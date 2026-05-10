أحلام تتألق بإطلالة ملكية في حفلتها الأخيرة بمصر

تألقت أحلام خلال حفلتها الأخيرة في دار الأوبرا المصرية ضمن «ليلة الموسيقار طلال» بإطلالة اتسمت بالفخامة الكلاسيكية التي تعكس أسلوبها المعروف في اختيار الأزياء الراقية.
وجاءت الإطلالة متناغمة مع أجواء الحفلة الطربية، إذ اعتمدت تصميماً فاخراً باللون الوردي بتفاصيل لامعة وقصة ملكية عززت حضورها على المسرح، إلى جانب مجوهرات بارزة أضافت لمسة من الرقي دون مبالغة.
وحرصت أحلام على اختيار مكياج ناعم يبرز ملامحها بأسلوب أنثوي هادئ، مع تسريحة شعر أنيقة حافظت على الطابع الكلاسيكي للإطلالة، ما منحها حضوراً متوازناً بين القوة والنعومة. كما انسجم اللوك مع هوية الحفلة المقامة على خشبة دار الأوبرا المصرية، التي حملت طابعاً فنياً راقياً مستوحى من الأغاني الطربية وأعمال الموسيقار طلال.
وحظيت إطلالة أحلام بتفاعل واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصاً مع عودتها لإحياء حفلات كبرى في مصر وسط أجواء فنية ضخمة وبمصاحبة أوركسترا موسيقية بقيادة المايسترو وليد فايد.
Ahlam shone during her last concert at the Egyptian Opera House as part of "The Night of Composer Talal," with a look characterized by classic elegance that reflects her well-known style in choosing haute couture.
The look was harmonious with the atmosphere of the musical event, as she opted for a luxurious design in pink with shiny details and a royal cut that enhanced her presence on stage, along with prominent jewelry that added a touch of sophistication without being excessive.
Ahlam was keen to choose soft makeup that highlighted her features in a calm feminine style, paired with an elegant hairstyle that maintained the classic essence of the look, giving her a balanced presence between strength and softness. The look also resonated with the identity of the concert held on the stage of the Egyptian Opera House, which carried a refined artistic character inspired by traditional songs and the works of composer Talal.
Ahlam's appearance received wide interaction across social media, especially with her return to performing major concerts in Egypt amidst a grand artistic atmosphere and accompanied by an orchestra led by maestro Walid Fayed.