استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، اليوم (الإثنين)، سفير جمهورية الدومينيكان لدى المملكة أندي رودريجيز دوران.
ورحب الأمير سعود بن نايف بالسفير في المنطقة الشرقية، وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية ومناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, received the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the Kingdom, Andy Rodriguez Duran, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan today (Monday).
Prince Saud bin Nayef welcomed the ambassador to the Eastern Province, and during the meeting, friendly conversations took place, along with discussions on several topics of mutual interest.