تحتفي «فنون العُلا» بمشاركة أكثر من 20 فنانًا سعوديًا ودوليًا، ممن ارتبطت تجاربهم الفنية ببرامجها، في الدورة الـ61 من المعرض الدولي للفنون «بينالي البندقية»، الذي يُقام خلال الفترة من 9 مايو إلى 22 نوفمبر 2026، في مشاركة تعكس تنامي دور العُلا في الإسهام بصياغة المشهد الثقافي العالمي.
وتتوزع مشاركة الفنانين عبر الأجنحة الوطنية، والمعارض المؤسسية، والبرامج المستقلة، فيما تُسلّط الدورة الحالية من «بينالي البندقية» الضوء على الامتداد العالمي للفنانين الذين تعاونوا مع «فنون العُلا» عبر مهرجاناتها ومعارضها ومبادراتها الثقافية المتنوعة؛ انعكاسًا لعمق المنظومة الإبداعية المتنامية في العُلا وتطورها.
أسماء بارزة
وتضم المشاركة أسماءً بارزة من المملكة وخارجها، ممن حظيوا بالدعم عبر برامج الفنون والتصميم في العُلا، حيث أسهم هؤلاء الفنانون في إثراء الحوار الثقافي الدولي، مستلهمين أعمالهم من طبيعة العُلا الفريدة، وإرثها الثقافي والاجتماعي العريق.
وتتضمن نسخة هذا العام من «بينالي البندقية» أعمالًا لعدد من الفنانين السعوديين والعالميين البارزين، من بينهم: منال الضويان، وأحمد ماطر، وأغنيس دينيس، ممن تم تكليفهم بإنتاج أعمال فنية دائمة وضخمة تتناغم مع طبيعة العُلا، وذلك ضمن مشروع «وادي الفن».
حضور واسع
وبالتزامن مع «بينالي البندقية»، تقدم وزارة الثقافة معرض «خيالٌ حتمي: الخرائط، الفن، وملامح عالمنا»، في دير سان غريغوريو في البندقية، الذي يضم أعمالًا إضافية للفنان عبدالمحسن آل بن علي من الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا، إلى جانب عدد من الفنانين المرتبطين ببرامج «فنون العُلا».
وأكد مدير الفنون والصناعات الإبداعية في الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا حمد الحميدان أن الحضور الواسع للفنانين المرتبطين ببرامج فنون العُلا في بينالي البندقية 2026، يعكس عمق الشراكات الإبداعية التي تبنيها فنون العُلا على المدى الطويل، ودورها في دعم إنتاج أعمال فنية نوعية تنطلق من العُلا إلى أبرز المنصات الثقافية العالمية، بما يعزّز مكانتها مركزًا عالميًا للفنون والثقافة المعاصرة.
"Fannoun Al-Ula" celebrates the participation of more than 20 Saudi and international artists, whose artistic experiences are linked to its programs, in the 61st edition of the International Art Exhibition "Venice Biennale," which will take place from May 9 to November 22, 2026. This participation reflects the growing role of Al-Ula in contributing to shaping the global cultural scene.
The participation of artists is distributed across national pavilions, institutional exhibitions, and independent programs, while the current edition of the "Venice Biennale" highlights the global reach of artists who have collaborated with "Fannoun Al-Ula" through its festivals, exhibitions, and diverse cultural initiatives; reflecting the depth of the growing creative ecosystem in Al-Ula and its development.
Prominent Names
The participation includes prominent names from the Kingdom and abroad, who have received support through the arts and design programs in Al-Ula. These artists have contributed to enriching the international cultural dialogue, drawing inspiration for their works from the unique nature of Al-Ula and its rich cultural and social heritage.
This year's edition of the "Venice Biennale" features works by several prominent Saudi and international artists, including: Manal Al-Dowayan, Ahmed Mater, and Agnes Denis, who have been commissioned to produce large-scale permanent artworks that resonate with the nature of Al-Ula, as part of the "Art Valley" project.
Wide Presence
In conjunction with the "Venice Biennale," the Ministry of Culture presents the exhibition "Inevitable Imagination: Maps, Art, and Features of Our World," at the San Gregorio Monastery in Venice, which includes additional works by artist Abdul Mohsen Al-Bin Ali from the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, alongside several artists associated with the "Fannoun Al-Ula" programs.
The Director of Arts and Creative Industries at the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, Hamad Al-Humaidan, confirmed that the wide presence of artists linked to the Fannoun Al-Ula programs at the Venice Biennale 2026 reflects the depth of the creative partnerships that Fannoun Al-Ula is building in the long term, and its role in supporting the production of quality artworks that originate from Al-Ula to the most prominent global cultural platforms, thereby enhancing its status as a global center for contemporary arts and culture.