كشف رئيس شركة أرامكو كبير إدارييها التنفيذيين المهندس أمين الناصر أن صدمة إمدادات الطاقة التي بدأت خلال الربع الأول تعد الأكبر التي يشهدها العالم على الإطلاق.
وأوضح الناصر أنه في حال اقتضت الحاجة، فإن «أرامكو» قادرة على الوصول إلى طاقتها الإنتاجية القصوى المستدامة البالغة 12 مليون برميل يومياً خلال ثلاثة أسابيع.
12.6 مليون برميل مكافئ يومياً
وتابع: «أرامكو أنتجت في الربع الأول 12.6 مليون برميل من المكافئ النفطي يومياً».
وأضاف أن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز اليوم ستحتاج إلى أشهر حتى تعود الأسواق إلى وضعها الطبيعي، مشيراً إلى أن استمرار تعطله لبضعة أسابيع إضافية قد يعني عدم عودة الأوضاع إلى طبيعتها قبل عام 2027.
The President of Aramco, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser, revealed that the energy supply shock that began in the first quarter is the largest the world has ever witnessed.
Nasser explained that if necessary, "Aramco" is capable of reaching its sustainable maximum production capacity of 12 million barrels per day within three weeks.
12.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day
Nasser continued: "Aramco produced 12.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter."
He added that reopening the Strait of Hormuz today will take months for the markets to return to normal, noting that continued disruption for a few additional weeks could mean that conditions may not return to normal before 2027.