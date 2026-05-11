أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، بنائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.
وجرى خلال الاتصال مناقشة جهود الوساطة التي تبذلها جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية بين الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتأكيد الجانبين على أهمية الحلول الدبلوماسية، ودعمهما كافة الجهود الرامية لإعادة الاستقرار إلى المنطقة.
Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.
During the call, they discussed the mediation efforts being made by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, and both sides emphasized the importance of diplomatic solutions, supporting all efforts aimed at restoring stability to the region.