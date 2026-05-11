تبدأ وزارة الحج والعمرة اعتباراً من يوم الجمعة القادم العمل بآلية دفع الرسوم المالية لحجوزات مقاعد حجاج الداخل في المرحلة الثانية

وذلك للراغبين في أداء المناسك من المواطنين والمقيمين ممن أكملوا إجراءات التسجيل وحجز المقاعد عبر تطبيق «نسك» الإلكتروني.

وبيّنت الوزارة أن مهلة سداد فاتورة الحجز تمتد إلى (72) ساعة، حتى تاريخ 27/ 11/ 1447هـ، بينما تصبح المهلة (6) ساعات فقط ابتداءً من تاريخ 28/ 11/ 1447هـ، حرصاً على إتاحة الفرصة لأكبر عدد ممكن من المستفيدين، مع إلغاء الحجز تلقائياً في حال عدم السداد ضمن المدة المحددة الجديدة على أن يتم الدفع عبر نظام «سداد»، ضمن إجراءات رقمية متكاملة تهدف إلى تنظيم المقاعد وضمان عدالة إتاحة الفرص.