أكد العدل، خلال تصريحات إذاعية، أنه يعمل في الفترة الحالية على وضع اللمسات النهائية لعرض مسرحي يحمل عنوان «حليم.. آخر زمن الرومانسية»، مشيرًا إلى رغبته في تقديم عمل فني يليق بتاريخ العندليب ومسيرته الفنية الكبيرة.

وأضاف أنه يتمنى أن يحظى العرض بإعجاب الجمهور، خاصة أن عبد الحليم حافظ لا يزال يُعد أحد أبرز رموز الغناء العربي وأكثرهم تأثيرًا عبر الأجيال.

«العندليب» يعود إلى المسرح.. ما القصة؟

سبب تقديم المسرحية

وأوضح مدحت العدل أن تقديم عمل مسرحي عن عبد الحليم حافظ يأتي بعد النجاح الكبير الذي حققه من خلال تجربته المسرحية السابقة «أم كلثوم.. دايبين في صوت الست»، والتي لاقت تفاعلًا واسعًا وإشادات جماهيرية خلال عرضها.

تفاصيل مسرحية «أم كلثوم»

جاءت المسرحية من تأليف وأشعار وإنتاج مدحت العدل، وإخراج أحمد فؤاد، بمشاركة كل من خالد الكمار وإيهاب عبد الواحد في وضع الموسيقى والتأليف الموسيقي، إلى جانب مجموعة من الوجوه الشابة في البطولة.

أحداث المسرحية

استعرض العمل السيرة الفنية لكوكب الشرق أم كلثوم، ورحلتها الممتدة لنحو 75 عامًا، مع التركيز على أبرز محطاتها الفنية، وعلاقاتها المؤثرة مع كبار الشعراء والملحنين الذين تعاونت معهم خلال مشوارها.