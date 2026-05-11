تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية عباس عراقجي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث آخر التطورات المتعلقة بالوساطة الباكستانية والمحادثات الدبلوماسية الجارية بين الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتبادل وجهات النظر بشأنها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.
During the call, the latest developments regarding the Pakistani mediation and the ongoing diplomatic talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America were discussed, along with an exchange of views on the matter.