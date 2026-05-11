وصل النجم الاتحادي حسام عوار إلى مباراته الـ50 بقميص العميد، مواصلاً تقديم أرقام مميزة منذ انضمامه إلى صفوف فريق الاتحاد.
وخاض الجزائري عوار 67 مباراة مع الاتحاد في مختلف البطولات، ساهم خلالها بـ34 هدفاً، بعدما سجل 26 هدفاً وقدّم 8 تمريرات حاسمة، ليؤكد حضوره أحد أبرز العناصر المؤثرة هجوميّاً في الفريق.
ونجح عوار بالتسجيل في جميع البطولات التي شارك بها مع الاتحاد، بعدما هز الشباك في دوري روشن السعودي، وكأس الملك، إضافة إلى دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، في دلالة واضحة على تأثيره المستمر وقدرته على صناعة الفارق في المباريات الكبيرة.
The Union star Hossam Aouar has reached his 50th match wearing the captain's jersey, continuing to deliver impressive numbers since joining the ranks of Al-Ittihad.
The Algerian Aouar has played 67 matches with Al-Ittihad across various competitions, contributing to 34 goals, having scored 26 goals and provided 8 assists, confirming his presence as one of the most influential attacking elements in the team.
Aouar has succeeded in scoring in all competitions he participated in with Al-Ittihad, having found the net in the Roshen Saudi League, the King’s Cup, as well as the AFC Champions League, clearly indicating his ongoing impact and ability to make a difference in major matches.