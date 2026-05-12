The General Authority for Real Estate announced the commencement of the property registration process in the Asir region, starting from Sunday, May 17, 2026, corresponding to 30 Dhul-Qi'dah 1447 AH, until the end of Thursday, August 20, 2026, corresponding to 7 Rabi' al-Awwal 1448 AH.

The authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Asir region, specifically in Khamis Mushait, are: (part of the Housing neighborhood and part of the Tara neighborhood), indicating that the selection of the neighborhood was based on specific criteria. Further announcements will follow regarding other regions, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to the property registration process in various areas of the Kingdom in the coming periods.

The "Real Estate Authority" pointed out that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform: https://rer.sa, or through service centers. It noted that the property registration process requires a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process.

The authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to the property registration process to verify their property title deed and ensure the necessary conditions are met in preparation for the start of registration. It stated that inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.

Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for each registered property unit will be issued. The title deed will include details about the property, its descriptions, condition, and associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information; contributing to the enhancement of infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector. The property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.