كشف رئيس شركة أرامكو كبير إدارييها التنفيذيين المهندس أمين الناصر أن صدمة إمدادات الطاقة التي بدأت خلال الربع الأول تعد الأكبر التي يشهدها العالم على الإطلاق.


وأوضح الناصر أنه في حال اقتضت الحاجة، فإن «أرامكو» قادرة على الوصول إلى طاقتها الإنتاجية القصوى المستدامة البالغة 12 مليون برميل يومياً خلال ثلاثة أسابيع.

12.6 مليون برميل مكافئ يومياً


وتابع: «أرامكو أنتجت في الربع الأول 12.6 مليون برميل من المكافئ النفطي يومياً».


وأضاف أن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز اليوم ستحتاج إلى أشهر حتى تعود الأسواق إلى وضعها الطبيعي، مشيراً إلى أن استمرار تعطله لبضعة أسابيع إضافية قد يعني عدم عودة الأوضاع إلى طبيعتها قبل عام 2027.