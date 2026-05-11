شهَّرت وزارة التجارة بمنشأة تعمل في نشاط البيع بالتجزئة للكماليات والإكسسوارات والملابس، وذلك بعد صدور حُكم قضائي يدينها بمخالفة نظام مكافحة الغش التجاري؛ نتيجة حيازة وعرض منتجات مخالفة للمواصفات القياسية المعتمدة.
غرامة 10 آلاف ريال
وضبطت الفرق الرقابية ألعاب أطفال مخالفة للمواصفات القياسية المعتمدة معروضة للبيع لدى المنشأة الواقعة بمحافظة الجبيل.
ونشرت الوزارة الحكم القضائي الصادر من محكمة الاستئناف بالمنطقة الشرقية، المتضمن فرض غرامة مالية قدرها 10 آلاف ريال، ونُشر الحُكم على نفقة المنشأة المخالفة.
وأكدت «التجارة» مواصلة التصدي لمخالفي نظام مكافحة الغش التجاري، وتطبيق العقوبات النظامية بحقهم وفقاً للنظام.
The Ministry of Commerce has publicly named a facility engaged in the retail sale of luxury goods, accessories, and clothing, following a judicial ruling that condemns it for violating the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law; as a result of possessing and displaying products that do not comply with the approved standard specifications.
Fine of 10,000 Riyals
The regulatory teams seized children's toys that did not comply with the approved standard specifications being offered for sale at the facility located in the Al Jubail Governorate.
The ministry published the judicial ruling issued by the Court of Appeals in the Eastern Province, which included imposing a financial penalty of 10,000 Riyals, and the ruling was published at the expense of the violating facility.
The Ministry of Commerce confirmed its ongoing efforts to confront violators of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law and to apply legal penalties against them in accordance with the law.