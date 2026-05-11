The Union star Hossam Aouar has reached his 50th match wearing the captain's jersey, continuing to deliver impressive numbers since joining the ranks of Al-Ittihad.



The Algerian Aouar has played 67 matches with Al-Ittihad across various competitions, contributing to 34 goals, having scored 26 goals and provided 8 assists, confirming his presence as one of the most influential attacking elements in the team.



Aouar has succeeded in scoring in all competitions he participated in with Al-Ittihad, having found the net in the Roshen Saudi League, the King’s Cup, as well as the AFC Champions League, clearly indicating his ongoing impact and ability to make a difference in major matches.