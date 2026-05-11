The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will start working with the payment mechanism for the financial fees for domestic pilgrims' seat reservations in the second phase, starting from next Friday.

This is for those wishing to perform the rituals from among citizens and residents who have completed the registration and seat reservation procedures through the electronic application "Nusk".

The ministry clarified that the payment deadline for the reservation invoice extends to (72) hours, until the date of 27/11/1447 AH, while the deadline becomes (6) hours only starting from the date of 28/11/1447 AH, in order to provide the opportunity for as many beneficiaries as possible, with automatic cancellation of the reservation in case of non-payment within the new specified period, noting that payment should be made through the "SADAD" system, as part of integrated digital procedures aimed at organizing the seats and ensuring fairness in providing opportunities.