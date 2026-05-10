تألقت أحلام خلال حفلتها الأخيرة في دار الأوبرا المصرية ضمن «ليلة الموسيقار طلال» بإطلالة اتسمت بالفخامة الكلاسيكية التي تعكس أسلوبها المعروف في اختيار الأزياء الراقية.

وجاءت الإطلالة متناغمة مع أجواء الحفلة الطربية، إذ اعتمدت تصميماً فاخراً باللون الوردي بتفاصيل لامعة وقصة ملكية عززت حضورها على المسرح، إلى جانب مجوهرات بارزة أضافت لمسة من الرقي دون مبالغة.
أحلام تتألق بإطلالة ملكية في حفلتها الأخيرة بمصر

وحرصت أحلام على اختيار مكياج ناعم يبرز ملامحها بأسلوب أنثوي هادئ، مع تسريحة شعر أنيقة حافظت على الطابع الكلاسيكي للإطلالة، ما منحها حضوراً متوازناً بين القوة والنعومة. كما انسجم اللوك مع هوية الحفلة المقامة على خشبة دار الأوبرا المصرية، التي حملت طابعاً فنياً راقياً مستوحى من الأغاني الطربية وأعمال الموسيقار طلال.

وحظيت إطلالة أحلام بتفاعل واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً مع عودتها لإحياء حفلات كبرى في مصر وسط أجواء فنية ضخمة وبمصاحبة أوركسترا موسيقية بقيادة المايسترو وليد فايد.
أحلام تتألق بإطلالة ملكية في حفلتها الأخيرة بمصر