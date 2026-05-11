أكد قائد الخلود هتان باهبري أن فريقه قدّم مباراة كبيرة ورائعة أمام فريق الهلال في نهائي كأس الملك الغالي، وقال: حرصنا على تحقيق الفوز، لكن لم يحالفنا التوفيق، والأهم في المباراة الختامية التشرّف بالسلام على ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز في منصة التتويج في ختام أغلى الكؤوس المحلية.


وقدّم باهبري شكره لزملائه اللاعبين على الأداء الكبير الذي ظهروا به في المباراة الختامية لكأس الملك، وحرصهم على تحقيق الانتصار، وتبقى كرة القدم فوزاً وخسارة، والفريق الهلالي نجح في حصد اللقب الغالي، وهاردك لنا على الخسارة، ونعتذر لجماهيرنا عن عدم حصد الكأس الغالية.


واختتم حديثه بقوله: «أغلقنا صفحة نهائي كأس الملك، وتركيزنا منصب على مباراة الأخدود غداً (الثلاثاء)؛ من أجل تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط؛ من أجل البقاء في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين».