The الهلال star Sultan Mandash aspires to achieve his first victory with his team in the match against Al-Nassr tomorrow (Tuesday) in the "derby" clash as part of the Roshan Saudi Professional League matches. The player is looking forward to the opportunity to participate in the summit match and contribute with his teammates to secure the win, collect the three points, and enhance the chances of the leader in clinching the league title this season.



Mandash succeeded in winning his first title with الهلال when he led his team to victory over Al-Khulood in the final match of the King’s Cup with a score of 2-1, claiming the most prestigious local trophy and experiencing great joy with the gold.



Mandash enjoys the support of الهلال fans, who have great confidence in his skills and his ability to help his teammates achieve victories and win titles this season.