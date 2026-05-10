كشف نقيب المهن التمثيلية المصرية الدكتور أشرف زكي تطورات الحالة الصحية للفنانة الإعلامية مروة عبدالمنعم إثر تعرضها لهجوم مفاجئ من شبل أسد خلال إحدى حلقات برنامجها «وصفة مروة».

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غادرت المستشفى

وحرص زكي على طمأنة جمهور ومحبي الفنانة مروة عبد المنعم بشأن حالتها الصحية، مؤكداً في تصريحات صحفية أنها أصبحت بخير حالياً، وغادرت المستشفى بعد تلقيها العلاج اللازم، وتستقر في منزلها لمتابعة فترة التعافي.

هجوم مفاجئ

وتعرضت الفنانة مروة لهجوم مفاجئ من شبل أسد أثناء مشاركته ضمن فقرات البرنامج، ما أسفر عن إصابتها ونقلها على الفور إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.

«عائلة مصرية جداً»

من جهة ثانية، شاركت الفنانة مروة عبد المنعم في مسلسل «عائلة مصرية جداً»، الذي عُرض رمضان الماضي، وشارك فيه كل من: نهال عنبر، ياسر علي، مروة عبد المنعم، خالد محروس، نرمين موسي، وهو فكرة وليد عطالله، وقصة وسيناريو وحوار علاء سعيد.

وينتمي مسلسل «عائلة مصرية جداً» إلى الإطار الاجتماعي الإنساني الواقعي، ويناقش عدداً من القضايا التي تمس صميم الأسرة المصرية، من بينها حق الجار، الرشوة، تفكك الأسرة، والطلاق، مسلطاً الضوء على منظومة القيم الأخلاقية داخل المجتمع.