أحلام تتألق بإطلالة ملكية في حفلتها الأخيرة بمصر

Ahlam shone during her last concert at the Egyptian Opera House as part of "The Night of Composer Talal," with a look characterized by classic elegance that reflects her well-known style in choosing haute couture.

The look was harmonious with the atmosphere of the musical event, as she opted for a luxurious design in pink with shiny details and a royal cut that enhanced her presence on stage, along with prominent jewelry that added a touch of sophistication without being excessive.



Ahlam was keen to choose soft makeup that highlighted her features in a calm feminine style, paired with an elegant hairstyle that maintained the classic essence of the look, giving her a balanced presence between strength and softness. The look also resonated with the identity of the concert held on the stage of the Egyptian Opera House, which carried a refined artistic character inspired by traditional songs and the works of composer Talal.

Ahlam's appearance received wide interaction across social media, especially with her return to performing major concerts in Egypt amidst a grand artistic atmosphere and accompanied by an orchestra led by maestro Walid Fayed.

