The "IRNA" agency announced today (Sunday) that Iran has submitted its response to the latest American proposal to Pakistan. The agency reported that the proposed plan focuses the negotiations at this stage on ending the war.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Ibrahim Rezaei, warned the United States today against any attack on ships, emphasizing that "restraint has ended."

He stated in a post on the "X" platform: "Our restraint has ended as of today. Any attack on our ships will be met with a strong and decisive Iranian response against American ships and bases."

Tehran warned the United States yesterday (Saturday) that it would respond if there were further attacks on its commercial ships.

The Revolutionary Guard warned that any attack on Iranian ships would lead to a wide military strike on one of the American centers in the region and on hostile ships, according to what was reported by Iranian state media. The Revolutionary Guard confirmed that it would not tolerate any threats targeting its ships, oil exports, or trade routes, asserting that the Iranian commercial fleet would be protected.

The U.S. military attacked two empty oil tankers flying the Iranian flag last Friday, causing significant damage despite the ceasefire being in effect. The military announced that the two ships attempted to enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, which Washington considered a violation of the American naval blockade.

The commander of the "Khatam al-Anbiya" headquarters, the central operations room of the Iranian armed forces, Ali Abdullah Ali Abadi, met with Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei, as reported by state television today.

The timing of this meeting was not immediately clear, but Khamenei issued "new directives and guidance for continuing military operations and firmly confronting adversaries," according to the text published by state television regarding the meeting, without going into details.

For his part, Abdullahi informed Khamenei about the readiness of the armed forces, stating that "the armed forces are on high alert to confront any actions from the enemies... and if the enemy makes any mistake, Iran's response will be swift and decisive."