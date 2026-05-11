يطمح النجم الهلالي سلطان مندش لتحقيق أول انتصار له مع فريقه في لقاء النصر غداً (الثلاثاء) في مواجهة «الديربي» ضمن مباريات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وينتظر اللاعب فرصة المشاركة في مباراة القمة والمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث وتعزيز حظوظ الزعيم في حصد لقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.


ونجح مندش في تحقيق أولى بطولاته مع الهلال حينما كسب فريق الخلود في المباراة الختامية لكأس الملك 1/2 وحصد أغلى الكؤوس المحلية، وعاش فرحة كبرى مع الذهب.


ويحظى مندش بدعم جماهير الهلال، التي تضع الثقة الكبيرة في قدراته الفنية والمساهمة مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الانتصارات وحصد البطولات في الموسم الحالي.