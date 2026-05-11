The Future Investment Initiative (FII Institute) revealed today the first group of keynote speakers and the strategic agenda for the Europe Priority Summit "FII PRIORITY 2026," which will be held from June 17 to 19, 2026, in the Italian capital, Rome, under the theme "Europe with a New Vision: Capital, Sovereignty, and Strategic Independence."



Critical Phase



The summit will bring together global investors, policymakers, innovators, and business leaders to discuss how to enhance capital for Europe's long-term competitiveness in the energy, technology, security, finance, and industrial transformation sectors.



Richard Attias, the Executive Chairman and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, stated: "Europe is entering a critical phase as competitiveness, resilience, and strategic independence increasingly depend on the effectiveness of mobilizing capital across industries, technologies, and infrastructure. The Europe Priority Summit 'FII PRIORITY' is designed to gather leaders and global investors not only to discuss Europe's challenges but also to explore the significant emerging opportunities in energy, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, finance, and sustainable growth."



Key discussions included in the agenda will cover: Europe at the turning point, tariffs, trade, the new geo-economic order, and sovereign artificial intelligence.



Global Elite



The summit will feature a select group of global leaders, including the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States and a member of the Board of Trustees of the FII Institute, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz; the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Chairman of the Board of Saudi Aramco, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the FII Institute, Yasser Al-Rumayyan; Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan; Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama; Minister of Enterprises and "Made in Italy" Adolfo Urso; and former Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi, along with many other presidents and CEOs of global companies.



The speakers reflect the summit's focus on topics related to Europe's growth, capital mobilization, enhancing strategic industries, securing digital infrastructure and future energy, and connecting the public and private sectors in Europe with global markets.