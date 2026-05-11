هيّأت وزارة البلديات والإسكان، ممثلةً بأمانات المناطق، أكثر من 4,500 متطوع ومتطوعة للمشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم حج 1447هـ، ضمن جهودها الرامية إلى تعزيز جاهزية منظومة التطوع البلدي بالمواقع الحيوية، ورفع كفاءة الخدمات البلدية خلال الموسم.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن منظومة التطوع البلدي تأتي ضمن خطة تستهدف مشاركة أكثر من 20 ألف متطوع ومتطوعة، للمساندة في استقبال الحجاج عبر المنافذ البرية والجوية، وتهيئة المرافق والمواقع البلدية، وتنفيذ الأعمال التطوعية في المشاعر المقدسة، إضافةً إلى دعم مراحل المغادرة وتوديع ضيوف الرحمن.
مسارات ميدانية
وبيّنت أن المتطوعين يشاركون في عددٍ من المسارات الميدانية، تشمل الإرشاد والمساندة وخدمة المواقع، ودعم الفرق البلدية في الأعمال التشغيلية والخدمية، بما يعزّز حضور العمل التطوعي، ويُسهم في تقديم تجربة ميسرة وآمنة للحجاج.
وأكدت الوزارة أن جهود التطوع البلدي تأتي ضمن منظومة خدمية متكاملة تنفذها الجهات المعنية خلال موسم الحج، امتدادًا لما توليه حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، من عناية واهتمام بضيوف الرحمن، وتسخير جميع الإمكانات لخدمتهم منذ وصولهم إلى المملكة وحتى مغادرتهم.
وتعمل الوزارة، ضمن خططها التشغيلية لموسم حج 1447هـ، على رفع الجاهزية البلدية والخدمية في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والمشاعر المقدسة والمنافذ والطرق المؤدية إليها، بما يواكب كثافة الحركة خلال الموسم، ويعزّز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج.
The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, represented by the regional secretariats, has prepared more than 4,500 male and female volunteers to participate in serving the guests of Allah during the Hajj season of 1447 AH, as part of its efforts to enhance the readiness of the municipal volunteering system at vital locations and improve the efficiency of municipal services during the season.
The ministry clarified that the municipal volunteering system is part of a plan targeting the participation of more than 20,000 male and female volunteers to assist in welcoming pilgrims through land and air entry points, preparing municipal facilities and locations, and carrying out volunteer work in the holy sites, in addition to supporting the departure stages and bidding farewell to the guests of Allah.
Field Paths
It indicated that volunteers participate in several field paths, including guidance, support, and site services, as well as supporting municipal teams in operational and service tasks, which enhances the presence of volunteer work and contributes to providing a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.
The ministry emphasized that the efforts of municipal volunteering are part of an integrated service system implemented by the relevant authorities during the Hajj season, extending from the care and attention given by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince to the guests of Allah, and utilizing all available resources to serve them from their arrival in the Kingdom until their departure.
The ministry is working, as part of its operational plans for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, to enhance municipal and service readiness in Mecca, Medina, the holy sites, and the entry points and roads leading to them, in line with the increased movement during the season, and to improve the quality of services provided to the pilgrims.