أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين)، أنه لم يتخذ قرارا نهائيا بشأن استئناف مشروع الحرية، موضحاً أنه يدرس استئناف المشروع بنطاق أوسع.


وقال ترمب لـ «فوكس نيوز»: «أدرس استئناف مشروع الحرية ولكن بنطاق أوسع لا يقتصر فقط على مرافقة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز»، مضيفاً: «إيران لا تمتلك التكنولوجيا اللازمة لاستخراج المخزون النووي».


ولفت إلى أن مفاوضي إيران أقرّوا بأنهم بحاجة لنا من أجل استخراج المخزون النووي، متوعداً بمواصلة الضغط على طهران حتى التوصل لاتفاق.


وأضاف ترمب: «سيرضخ القادة المتشددون في إيران وسأتعامل معهم حتى يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق»، مشدداً بالقول: «استسلام إيران سيحدث بالتأكيد».


في غضون ذلك، نقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن مصدر دبلوماسي قوله: إسلام آباد تحاول ترتيب مذكرة تفاهم لإنهاء الحرب وفتح طريق حوار أوسع بين واشنطن وطهران، موضحاً أن الرد الإيراني تضمن بعض التنازلات المتعلقة ببرنامجها النووي.


وكانت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية بالاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس قد قالت إنه بإمكان الاتحاد توظيف خبرة عقود من المحادثات النووية إذا استؤنفت مع إيران، موضحة أن الاتحاد الأوروبي تعد عقوبات ضد المسؤولين في إيران عن إغلاق مضيق هرمز.


في الوقت ذاته، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم»، أن المدمّرة «يو إس إس ديلبرت دي بلاك» (DDG 119) تراقب المياه الإقليمية خلال عبورها بحر العرب، في إطار تنفيذ الحصار البحري المفروض على إيران، موضحة أن قواتها قامت بتحويل مسار 62 سفينة تجارية، وتعطيل 4 سفن أخرى لضمان الالتزام بإجراءات الحصار.