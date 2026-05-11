استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، اليوم (الإثنين)، سفير جمهورية الدومينيكان لدى المملكة أندي رودريجيز دوران.

ورحب الأمير سعود بن نايف بالسفير في المنطقة الشرقية، وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية ومناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.