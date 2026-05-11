كشفت مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار (FII Institute)، اليوم، المجموعة الأولى من المتحدثين الرئيسيين والأجندة الإستراتيجية لقمة أولوية أوروبا «FII PRIORITY 2026»، التي ستُعقد خلال الفترة من 17 حتى 19 يونيو 2026 بالعاصمة الإيطالية روما، تحت شعار «أوروبا برؤية جديدة: رأس المال، السيادة، والاستقلال الإستراتيجي».


مرحلة حاسمة


وستجمع القمة مستثمرين عالميين وصناع سياسات ومبتكرين وقادة أعمال؛ لبحث كيفية تعزيز رأس المال لتنافسية أوروبا طويلة الأمد في قطاعات الطاقة، والتكنولوجيا، والأمن، والتمويل، والتحول الصناعي.


وقال رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية الرئيس التنفيذي المكلف لمؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار ريتشارد أتياس: «تدخل أوروبا مرحلة حاسمة إذ تعتمد التنافسية والمرونة والاستقلال الإستراتيجي بشكل متزايد على فعالية حشد رؤوس الأموال عبر الصناعات والتقنيات والبنية التحتية، وصُممت قمة أولوية أوروبا «FII PRIORITY» لتجمع القادة والمستثمرين العالميين ليس لبحث تحديات أوروبا فقط، بل لاستكشاف الفرص الكبيرة الناشئة في مجالات الطاقة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتصنيع، والتمويل، والنمو المستدام».


وتشمل أبرز المناقشات المدرجة في الأجندة: أوروبا عند نقطة التحول، والتعريفات الجمركية، والتجارة، والنظام الجيو اقتصادي الجديد، والذكاء الاصطناعي السيادي.


نخبة عالمية


وتضم القمة نخبة من القادة العالميين، ومنهم سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عضو مجلس أمناء مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومحافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة رئيس مجلس إدارة أرامكو السعودية رئيس مجلس الأمناء لمؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار ياسر الرميان، ووزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، ووزير المالية محمد الجدعان، ورئيس وزراء جمهورية ألبانيا إيدي راما، ووزير الشركات و«صنع في إيطاليا» أدولفو أورسو، وعضو مجلس الشيوخ في الجمهورية الإيطالية رئيس وزراء إيطاليا الأسبق ماتيو رينزي، إضافة إلى العديد من الرؤساء والرؤساء التنفيذيين لشركات عالمية.


ويعكس المتحدثون تركيز القمة على موضوعات نمو أوروبا، وحشد رؤوس الأموال، وتعزيز الصناعات الإستراتيجية، وتأمين البنية التحتية الرقمية وطاقة المستقبل، وربط القطاعين العام والخاص في أوروبا بالأسواق العالمية.