أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، بنائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.

وجرى خلال الاتصال مناقشة جهود الوساطة التي تبذلها جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية بين الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتأكيد الجانبين على أهمية الحلول الدبلوماسية، ودعمهما كافة الجهود الرامية لإعادة الاستقرار إلى المنطقة.