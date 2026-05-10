كشفت بيانات صادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما) ارتفاع الأصول الاحتياطية الرسمية للسعودية بنهاية شهر أبريل الماضي بنسبة 12.65% على أساس سنوي؛ وبزيادة تقدر بـ 208.42 مليار ريال (55.58 مليار دولار) عن قيمتها بنهاية الشهر ذاته من عام 2025. وذلك بحسب ما أظهرت بيانات صادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما).
الأعلى في 6 سنوات
وبحسب البيانات، زاد إجمالي الأصول الاحتياطية الرسمية للمملكة إلى 1.856 تريليون ريال (494.91 مليار دولار) بنهاية أبريل 2026، مقابل 1.647 تريليون ريال (439.34 مليار دولار) بنهاية الشهر نفسه من العام الماضي.
وعلى أساس شهري، انخفضت الأصول الاحتياطية بنهاية أبريل الماضي بواقع 6.48 مليار ريال (1.73 مليار دولار)، وبنحو 0.3% مقارنة مع قيمتها بنهاية شهر مارس، الذي وصلت خلاله إلى 1.862 تريليون ريال (496.64 مليار دولار)؛ حيث كانت تعتبر أعلى مستوى تسجله في 73 شهراً؛ أي الأعلى في 6 سنوات وشهر؛ منذ أن بلغت 1.865 تريليون ريال (497.3 مليار دولار) في شهر فبراير 2020.
كما ارتفعت قيمة الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية بنسبة 13.42% بنهاية أبريل 2026 على أساس سنوي، وبزيادة تقدر بـ208.49 مليار ريال (55.6 مليار دولار) عن الشهر نفسه من العام الماضي.
الاحتياطيات بالعملات الأجنبية
وبلغت الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية 1.761 تريليون ريال (469.75 مليار دولار) بنهاية الشهر الماضي، مقابل 1.553 تريليون ريال (414.16 مليار دولار) في أبريل من عام 2025، فيما كانت تبلغ 1.769 تريليون ريال (471.79 مليار دولار) بنهاية مارس 2026.
وبلغ وضع الاحتياطي الخاص بالمملكة لدى صندوق النقد الدولي 12.97 مليار ريال (3.46 مليار دولار)، مقابل 12.66 مليار ريال (3.38 مليار دولار) في شهر أبريل 2025؛ ليزيد بنحو 2.4%.
وبلغت حقوق السحب الخاصة 79.77 مليار ريال (21.27 مليار دولار) في أبريل 2026، مقابل 80.14 مليار ريال (21.37 مليار دولار) في الشهر المماثل من العام الماضي؛ لينخفض بنسبة 0.47%.
واستقرت قيمة الذهب النقدي عند 1.624 مليار ريال (433.07 مليون دولار) بنهاية شهر مارس من 2026؛ بحسب بيانات البنك المركزي.
Data released by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) revealed a 12.65% year-on-year increase in Saudi Arabia's official reserve assets by the end of April last month; with an increase estimated at 208.42 billion riyals (55.58 billion dollars) compared to their value at the end of the same month in 2025. This is according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
The highest in 6 years
According to the data, the total official reserve assets of the Kingdom increased to 1.856 trillion riyals (494.91 billion dollars) by the end of April 2026, compared to 1.647 trillion riyals (439.34 billion dollars) at the end of the same month last year.
On a monthly basis, reserve assets decreased by 6.48 billion riyals (1.73 billion dollars) by the end of April last month, a decline of about 0.3% compared to their value at the end of March, when they reached 1.862 trillion riyals (496.64 billion dollars); which was considered the highest level recorded in 73 months; that is, the highest in 6 years and a month; since it reached 1.865 trillion riyals (497.3 billion dollars) in February 2020.
The value of foreign currency reserves also increased by 13.42% by the end of April 2026 year-on-year, with an increase estimated at 208.49 billion riyals (55.6 billion dollars) compared to the same month last year.
Foreign currency reserves
Foreign currency reserves reached 1.761 trillion riyals (469.75 billion dollars) by the end of last month, compared to 1.553 trillion riyals (414.16 billion dollars) in April 2025, while they were 1.769 trillion riyals (471.79 billion dollars) at the end of March 2026.
The Kingdom's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund reached 12.97 billion riyals (3.46 billion dollars), compared to 12.66 billion riyals (3.38 billion dollars) in April 2025; an increase of about 2.4%.
Special Drawing Rights amounted to 79.77 billion riyals (21.27 billion dollars) in April 2026, compared to 80.14 billion riyals (21.37 billion dollars) in the same month last year; a decrease of 0.47%.
The value of cash gold remained stable at 1.624 billion riyals (433.07 million dollars) by the end of March 2026; according to data from the central bank.