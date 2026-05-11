The former Real Madrid duo, global stars and captain of Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo and striker Karim Benzema, will face each other head-to-head in the Riyadh Derby in the 32nd round of the Saudi Roshan League, as Al Nassr hosts Al Hilal at their home ground.



Ronaldo and Benzema have previously met face-to-face in 10 encounters, with each scoring 6 goals in those matches. Benzema won 4 of the matches (2 of which were with the Al Ittihad jersey) against Ronaldo, who won 3 matches (2 of which were with the Al Nassr jersey), and they drew in 2 matches. The encounters featured various jerseys, as they faced each other wearing the Manchester United and Olympique Lyon jerseys (twice), as well as the Portugal and France national team jerseys (3 matches), and the Al Nassr and Al Ittihad jerseys (4 matches).



They met in the UEFA Champions League twice in 2007 when Ronaldo played for Manchester United and Benzema played for Olympique Lyon. In the first leg, Benzema scored a goal, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. In the second leg, Manchester United won with a goal from Ronaldo.



At the national team level, they faced each other 3 times. In 2015, the French national team defeated the Portuguese national team 2-0, with Benzema scoring one of the goals. The following year, in an international friendly, the French team also won by one goal. In "Euro 2020," the match between France and Portugal witnessed their strongest scoring presence in their direct encounters, ending in a 2-2 draw, with both stars scoring one goal each for their respective teams.



After 3 years, they met again wearing the Al Ittihad and Al Nassr jerseys. The first encounter in 2023 was in the first round of the Saudi Roshan League, where Al Nassr won 5-2, with Ronaldo scoring two goals, while Benzema scored one and assisted another. In the last season, they faced each other in the first round, with Al Ittihad winning 2-1, and each scored one goal. In the second round, Al Ittihad also won 3-2, with Benzema scoring a goal for Al Ittihad. In the King of Saudi Arabia Cup, Al Ittihad defeated Al Nassr 2-1, with Benzema scoring his first goal in the 15th minute.