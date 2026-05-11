While the anticipated diplomatic or military steps remain unclear following Washington's rejection of Tehran's response to the proposal to end the war between them, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that it demanded in its response to the latest U.S. proposal to end the war in the entire region and to release the frozen assets abroad.



The ministry's spokesperson, Ismail Baqaei, stated at a press conference today (Monday) that Iran's proposal to end the war with the United States and open the Strait of Hormuz is a "generous project," adding that Washington continues to cling to unreasonable and unilateral demands, according to him.



Baqaei said: "Our demand is legitimate: the demand to end the war, lift the blockade, and release the Iranian assets that have been frozen in banks due to U.S. pressures."



He claimed that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and establishing security in the region and Lebanon are other demands from Iran, describing this as a generous and responsible offer for the security of the region.



He added: "We have not asked for any concessions. The only thing we have demanded is the legitimate rights of Iran."



President Donald Trump's rejection of Iran's response to the peace proposal led to a rise in oil prices today (Monday), amid fears that the ongoing conflict, which has lasted for 10 weeks, will keep shipping traffic halted through the Strait of Hormuz.



Days after the United States presented an offer in hopes of resuming negotiations, Iran issued a response yesterday that focused on ending the war on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, where Israel, a U.S. ally, is fighting the Iran-aligned Hezbollah group.



The Iranian state television reported that Tehran made a demand for compensation for war damages and emphasized Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.



The semi-official "Tasnim News Agency" reported that Iran called on the United States to end its maritime blockade, ensure no further attacks are launched, lift sanctions, and end the U.S. ban on Iranian oil sales.



Trump rejected Iran's proposal in a social media post. He wrote on "Truth Social": "I don't like this. Totally unacceptable," without providing further details.



The United States had proposed ending the fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including the Iranian nuclear program.



Oil prices jumped three dollars a barrel following news of the continued stalemate that keeps the Strait of Hormuz largely closed. Before the war, the waterway transported one-fifth of global oil supplies and emerged as one of the central pressure points in the conflict.