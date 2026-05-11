تُقيم هيئة تطوير منطقة عسير، اليوم الإثنين، احتفالاً بعنوان «قممٌ تصعد»، احتفاءً بصعود نادي أبها إلى دوري المحترفين وتتويجه بطلاً لدوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين، برعاية ودعم أمير منطقة عسير رئيس هيئة تطوير المنطقة الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبدالعزيز.


ويأتي تنظيم الاحتفال في إطار توجهات تطويرية؛ تهدف إلى تعزيز دور الرياضة بوصفها أحد الممكنات الداعمة لجودة الحياة، ومحفزاً للحراك الاقتصادي والسياحي والمجتمعي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات إستراتيجية تطوير منطقة عسير؛ الهادفة إلى بناء وجهة حيوية تستثمر في الإنسان والمكان والطموح.


ويحمل الاحتفال شعار «قممٌ تصعد»، في دلالة تتجاوز الإنجاز الرياضي إلى التعبير عن مسار التحول الذي تشهده منطقة عسير، إذ يمثل صعود نادي أبها صورةً لطموح شبابي ومجتمعي يعكس روح التنافس والإنجاز.


ويتضمن الاحتفال فعاليات جماهيرية وثقافية وترفيهية، إلى جانب عروض بصرية وتجارب تفاعلية تستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع، بما يعزز حضور المناسبة بوصفها احتفالاً مجتمعياً يعكس روح عسير وهويتها المتجددة.


ويُعد صعود نادي أبها إلى دوري المحترفين وتحقيقه لقب دوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين، محطةً بارزةً في تاريخ النادي، ورسالةً تعكس ما تشهده منطقة عسير من تطور متسارع، يؤكد مضيها بخطى واثقة نحو مستقبل أكثر تنافسية وازدهاراً.