ارتفع مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيس اليوم 83.75 نقطة ليقفل عند مستوى 11.115.07 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 4.8 مليار ريال.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 202 مليون سهم، سجلت فيها أسهم 135 شركة ارتفاعاً في قيمتها، فيما أغلقت أسهم 119 شركة على تراجع.


الأكثر ارتفاعاً


وكانت أسهم شركات علم، ومبكو، وكاتريون، وأسمنت ينبع، وسي جي إس الأكثر ارتفاعاً، أما أسهم شركات رعاية، وأميانتيت، وصناعات، وسيسكو القابضة، ومياهنا الأكثر انخفاضاً في التعاملات، وراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 5.40% و9.95%.


وكانت أسهم شركات أمريكانا، وأرامكو السعودية، والكيميائية، وكيان السعودية، وباتك هي الأكثر نشاطاً بالكمية، وأسهم شركات أكوا، والراجحي، وعلم، وأرامكو السعودية، ومعادن، هي الأكثر نشاطاً في القيمة.


وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية نمو اليوم مرتفعاً 9.09 نقطة ليقفل عند مستوى 226.44.44 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 22 مليون ريال، وبكمية أسهم متداولة بلغت 2.8 مليون سهم.