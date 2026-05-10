The head of the Egyptian Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, revealed the developments regarding the health condition of the media artist Marwa Abdel-Moneim following a sudden attack by a lion cub during one of the episodes of her program "Marwa's Recipe."

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She has left the hospital

Zaki took the opportunity to reassure the audience and fans of Marwa Abdel-Moneim about her health status, confirming in press statements that she is currently well and has left the hospital after receiving the necessary treatment, and she is now at home to continue her recovery period.

Sudden Attack

The artist Marwa was subjected to a sudden attack by a lion cub while participating in one of the segments of the program, which resulted in her injury and immediate transfer to the hospital for necessary medical care.

"A Very Egyptian Family"

On another note, artist Marwa Abdel-Moneim participated in the series "A Very Egyptian Family," which aired last Ramadan, featuring actors such as: Nahal Anbar, Yasser Ali, Marwa Abdel-Moneim, Khaled Mahrous, and Nermin Moussa. The series is a concept by Walid Attallah, with a story, screenplay, and dialogue by Alaa Said.

The series "A Very Egyptian Family" belongs to the realistic human social framework and discusses several issues that touch the core of the Egyptian family, including the rights of neighbors, bribery, family disintegration, and divorce, shedding light on the system of moral values within society.