Coach Jorge Jesus stands on the brink of a new achievement in the history of the Riyadh Derby tomorrow evening, Tuesday, as he leads Al-Nassr against his traditional rival Al-Hilal in the 33rd round of the Saudi Pro League, in a match that could outline the league champion two rounds before the end.



The Portuguese Jesus will equal the record held by Argentine coach Ramon Diaz for the most appearances in the Riyadh Derby in the history of the Pro League, having previously participated in 6 matches, 5 of which were with Al-Hilal and one with Al-Nassr.



Jesus's first appearance in the derby was in December 2018, when the match ended in a 2-2 draw, before he left Al-Hilal a few weeks later. He then returned in the 2023-2024 season to lead the team in two matches; he won the first one with a clean 3-0 score, while the second ended in a 1-1 draw.