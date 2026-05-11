The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, represented by the regional secretariats, has prepared more than 4,500 male and female volunteers to participate in serving the guests of Allah during the Hajj season of 1447 AH, as part of its efforts to enhance the readiness of the municipal volunteering system at vital locations and improve the efficiency of municipal services during the season.



The ministry clarified that the municipal volunteering system is part of a plan targeting the participation of more than 20,000 male and female volunteers to assist in welcoming pilgrims through land and air entry points, preparing municipal facilities and locations, and carrying out volunteer work in the holy sites, in addition to supporting the departure stages and bidding farewell to the guests of Allah.



Field Paths



It indicated that volunteers participate in several field paths, including guidance, support, and site services, as well as supporting municipal teams in operational and service tasks, which enhances the presence of volunteer work and contributes to providing a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.



The ministry emphasized that the efforts of municipal volunteering are part of an integrated service system implemented by the relevant authorities during the Hajj season, extending from the care and attention given by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince to the guests of Allah, and utilizing all available resources to serve them from their arrival in the Kingdom until their departure.



The ministry is working, as part of its operational plans for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, to enhance municipal and service readiness in Mecca, Medina, the holy sites, and the entry points and roads leading to them, in line with the increased movement during the season, and to improve the quality of services provided to the pilgrims.