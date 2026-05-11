يواجه رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر أزمة سياسية متصاعدة داخل حزب العمال بعد خسارة قاسية في الانتخابات المحلية الأخيرة، ما فتح الباب أمام حديث متزايد عن «تمرد حزبي» قد يهدد مستقبله السياسي.


تراجع شعبية كير وصعود فاراج


وتشير التقارير إلى أن عدداً من نواب الحزب بدأوا يشككون في قدرة ستارمر على قيادة الحزب حتى انتخابات 2029، خصوصاً مع تراجع شعبيته وصعود نايجل فاراج وحزب «الإصلاح البريطاني».


ومن بين الأسماء المطروحة كبدائل محتملة: آندي بيرنهام، نجيلا راينر، وويس ستريتينغ.


ورغم تصاعد الانتقادات، لا يوجد حتى الآن توافق داخل الحزب على شخصية قادرة على الإطاحة بستارمر أو قيادة الحزب بديلاً عنه. كما أكد ستارمر علناً أنه «لن يستقيل» وسيواصل قيادة الحكومة.


كبح دعوات تطالب بالتغيير


ويسعى ستارمر، اليوم (الاثنين)، من خلال خطابه السياسي أمام الحزب الحاكم، إلى إعادة ضبط رئاسته للحكومة، وسط مطالبة نحو 34 نائباً من نواب حزبه بالاستقالة في أعقاب خسارة العمال في الانتخابات المحلية الأسبوع الماضي.


وخسر حزب العمال الحاكم نحو 1500 مقعد في الانتخابات المحلية، فضلاً عن السيطرة على مجلس الشيوخ، و40 مجلساً. ويخطط ستارمر للقيام بمحاولة أخيرة لإنقاذ رئاسته للحكومة عبر خطاب سياسي مشحون، يهدف إلى كبح الدعوات المطالبة بتغيير قيادة حزب العمال الحاكم.


ويراقب عدد من الطامحين لخلافته المشهد من بعيد، بينما يدرسون الانضمام إلى سباق محتمل على منصب رئيس الوزراء، فور انتهاء ستارمر من إلقاء خطابه.


ووصفت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» خطاب ما بعد الهزيمة في الانتخابات المحلية، بأنه «الحدث الأهم» في المسيرة السياسية لستارمر.


خطة لإنعاش حظوظ الحزب الحاكم


وينتظر أن يطرح ستارمر خطة لإعادة إنعاش حظوظ الحزب الحاكم، تتضمن التزاماً بتقريب بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي بعد عقد على التصويت لصالح الخروج من «بريكست»، وفق مقتطفات نشرها مكتبه.


وتعهد ستارمر بـمواجهة التحديات الكبرى، مع إقراره بأن «التغيير التدريجي لن يكون كافياً»، وسيؤكد أن حكومته ستُعرف بإعادة بناء علاقات بريطانيا مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.


ويجد ستارمر نفسه مضطراً لتبني برنامج أكثر جرأة، يتضمن التركيز على تكاليف المعيشة والأمن القومي، بعدما حقق نايجل فاراج، الذي قاد سابقاً حملة «بريكست»، وحزبه الشعبوي «إصلاح بريطانيا» انتصارات واسعة على مستوى البلاد في انتخابات الأسبوع الماضي.


الانتخابات أظهرات الحاجة للتغيير


ويعتقد مراقبون أن نتائج الانتخابات، كشفت أن الحزب بحاجة إلى تغيير قيادته قبل الانتخابات العامة القادمة التي يتعين إجراؤها بحلول أغسطس 2029.


وواجه ستارمر أول تحد مباشر له بعدما أعلنت كاثرين ويست، النائبة غير المعروفة نسبياً عن شمال لندن، أنها ستترشح لقيادة حزب العمال إذا لم يتقدم أي مرشح آخر.


ورغم أن قلة اعتبرت ويست منافساً قوياً، فإن ترشحها قد يدفع خصوماً أكثر نفوذاً لستارمر إلى التحرك، مثل نائبة رئيس الوزراء السابقة أنجيلا راينر ووزير الصحة ويس ستريتينج.


ورفع المتعاملون على منصة التوقعات «بولي ماركت» رهاناتهم على احتمال اضطرار ستارمر إلى الرحيل، إذ ارتفعت نسبة التوقعات بخروجه من المنصب بحلول 31 ديسمبر القادم إلى 70% مقارنة بـ48% بعد ظهر السبت.


تحديد جدول زمني للمغادرة


ومن بين الداعين إلى تأجيل أي تحرك ضد ستارمر وزير الطاقة إد ميليباند، ووزيرة النقل السابقة لويز هاي، وهما من أبرز وجوه ما يُعرف بالجناح اليساري المعتدل داخل الحزب. ويتوافق موقفهما مع نواب أكثر ميلاً إلى اليسار، مثل وزير الخزانة في حكومة الظل السابقة جون ماكدونيل، الذين يريدون من ستارمر تحديد جدول زمني لمغادرته.