The Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaybani announced today (Monday) that the negotiations with Israel, which were mediated by the United States, have not yet reached tangible results.



Al-Shaybani confirmed during a press conference in Brussels with the European Commissioner for Mediterranean Affairs Dubravka Šuica Syria's full commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement and to activating the role of the international "UNDOF" forces to separate the two sides, expressing his country's aspiration to achieve a stable and calm relationship with the Israeli side.



Militias Outside State Control in Lebanon



Regarding the situation in Lebanon, the Syrian Foreign Minister expressed his country's concern about the conditions in Lebanon, stating that there are security anxieties regarding some armed militias operating outside the state's sovereignty, accusing them of engaging in the Syrian crisis and contributing to the displacement of citizens.



Al-Shaybani praised the recent positive talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to enhance economic cooperation.



The Syrian Foreign Minister pointed out that the focus is on reconstruction and stability in Syria and preparing a safe environment for the return of Syrians, emphasizing the importance of the unity of the Syrian social fabric.



Completing Infrastructure



Al-Shaybani stated: "We have Syrian citizens, and there are no concepts of majority and minority; the rights of everyone are protected under the roof of the state," adding: "Completing infrastructure reform is the fundamental pillar to ensure sustainable stability."



Al-Shaybani expressed his gratitude to the European Union countries for hosting Syrian refugees for 14 years, affirming that Syria views the EU, the United States, and Gulf countries as strategic partners in the recovery phase.



He noted that the partnership with Europe is based on respecting Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



At the same time, the European Council has reactivated the economic cooperation agreement with Syria, and according to a statement from the council, the decision represents an important step towards enhancing relations between the two parties.



European Support for Syria



The European Commissioner for Mediterranean Affairs Dubravka Šuica confirmed the European Union's support for the Syrian people in their transition from conflict to recovery, highlighting the importance of practical steps to enhance this path.



Šuica revealed a European contribution of 14 million euros allocated for the rehabilitation and repair of some essential health facilities in Syria, indicating that this support aims to restore quality health services to Syrians, and is part of a larger package to support infrastructure and basic services.



She clarified that the European Union is working to expedite financial aid allocated for 2025 and 2026 to support social justice and build Syrian institutions.