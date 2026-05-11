U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Monday) that he has not made a final decision regarding the resumption of the Freedom Project, clarifying that he is considering resuming the project on a broader scale.



Trump told Fox News: "I am considering resuming the Freedom Project, but on a broader scale that does not only involve escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz," adding, "Iran does not have the technology necessary to extract the nuclear stockpile."



He pointed out that Iranian negotiators acknowledged that they need us to extract the nuclear stockpile, vowing to continue pressuring Tehran until an agreement is reached.



Trump added: "The hardline leaders in Iran will yield, and I will deal with them until an agreement is reached," emphasizing: "Iran's surrender will definitely happen."



Meanwhile, Western media reported a diplomatic source saying: Islamabad is trying to arrange a memorandum of understanding to end the war and open a wider dialogue between Washington and Tehran, explaining that the Iranian response included some concessions related to its nuclear program.



European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had stated that the EU could leverage decades of experience in nuclear talks if resumed with Iran, noting that the EU is preparing sanctions against Iranian officials for closing the Strait of Hormuz.



At the same time, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) is monitoring the territorial waters while transiting the Arabian Sea, as part of the maritime blockade imposed on Iran, clarifying that its forces have redirected 62 commercial ships and disrupted 4 other vessels to ensure compliance with the blockade procedures.