تُقيم هيئة تطوير منطقة عسير، اليوم الإثنين، احتفالاً بعنوان «قممٌ تصعد»، احتفاءً بصعود نادي أبها إلى دوري المحترفين وتتويجه بطلاً لدوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين، برعاية ودعم أمير منطقة عسير رئيس هيئة تطوير المنطقة الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز.
ويأتي تنظيم الاحتفال في إطار توجهات تطويرية؛ تهدف إلى تعزيز دور الرياضة بوصفها أحد الممكنات الداعمة لجودة الحياة، ومحفزاً للحراك الاقتصادي والسياحي والمجتمعي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات إستراتيجية تطوير منطقة عسير؛ الهادفة إلى بناء وجهة حيوية تستثمر في الإنسان والمكان والطموح.
ويحمل الاحتفال شعار «قممٌ تصعد»، في دلالة تتجاوز الإنجاز الرياضي إلى التعبير عن مسار التحول الذي تشهده منطقة عسير، إذ يمثل صعود نادي أبها صورةً لطموح شبابي ومجتمعي يعكس روح التنافس والإنجاز.
ويتضمن الاحتفال فعاليات جماهيرية وثقافية وترفيهية، إلى جانب عروض بصرية وتجارب تفاعلية تستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع، بما يعزز حضور المناسبة بوصفها احتفالاً مجتمعياً يعكس روح عسير وهويتها المتجددة.
ويُعد صعود نادي أبها إلى دوري المحترفين وتحقيقه لقب دوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين، محطةً بارزةً في تاريخ النادي، ورسالةً تعكس ما تشهده منطقة عسير من تطور متسارع، يؤكد مضيها بخطى واثقة نحو مستقبل أكثر تنافسية وازدهاراً.
The Asir Development Authority is holding a celebration today, Monday, titled "Peaks Rising," in honor of Abha Club's promotion to the Professional League and its crowning as the champion of the First Division League, under the patronage and support of the Prince of Asir Region, Chairman of the Authority, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz.
The organization of the celebration comes within the framework of developmental trends aimed at enhancing the role of sports as one of the enablers supporting quality of life, and as a catalyst for economic, tourism, and community movement, in line with the objectives of the Asir Development Strategy, which aims to build a vibrant destination that invests in people, place, and ambition.
The celebration carries the slogan "Peaks Rising," indicating a significance that goes beyond the sports achievement to express the transformation path that the Asir Region is witnessing, as the rise of Abha Club represents a reflection of youthful and community ambition that embodies the spirit of competition and achievement.
The celebration includes public, cultural, and entertainment activities, along with visual shows and interactive experiences targeting various segments of society, enhancing the occasion's presence as a community celebration that reflects the spirit of Asir and its renewed identity.
Abha Club's promotion to the Professional League and its achievement of the First Division League title is a significant milestone in the club's history and a message reflecting the rapid development taking place in the Asir Region, confirming its confident strides towards a more competitive and prosperous future.