أعلن وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن المفاوضات مع إسرائيل التي جرت بوساطة أمريكية لم تصل حتى الآن إلى نتائج ملموسة.


وأكد الشيباني خلال مؤتمر صحافي في بروكسل مع المفوضة الأوروبية لشؤون المتوسط دوبرافكا شويتسا التزام سورية التام باتفاقية فض الاشتباك لعام 1974، وتفعيل دور قوات «الأندوف» الدولية للفصل بين الجانبين، معرباً عن تطلع بلاده للوصول إلى علاقة مستقرة وهادئة مع الجانب الإسرائيلي.


مليشيات خارج الدولة في لبنان


وفيما يتعلق بالأوضاع في لبنان، أبدى وزير الخارجية السوري قلق بلاده من الأوضاع في لبنان، وقال إن هناك هواجس أمنية تجاه بعض المليشيات المسلحة التي تعمل خارج سيادة الدولة، متهما إياها بالانخراط في الأزمة السورية والمساهمة في تهجير المواطنين.


وأشاد الشيباني بالمحادثات الإيجابية الأخيرة مع رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام لتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي.


ولفت وزير الخارجية السوري إلى أنه يتم التركيز على إعادة الإعمار واستقرار سورية وتهيئة البيئة الآمنة لعودة السوريين، مؤكداً أهمية وحدة النسيج الاجتماعي السوري.


استكمال البنية التحتية


وقال الشيباني: «لدينا مواطنون سوريون، وليست هناك مفاهيم للأكثرية والأقلية؛ فحقوق الجميع محمية تحت سقف الدولة»، مضيفاً: «استكمال إصلاح البنية التحتية هو الركيزة الأساسية لضمان الاستقرار المستدام».


وأعرب الشيباني عن شكره لدول الاتحاد الأوروبي على استضافة اللاجئين السوريين طوال 14 عاماً، مؤكداً أن سورية تنظر إلى الاتحاد والولايات المتحدة ودول الخليج كشركاء إستراتيجيين في مرحلة التعافي.


ولفت إلى أن الشراكة مع أوروبا تستند إلى احترام وحدة سورية وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها.


في الوقت ذاته، أعاد المجلس الأوروبي تفعيل اتفاقية التعاون الاقتصادي مع سورية، وبحسب بيان للمجلس، فإن القرار يشكل خطوة مهمة نحو تعزيز العلاقات بين الطرفين.


دعم أوروبي لسورية


وأكدت المفوضة الأوروبية لشؤون المتوسط دوبرافكا شويتسا وقوف الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى جانب الشعب السوري في مساره الانتقالي من النزاع إلى التعافي، مشيرة إلى أهمية الخطوات العملية لتعزيز هذا المسار.


وكشفت شويتسا ضخ مساهمة أوروبية بقيمة 14 مليون يورو مخصصة لإعادة إصلاح وتأهيل بعض المنشآت الصحية الأساسية في سورية، مبينة أن هذا الدعم يهدف إلى إعادة الخدمات الصحية ذات الجودة للسوريين، وهو جزء من حزمة أكبر لدعم البنية التحتية والخدمات الأساسية.


وأوضحت أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يعمل على تسريع المساعدات المالية المخصصة لعامي 2025 و2026 لدعم العدالة الاجتماعية وبناء المؤسسات السورية.