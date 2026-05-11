يتقابل ثنائي ريال مدريد السابق النجمان العالميان قائد فريق النصر كريستيانو رونالدو والمهاجم كريم بنزيما بشعار ناديه الجديد الهلال وجهاً لوجه في ديربي الرياض بالجولة 32 من دوري روشن السعودي، إذ يستضيف النصر في ملعبه، نظيره الهلال.


وسبق أن التقى نجما ريال مدريد وجهاً لوجه في 10 لقاءات سابقة، وأحرز كل منهما 6 أهداف في تلك المواجهات، وانتصر بنزيما في 4 لقاءات (2 منها بشعار الاتحاد) أمام رونالدو الذي انتصر في 3 لقاءات (2 منها بشعار النصر) وتعادلا في لقاءين، وجاءت اللقاءات بشعارات عدة، إذ التقيا بشعار مانشستر يونايتد وأولمبيك ليون (مرتين)، وبشعار منتخب البرتغال وفرنسا (3 لقاءات)، وبشعار النصر والاتحاد (4 لقاءات).


والتقيا في دوري أبطال أوروبا مرتين عام 2007 عندما لعب رونالدو مع مانشستر يونايتد ولعب بنزيما مع أولمبيك ليون الفرنسي في الذهاب، وأحرز بنزيما هدفاً وانتهى اللقاء بالتعادل 1/ 1، وفي الإياب انتصر مانشستر بهدف رونالدو.


وعلى مستوى المنتخبات تواجها 3 مرات، ففي 2015 تفوق منتخب فرنسا بهدفين نظيفين على منتخب البرتغال أحرز بنزيما أحدهما، وفي العام التالي وفي لقاء ودي دولي انتصر أيضا المنتخب الفرنسي بهدف، وفي «يورو 2020» شهدت مواجهة فرنسا والبرتغال أقوى حضور تهديفي لهما في مواجهتهما المباشرة إذ انتهى اللقاء بالتعادل 2/ 2 وتكفل النجمان بإحراز هدفَي المنتخبين الفرنسي والبرتغالي.


وبعد 3 سنوات التقيا مجدداً بشعار الاتحاد والنصر، وكانت المواجهة الأولى في 2023 في الدور الأول من دوري روشن السعودي وفاز النصر 5/ 2 وأحرز رونالدو هدفين، فيما أحرز بنزيما هدفاً وصنع آخر، وفي الموسم الماضي التقيا في الدور الأول وفاز الاتحاد بنتيجة 2/ 1 وسجل كل منهما هدفاً، وفي الدور الثاني انتصر الاتحاد أيضاً بنتيجة 3/ 2، وسجل بنزيما هدفاً للاتحاد، وفي كأس خادم الحرمين للأبطال فاز الاتحاد على النصر بهدفين لهدف وسجل بنزيما هدفه الأول في الدقيقه 15.