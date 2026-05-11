يواجه رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر أزمة سياسية متصاعدة داخل حزب العمال بعد خسارة قاسية في الانتخابات المحلية الأخيرة، ما فتح الباب أمام حديث متزايد عن «تمرد حزبي» قد يهدد مستقبله السياسي.
تراجع شعبية كير وصعود فاراج
وتشير التقارير إلى أن عدداً من نواب الحزب بدأوا يشككون في قدرة ستارمر على قيادة الحزب حتى انتخابات 2029، خصوصاً مع تراجع شعبيته وصعود نايجل فاراج وحزب «الإصلاح البريطاني».
ومن بين الأسماء المطروحة كبدائل محتملة: آندي بيرنهام، نجيلا راينر، وويس ستريتينغ.
ورغم تصاعد الانتقادات، لا يوجد حتى الآن توافق داخل الحزب على شخصية قادرة على الإطاحة بستارمر أو قيادة الحزب بديلاً عنه. كما أكد ستارمر علناً أنه «لن يستقيل» وسيواصل قيادة الحكومة.
كبح دعوات تطالب بالتغيير
ويسعى ستارمر، اليوم (الاثنين)، من خلال خطابه السياسي أمام الحزب الحاكم، إلى إعادة ضبط رئاسته للحكومة، وسط مطالبة نحو 34 نائباً من نواب حزبه بالاستقالة في أعقاب خسارة العمال في الانتخابات المحلية الأسبوع الماضي.
وخسر حزب العمال الحاكم نحو 1500 مقعد في الانتخابات المحلية، فضلاً عن السيطرة على مجلس الشيوخ، و40 مجلساً. ويخطط ستارمر للقيام بمحاولة أخيرة لإنقاذ رئاسته للحكومة عبر خطاب سياسي مشحون، يهدف إلى كبح الدعوات المطالبة بتغيير قيادة حزب العمال الحاكم.
ويراقب عدد من الطامحين لخلافته المشهد من بعيد، بينما يدرسون الانضمام إلى سباق محتمل على منصب رئيس الوزراء، فور انتهاء ستارمر من إلقاء خطابه.
ووصفت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» خطاب ما بعد الهزيمة في الانتخابات المحلية، بأنه «الحدث الأهم» في المسيرة السياسية لستارمر.
خطة لإنعاش حظوظ الحزب الحاكم
وينتظر أن يطرح ستارمر خطة لإعادة إنعاش حظوظ الحزب الحاكم، تتضمن التزاماً بتقريب بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي بعد عقد على التصويت لصالح الخروج من «بريكست»، وفق مقتطفات نشرها مكتبه.
وتعهد ستارمر بـمواجهة التحديات الكبرى، مع إقراره بأن «التغيير التدريجي لن يكون كافياً»، وسيؤكد أن حكومته ستُعرف بإعادة بناء علاقات بريطانيا مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.
ويجد ستارمر نفسه مضطراً لتبني برنامج أكثر جرأة، يتضمن التركيز على تكاليف المعيشة والأمن القومي، بعدما حقق نايجل فاراج، الذي قاد سابقاً حملة «بريكست»، وحزبه الشعبوي «إصلاح بريطانيا» انتصارات واسعة على مستوى البلاد في انتخابات الأسبوع الماضي.
الانتخابات أظهرات الحاجة للتغيير
ويعتقد مراقبون أن نتائج الانتخابات، كشفت أن الحزب بحاجة إلى تغيير قيادته قبل الانتخابات العامة القادمة التي يتعين إجراؤها بحلول أغسطس 2029.
وواجه ستارمر أول تحد مباشر له بعدما أعلنت كاثرين ويست، النائبة غير المعروفة نسبياً عن شمال لندن، أنها ستترشح لقيادة حزب العمال إذا لم يتقدم أي مرشح آخر.
ورغم أن قلة اعتبرت ويست منافساً قوياً، فإن ترشحها قد يدفع خصوماً أكثر نفوذاً لستارمر إلى التحرك، مثل نائبة رئيس الوزراء السابقة أنجيلا راينر ووزير الصحة ويس ستريتينج.
