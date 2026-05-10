كشفت بيانات صادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) ارتفاع الأصول الاحتياطية الرسمية للسعودية بنهاية شهر أبريل الماضي بنسبة 12.65% على أساس سنوي؛ وبزيادة تقدر بـ 208.42 مليار ريال (55.58 مليار دولار) عن قيمتها بنهاية الشهر ذاته من عام 2025. وذلك بحسب ما أظهرت بيانات صادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما).


الأعلى في 6 سنوات


وبحسب البيانات، زاد إجمالي الأصول الاحتياطية الرسمية للمملكة إلى 1.856 تريليون ريال (494.91 مليار دولار) بنهاية أبريل 2026، مقابل 1.647 تريليون ريال (439.34 مليار دولار) بنهاية الشهر نفسه من العام الماضي.


وعلى أساس شهري، انخفضت الأصول الاحتياطية بنهاية أبريل الماضي بواقع 6.48 مليار ريال (1.73 مليار دولار)، وبنحو 0.3% مقارنة مع قيمتها بنهاية شهر مارس، الذي وصلت خلاله إلى 1.862 تريليون ريال (496.64 مليار دولار)؛ حيث كانت تعتبر أعلى مستوى تسجله في 73 شهراً؛ أي الأعلى في 6 سنوات وشهر؛ منذ أن بلغت 1.865 تريليون ريال (497.3 مليار دولار) في شهر فبراير 2020.


كما ارتفعت قيمة الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية بنسبة 13.42% بنهاية أبريل 2026 على أساس سنوي، وبزيادة تقدر بـ208.49 مليار ريال (55.6 مليار دولار) عن الشهر نفسه من العام الماضي.


الاحتياطيات بالعملات الأجنبية


وبلغت الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية 1.761 تريليون ريال (469.75 مليار دولار) بنهاية الشهر الماضي، مقابل 1.553 تريليون ريال (414.16 مليار دولار) في أبريل من عام 2025، فيما كانت تبلغ 1.769 تريليون ريال (471.79 مليار دولار) بنهاية مارس 2026.


وبلغ وضع الاحتياطي الخاص بالمملكة لدى صندوق النقد الدولي 12.97 مليار ريال (3.46 مليار دولار)، مقابل 12.66 مليار ريال (3.38 مليار دولار) في شهر أبريل 2025؛ ليزيد بنحو 2.4%.


وبلغت حقوق السحب الخاصة 79.77 مليار ريال (21.27 مليار دولار) في أبريل 2026، مقابل 80.14 مليار ريال (21.37 مليار دولار) في الشهر المماثل من العام الماضي؛ لينخفض بنسبة 0.47%.


واستقرت قيمة الذهب النقدي عند 1.624 مليار ريال (433.07 مليون دولار) بنهاية شهر مارس من 2026؛ بحسب بيانات البنك المركزي.