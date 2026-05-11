The Asir Development Authority is holding a celebration today, Monday, titled "Peaks Rising," in honor of Abha Club's promotion to the Professional League and its crowning as the champion of the First Division League, under the patronage and support of the Prince of Asir Region, Chairman of the Authority, Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz.



The organization of the celebration comes within the framework of developmental trends aimed at enhancing the role of sports as one of the enablers supporting quality of life, and as a catalyst for economic, tourism, and community movement, in line with the objectives of the Asir Development Strategy, which aims to build a vibrant destination that invests in people, place, and ambition.



The celebration carries the slogan "Peaks Rising," indicating a significance that goes beyond the sports achievement to express the transformation path that the Asir Region is witnessing, as the rise of Abha Club represents a reflection of youthful and community ambition that embodies the spirit of competition and achievement.



The celebration includes public, cultural, and entertainment activities, along with visual shows and interactive experiences targeting various segments of society, enhancing the occasion's presence as a community celebration that reflects the spirit of Asir and its renewed identity.



Abha Club's promotion to the Professional League and its achievement of the First Division League title is a significant milestone in the club's history and a message reflecting the rapid development taking place in the Asir Region, confirming its confident strides towards a more competitive and prosperous future.