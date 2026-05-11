يقف المدرب جورجي جيسوس، مساء غد الثلاثاء، على أعتاب إنجاز جديد في تاريخ ديربي الرياض، حين يقود النصر أمام غريمه التقليدي الهلال ضمن الجولة الـ33 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، في مواجهة قد ترسم ملامح بطل الدوري قبل جولتين من النهاية.


وسيُعادل البرتغالي جيسوس الرقم المسجل باسم المدرب الأرجنتيني رامون دياز كأكثر المدربين حضوراً في ديربي الرياض بتاريخ دوري المحترفين، بعدما خاض 6 مواجهات سابقة، منها 5 مباريات بقميص الهلال وواحدة مع النصر.


وكان الظهور الأول للمدرب جيسوس في الديربي خلال ديسمبر 2018، عندما انتهت المواجهة بالتعادل 2-2، قبل أن يغادر الهلال بعد أسابيع قليلة، ثم يعود مجددًا في موسم 2023-2024 ليقود الفريق في مواجهتين؛ انتصر في الأولى بثلاثية نظيفة، بينما انتهت الثانية بالتعادل 1-1.