تواجه إيران مأزقاً داخلياً في صنع القرار السياسي، وسط مساعٍ مكثفة للتوصل إلى اتفاق يضع نهاية للحرب. ويرى مراقبون أن تعقيدات الأزمة الداخلية تكمن في غياب المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي، وصراع الأجنحة اللافت، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بالتنازلات المطلوبة لإبرام «الصفقة» الجديدة مع الولايات المتحدة.


غياب متواصل يثير التساؤلات


وحسب صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، فإن الغياب المتواصل لنجل خامنئي يثير تساؤلات متزايدة داخل الأوساط السياسية الإيرانية بشأن قدرته على إدارة واحدة من أكثر اللحظات تعقيداً في تاريخ البلاد الحديث.


وتشير تقارير متداولة، استناداً إلى ما نقلته مصادر استخباراتية أمريكية ومسؤولون إيرانيون، إلى أن خامنئي الابن تعرض لإصابات بالغة خلال غارة جوية وقعت في أول أيام الحرب، أسفرت عن مقتل زوجته وابنه ووالده المرشد السابق علي خامنئي.


ومنذ تلك الحادثة، لم يظهر المرشد الجديد علناً، لم يُسمع له أي تسجيل صوتي أو مرئي، واقتصر حضوره على بيانات مكتوبة وصور رسمية يشكك مراقبون في مدى أصالتها، مرجحين خضوع بعضها لتعديلات تقنية متقدمة أو إنتاجها عبر أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي.


انقسامات واضحة بين أجنحة الحكم


ومع دخول النظام الإيراني مرحلة مفاوضات مصيرية لإنهاء الحرب، يزداد وقع هذا الغياب تعقيداً، إذ كشفت المباحثات الجارية انقسامات واضحة بين أجنحة الحكم بشأن طبيعة التنازلات الممكن تقديمها للوصول إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة.


ووسط غياب موقف واضح من المرشد، تصاعدت الانتقادات داخل التيار المحافظ المتشدد تجاه الشخصيات التي تتصدر المشهد التفاوضي، وعلى رأسها رئيس مجلس النواب محمد باقر قاليباف.


وحسب رؤية مراقبين، فإن الفراغ القيادي يلقي بظلاله على توازنات السلطة داخل نظام طهران التي اعتادت في المنعطفات المصيرية على التدخل المباشر من المرشد الأعلى لحسم الخلافات بين مراكز النفوذ المختلفة.


ويستذكر مراقبون سوابق تاريخية بارزة، منها قرار الخميني إنهاء الحرب العراقية-الإيرانية، والدور الذي لعبه علي خامنئي في إدارة التباينات الداخلية خلال مفاوضات الاتفاق النووي عام 2015، حين منح العملية التفاوضية غطاءً سياسياً واضحاً.


محاولة بزشكيان احتواء الجدل


وفي مسعى لاحتواء الجدل المثار، خرج الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان بتصريحات أكد فيها عقد لقاء مطول مع مجتبى خامنئي استمر ساعتين ونصف الساعة، إلا أن عدم الكشف عن توقيت الاجتماع أو مكانه، وتركيزه على طبيعة الحوار دون تفاصيل مضمونه، أبقى الشكوك قائمة.


ورغم ذلك، لا تزال التقديرات تشير إلى أن غياب المرشد الجديد يعكس عجزاً صحياً أو سياسياً يحول دون اضطلاعه الكامل بمهماته في هذه المرحلة الدقيقة.