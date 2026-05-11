وصل النجم الاتحادي حسام عوار إلى مباراته الـ50 بقميص العميد، مواصلاً تقديم أرقام مميزة منذ انضمامه إلى صفوف فريق الاتحاد.


وخاض الجزائري عوار 67 مباراة مع الاتحاد في مختلف البطولات، ساهم خلالها بـ34 هدفاً، بعدما سجل 26 هدفاً وقدّم 8 تمريرات حاسمة، ليؤكد حضوره أحد أبرز العناصر المؤثرة هجوميّاً في الفريق.


ونجح عوار بالتسجيل في جميع البطولات التي شارك بها مع الاتحاد، بعدما هز الشباك في دوري روشن السعودي، وكأس الملك، إضافة إلى دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، في دلالة واضحة على تأثيره المستمر وقدرته على صناعة الفارق في المباريات الكبيرة.