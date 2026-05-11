"Fannoun Al-Ula" celebrates the participation of more than 20 Saudi and international artists, whose artistic experiences are linked to its programs, in the 61st edition of the International Art Exhibition "Venice Biennale," which will take place from May 9 to November 22, 2026. This participation reflects the growing role of Al-Ula in contributing to shaping the global cultural scene.



The participation of artists is distributed across national pavilions, institutional exhibitions, and independent programs, while the current edition of the "Venice Biennale" highlights the global reach of artists who have collaborated with "Fannoun Al-Ula" through its festivals, exhibitions, and diverse cultural initiatives; reflecting the depth of the growing creative ecosystem in Al-Ula and its development.



Prominent Names



The participation includes prominent names from the Kingdom and abroad, who have received support through the arts and design programs in Al-Ula. These artists have contributed to enriching the international cultural dialogue, drawing inspiration for their works from the unique nature of Al-Ula and its rich cultural and social heritage.



This year's edition of the "Venice Biennale" features works by several prominent Saudi and international artists, including: Manal Al-Dowayan, Ahmed Mater, and Agnes Denis, who have been commissioned to produce large-scale permanent artworks that resonate with the nature of Al-Ula, as part of the "Art Valley" project.



Wide Presence



In conjunction with the "Venice Biennale," the Ministry of Culture presents the exhibition "Inevitable Imagination: Maps, Art, and Features of Our World," at the San Gregorio Monastery in Venice, which includes additional works by artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Bin Ali from the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, alongside several artists associated with the "Fannoun Al-Ula" programs.



The Director of Arts and Creative Industries at the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, Hamad Al-Humaidan, confirmed that the wide presence of artists linked to the Fannoun Al-Ula programs at the Venice Biennale 2026 reflects the depth of the creative partnerships that Fannoun Al-Ula is building in the long term, and its role in supporting the production of quality artworks that originate from Al-Ula to the most prominent global cultural platforms, thereby enhancing its status as a global center for contemporary arts and culture.