The President of Aramco, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser, revealed that the energy supply shock that began in the first quarter is the largest the world has ever witnessed.



Nasser explained that if necessary, "Aramco" is capable of reaching its sustainable maximum production capacity of 12 million barrels per day within three weeks.

12.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day



Nasser continued: "Aramco produced 12.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter."



He added that reopening the Strait of Hormuz today will take months for the markets to return to normal, noting that continued disruption for a few additional weeks could mean that conditions may not return to normal before 2027.