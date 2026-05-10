هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد) بتفجير اليورانيوم المخصب الإيراني المدفون تحت الأنقاض، مؤكداً أن بلاده تعلم بمكان وجوده.
وقال ترمب: «نخضع اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب المدفون تحت الأنقاض للمراقبة وقوة الفضاء الأمريكية تتولى الأمر»، مضيفاً: «إذا اقترب أي أحد من اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب المدفون تحت الأنقاض فسنعلم بذلك وسنقوم بتفجيره».
وأشار إلى أنهم سيصلون في مرحلة ما إلى اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب المدفون عميقاً تحت الأنقاض، مشدداً بالقول: «لم أقل إن العمليات القتالية ضد إيران انتهت، لكنني قلت إنهم تعرضوا للهزيمة».
وشدد ترمب بالقول: «سنحصل على اليورانيوم الإيراني في أقرب وقت ونحن نراقبه»، مبيناً أن قواته أنجزت 70% من أهدافها في إيران، ولديها أهداف أخرى قد تقوم بضربها.
ولفت إلى أن «إيران مهزومة عسكرياً، وربما لا يدركون ذلك، لكنني أعتقد أنهم يدركون»، مجدداً رفضه السماح لإيران بامتلاك السلاح النووي قائلاً: «لا يمكننا أبداً أن نسمح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي».
وقال ترمب: «إيران ليست لديها بحرية ولا قوة جوية ولا أسلحة مضادة للطائرات»، مبيناً أنه «تم القضاء على 3 طبقات من القيادة الإيرانية، لكنني أعتقد أننا نتعامل مع أشخاص يمتلكون نوعاً معيناً من القوة».
وأضاف: «إذا غادرنا اليوم فسيتطلب الأمر من إيران 20 عاماً لإعادة بناء قدراتها»، لافتاً إلى أن «إيران هُزمت، لكن هذا لا يعني القضاء عليها تماماً».
وتوعد ترمب بعملية عسكرية ضد إيران قائلاً: «يمكن أن نتحرك ضد إيران عسكرياً لأسبوعين إضافيين، ونضرب كل هدف من الأهداف المحددة».
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened today (Sunday) to blow up the buried Iranian enriched uranium under the rubble, asserting that his country knows its location.
Trump said, "We are monitoring the buried Iranian enriched uranium under the rubble, and the U.S. Space Force is in charge," adding, "If anyone approaches the buried Iranian enriched uranium, we will know about it and we will blow it up."
He pointed out that they will eventually reach the deeply buried Iranian enriched uranium, emphasizing by saying, "I did not say that combat operations against Iran have ended, but I said they have been defeated."
Trump stressed, "We will get the Iranian uranium as soon as possible, and we are monitoring it," indicating that his forces have achieved 70% of their objectives in Iran, and they have other targets they may strike.
He noted that "Iran is militarily defeated, and they may not realize it, but I believe they do," reiterating his refusal to allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons, saying, "We can never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon."
Trump stated, "Iran does not have a navy, air force, or anti-aircraft weapons," explaining that "three layers of Iranian leadership have been eliminated, but I believe we are dealing with people who possess a certain kind of power."
He added, "If we leave today, it will take Iran 20 years to rebuild its capabilities," pointing out that "Iran has been defeated, but that does not mean it is completely eradicated."
Trump vowed a military operation against Iran, saying, "We could move against Iran militarily for another two weeks and strike every designated target."