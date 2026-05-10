The Saudi stock index rose today by 83.75 points to close at 11,115.07 points, with trading valued at 4.8 billion riyals.



The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin of the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 202 million shares, with shares of 135 companies recording an increase in their value, while shares of 119 companies closed lower.



Top Gainers



The shares of companies Alim, Mabco, Katryon, Yanbu Cement, and CGS were the top gainers, while the shares of companies Riyadh, Amiantit, Industries, Cisco Holding, and Maihna were the most declining in trading, with the rates of increase and decrease ranging between 5.40% and 9.95%.



The shares of companies Americana, Saudi Aramco, Chemical, Kayan Saudi, and Batic were the most active in terms of volume, while the shares of companies Aqua, Al Rajhi, Alim, Saudi Aramco, and Ma'aden were the most active in terms of value.



The parallel Saudi stock index Nomu closed today up by 9.09 points to close at 226.44 points, with trading valued at 22 million riyals and a volume of traded shares reaching 2.8 million shares.