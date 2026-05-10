هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد) بتفجير اليورانيوم المخصب الإيراني المدفون تحت الأنقاض، مؤكداً أن بلاده تعلم بمكان وجوده.


وقال ترمب: «نخضع اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب المدفون تحت الأنقاض للمراقبة وقوة الفضاء الأمريكية تتولى الأمر»، مضيفاً: «إذا اقترب أي أحد من اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب المدفون تحت الأنقاض فسنعلم بذلك وسنقوم بتفجيره».


وأشار إلى أنهم سيصلون في مرحلة ما إلى اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب المدفون عميقاً تحت الأنقاض، مشدداً بالقول: «لم أقل إن العمليات القتالية ضد إيران انتهت، لكنني قلت إنهم تعرضوا للهزيمة».


وشدد ترمب بالقول: «سنحصل على اليورانيوم الإيراني في أقرب وقت ونحن نراقبه»، مبيناً أن قواته أنجزت 70% من أهدافها في إيران، ولديها أهداف أخرى قد تقوم بضربها.


ولفت إلى أن «إيران مهزومة عسكرياً، وربما لا يدركون ذلك، لكنني أعتقد أنهم يدركون»، مجدداً رفضه السماح لإيران بامتلاك السلاح النووي قائلاً: «لا يمكننا أبداً أن نسمح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي».


وقال ترمب: «إيران ليست لديها بحرية ولا قوة جوية ولا أسلحة مضادة للطائرات»، مبيناً أنه «تم القضاء على 3 طبقات من القيادة الإيرانية، لكنني أعتقد أننا نتعامل مع أشخاص يمتلكون نوعاً معيناً من القوة».


وأضاف: «إذا غادرنا اليوم فسيتطلب الأمر من إيران 20 عاماً لإعادة بناء قدراتها»، لافتاً إلى أن «إيران هُزمت، لكن هذا لا يعني القضاء عليها تماماً».


وتوعد ترمب بعملية عسكرية ضد إيران قائلاً: «يمكن أن نتحرك ضد إيران عسكرياً لأسبوعين إضافيين، ونضرب كل هدف من الأهداف المحددة».