The Ministry of Commerce has publicly named a facility engaged in the retail sale of luxury goods, accessories, and clothing, following a judicial ruling that condemns it for violating the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law; as a result of possessing and displaying products that do not comply with the approved standard specifications.



Fine of 10,000 Riyals



The regulatory teams seized children's toys that did not comply with the approved standard specifications being offered for sale at the facility located in the Al Jubail Governorate.



The ministry published the judicial ruling issued by the Court of Appeals in the Eastern Province, which included imposing a financial penalty of 10,000 Riyals, and the ruling was published at the expense of the violating facility.



The Ministry of Commerce confirmed its ongoing efforts to confront violators of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law and to apply legal penalties against them in accordance with the law.