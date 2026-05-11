The captain of Al-Khulood, Hattan Bahbri, confirmed that his team delivered a great and wonderful match against Al-Hilal in the final of the King’s Cup. He said: We were keen to achieve victory, but luck was not on our side. The most important thing in the final match was the honor of greeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on the podium at the conclusion of the most prestigious local cup.



Bahbri expressed his gratitude to his fellow players for their outstanding performance in the final match of the King’s Cup and their determination to achieve victory. Football is about winning and losing, and the Al-Hilal team succeeded in clinching the precious title. Hard luck to us for the loss, and we apologize to our fans for not winning the valuable cup.



He concluded his remarks by saying: “We have closed the chapter on the King’s Cup final, and our focus is now on the match against Al-Akhdood tomorrow (Tuesday) to achieve victory and collect points to stay in the Roshan Saudi Pro League.”