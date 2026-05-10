Data released by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) revealed a 12.65% year-on-year increase in Saudi Arabia's official reserve assets by the end of April last month; with an increase estimated at 208.42 billion riyals (55.58 billion dollars) compared to their value at the end of the same month in 2025. This is according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).



The highest in 6 years



According to the data, the total official reserve assets of the Kingdom increased to 1.856 trillion riyals (494.91 billion dollars) by the end of April 2026, compared to 1.647 trillion riyals (439.34 billion dollars) at the end of the same month last year.



On a monthly basis, reserve assets decreased by 6.48 billion riyals (1.73 billion dollars) by the end of April last month, a decline of about 0.3% compared to their value at the end of March, when they reached 1.862 trillion riyals (496.64 billion dollars); which was considered the highest level recorded in 73 months; that is, the highest in 6 years and a month; since it reached 1.865 trillion riyals (497.3 billion dollars) in February 2020.



The value of foreign currency reserves also increased by 13.42% by the end of April 2026 year-on-year, with an increase estimated at 208.49 billion riyals (55.6 billion dollars) compared to the same month last year.



Foreign currency reserves



Foreign currency reserves reached 1.761 trillion riyals (469.75 billion dollars) by the end of last month, compared to 1.553 trillion riyals (414.16 billion dollars) in April 2025, while they were 1.769 trillion riyals (471.79 billion dollars) at the end of March 2026.



The Kingdom's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund reached 12.97 billion riyals (3.46 billion dollars), compared to 12.66 billion riyals (3.38 billion dollars) in April 2025; an increase of about 2.4%.



Special Drawing Rights amounted to 79.77 billion riyals (21.27 billion dollars) in April 2026, compared to 80.14 billion riyals (21.37 billion dollars) in the same month last year; a decrease of 0.47%.



The value of cash gold remained stable at 1.624 billion riyals (433.07 million dollars) by the end of March 2026; according to data from the central bank.