ورفع المتعاملون على منصة التوقعات «بولي ماركت» رهاناتهم على احتمال اضطرار ستارمر إلى الرحيل، إذ ارتفعت نسبة التوقعات بخروجه من المنصب بحلول 31 ديسمبر القادم إلى 70% مقارنة بـ48% بعد ظهر السبت.
تحديد جدول زمني للمغادرة
ومن بين الداعين إلى تأجيل أي تحرك ضد ستارمر وزير الطاقة إد ميليباند، ووزيرة النقل السابقة لويز هاي، وهما من أبرز وجوه ما يُعرف بالجناح اليساري المعتدل داخل الحزب. ويتوافق موقفهما مع نواب أكثر ميلاً إلى اليسار، مثل وزير الخزانة في حكومة الظل السابقة جون ماكدونيل، الذين يريدون من ستارمر تحديد جدول زمني لمغادرته.
The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a growing political crisis within the Labour Party following a harsh defeat in the recent local elections, which has opened the door to increasing talk of a "party rebellion" that could threaten his political future.
Declining Popularity of Keir and the Rise of Farage
Reports indicate that a number of party MPs have begun to doubt Starmer's ability to lead the party until the 2029 elections, especially with his declining popularity and the rise of Nigel Farage and the "Reform UK" party.
Among the names being suggested as potential alternatives are: Andy Burnham, Angela Rayner, and Wes Streeting.
Despite the rising criticism, there is currently no consensus within the party on a figure capable of ousting Starmer or leading the party in his place. Starmer has publicly confirmed that he "will not resign" and will continue to lead the government.
Suppressing Calls for Change
Today (Monday), Starmer is seeking, through his political speech before the ruling party, to reset his leadership of the government, amidst calls from about 34 of his party's MPs for his resignation following the Labour Party's loss in the local elections last week.
The ruling Labour Party lost about 1,500 seats in the local elections, as well as control of the Senate and 40 councils. Starmer plans to make a final attempt to save his leadership of the government through a charged political speech aimed at suppressing calls for a change in the leadership of the ruling Labour Party.
A number of potential successors are watching the scene from afar while considering joining a possible race for the position of Prime Minister as soon as Starmer finishes delivering his speech.
Bloomberg described the post-defeat speech in the local elections as "the most important event" in Starmer's political career.
A Plan to Revive the Ruling Party's Fortunes
Starmer is expected to present a plan to revive the fortunes of the ruling party, which includes a commitment to bring Britain closer to the European Union after a decade of voting in favor of leaving due to Brexit, according to excerpts published by his office.
Starmer has pledged to confront major challenges, acknowledging that "incremental change will not be enough," and will emphasize that his government will be defined by rebuilding Britain's relationships with the European Union.
Starmer finds himself compelled to adopt a bolder program, focusing on the cost of living and national security, after Nigel Farage, who previously led the Brexit campaign, and his populist party "Reform UK" achieved significant victories nationwide in last week's elections.
The Elections Highlighted the Need for Change
Observers believe that the election results revealed that the party needs to change its leadership before the next general elections, which must be held by August 2029.
Starmer faced his first direct challenge after Catherine West, a relatively unknown MP from North London, announced that she would run for the leadership of the Labour Party if no other candidate stepped forward.
Although few considered West a strong competitor, her candidacy could push more influential rivals of Starmer to take action, such as former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Health Minister Wes Streeting.
Traders on the prediction platform "Poll Market" have raised their bets on the likelihood of Starmer having to leave, with the probability of him exiting the position by December 31 rising to 70% compared to 48% on Saturday afternoon.
Setting a Timeline for Departure
Among those calling for any moves against Starmer to be postponed are Energy Minister Ed Miliband and former Transport Minister Louise Haigh, both prominent figures of what is known as the moderate left wing within the party. Their position aligns with more left-leaning MPs, such as former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, who want Starmer to set a timeline for his departure.