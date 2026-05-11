كشفت مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار (FII Institute)، اليوم، المجموعة الأولى من المتحدثين الرئيسيين والأجندة الإستراتيجية لقمة أولوية أوروبا «FII PRIORITY 2026»، التي ستُعقد خلال الفترة من 17 حتى 19 يونيو 2026 بالعاصمة الإيطالية روما، تحت شعار «أوروبا برؤية جديدة: رأس المال، السيادة، والاستقلال الإستراتيجي».
مرحلة حاسمة
وستجمع القمة مستثمرين عالميين وصناع سياسات ومبتكرين وقادة أعمال؛ لبحث كيفية تعزيز رأس المال لتنافسية أوروبا طويلة الأمد في قطاعات الطاقة، والتكنولوجيا، والأمن، والتمويل، والتحول الصناعي.
وقال رئيس اللجنة التنفيذية الرئيس التنفيذي المكلف لمؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار ريتشارد أتياس: «تدخل أوروبا مرحلة حاسمة إذ تعتمد التنافسية والمرونة والاستقلال الإستراتيجي بشكل متزايد على فعالية حشد رؤوس الأموال عبر الصناعات والتقنيات والبنية التحتية، وصُممت قمة أولوية أوروبا «FII PRIORITY» لتجمع القادة والمستثمرين العالميين ليس لبحث تحديات أوروبا فقط، بل لاستكشاف الفرص الكبيرة الناشئة في مجالات الطاقة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتصنيع، والتمويل، والنمو المستدام».
وتشمل أبرز المناقشات المدرجة في الأجندة: أوروبا عند نقطة التحول، والتعريفات الجمركية، والتجارة، والنظام الجيو اقتصادي الجديد، والذكاء الاصطناعي السيادي.
نخبة عالمية
وتضم القمة نخبة من القادة العالميين، ومنهم سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عضو مجلس أمناء مؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومحافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة رئيس مجلس إدارة أرامكو السعودية رئيس مجلس الأمناء لمؤسسة مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار ياسر الرميان، ووزير السياحة أحمد الخطيب، ووزير المالية محمد الجدعان، ورئيس وزراء جمهورية ألبانيا إيدي راما، ووزير الشركات و«صنع في إيطاليا» أدولفو أورسو، وعضو مجلس الشيوخ في الجمهورية الإيطالية رئيس وزراء إيطاليا الأسبق ماتيو رينزي، إضافة إلى العديد من الرؤساء والرؤساء التنفيذيين لشركات عالمية.
ويعكس المتحدثون تركيز القمة على موضوعات نمو أوروبا، وحشد رؤوس الأموال، وتعزيز الصناعات الإستراتيجية، وتأمين البنية التحتية الرقمية وطاقة المستقبل، وربط القطاعين العام والخاص في أوروبا بالأسواق العالمية.
The Future Investment Initiative (FII Institute) revealed today the first group of keynote speakers and the strategic agenda for the Europe Priority Summit "FII PRIORITY 2026," which will be held from June 17 to 19, 2026, in the Italian capital, Rome, under the theme "Europe with a New Vision: Capital, Sovereignty, and Strategic Independence."
Critical Phase
The summit will bring together global investors, policymakers, innovators, and business leaders to discuss how to enhance capital for Europe's long-term competitiveness in the energy, technology, security, finance, and industrial transformation sectors.
Richard Attias, the Executive Chairman and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, stated: "Europe is entering a critical phase as competitiveness, resilience, and strategic independence increasingly depend on the effectiveness of mobilizing capital across industries, technologies, and infrastructure. The Europe Priority Summit 'FII PRIORITY' is designed to gather leaders and global investors not only to discuss Europe's challenges but also to explore the significant emerging opportunities in energy, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, finance, and sustainable growth."
Key discussions included in the agenda will cover: Europe at the turning point, tariffs, trade, the new geo-economic order, and sovereign artificial intelligence.
Global Elite
The summit will feature a select group of global leaders, including the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States and a member of the Board of Trustees of the FII Institute, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz; the Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Chairman of the Board of Saudi Aramco, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the FII Institute, Yasser Al-Rumayyan; Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan; Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama; Minister of Enterprises and "Made in Italy" Adolfo Urso; and former Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Renzi, along with many other presidents and CEOs of global companies.
The speakers reflect the summit's focus on topics related to Europe's growth, capital mobilization, enhancing strategic industries, securing digital infrastructure and future energy, and connecting the public and private sectors in Europe with global markets.