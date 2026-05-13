«العندليب» يعود إلى المسرح.. ما القصة؟

The Egyptian screenwriter Medhat El Adl announced that he is preparing a new theatrical project that showcases moments from the life and career of the late artist Abdel Halim Hafez, coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of his passing.

A Theatrical Work About the Nightingale

El Adl confirmed, during radio statements, that he is currently finalizing a theatrical performance titled "Halim... The Last Era of Romance," expressing his desire to present an artistic work that befits the legacy of the Nightingale and his significant artistic journey.

He added that he hopes the performance will be well-received by the audience, especially since Abdel Halim Hafez is still considered one of the most prominent symbols of Arab singing and one of the most influential across generations.

The Reason for Presenting the Play

Medhat El Adl explained that presenting a theatrical work about Abdel Halim Hafez comes after the great success he achieved through his previous theatrical experience "Umm Kulthum... Dying in the Voice of the Lady," which received wide interaction and public acclaim during its performance.

Details of the "Umm Kulthum" Play

The play was written, composed, and produced by Medhat El Adl, directed by Ahmed Fouad, with contributions from Khaled El Kamar and Ihab Abdel Wahid in music composition and arrangement, alongside a group of young talents in the lead roles.

Events of the Play

The work showcased the artistic biography of the Star of the East, Umm Kulthum, and her journey spanning nearly 75 years, focusing on her most significant artistic milestones and her influential relationships with major poets and composers she collaborated with throughout her career.