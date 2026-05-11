فيما لم تتكشف بعد الخطوات الدبلوماسية أو العسكرية المرتقبة بعد رفض واشنطن لرد طهران على مقترح إنهاء الحرب بينهما، أفادت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، بأنها طالبت في ردها على المقترح الأمريكي الأخير بإنهاء الحرب في المنطقة كلها، والإفراج عن الأصول المجمدة في الخارج.


واعتبر المتحدث باسم الوزارة إسماعيل بقائي، في مؤتمر صحفي اليوم (الإثنين)، أن مقترح إيران لإنهاء الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة وفتح مضيق هرمز «مشروع وسخيّ»، مضيفاً أن واشنطن تواصل التمسك بمطالب غير معقولة وأحادية الجانب، وفق قوله.


وقال بقائي: مطلبنا مشروع: المطالبة بإنهاء الحرب، رفع الحصار، والإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية التي جُمدت في البنوك بسبب ضغوط الولايات المتحدة.


وزعم أن المرور الآمن عبر مضيق هرمز وإرساء الأمن في المنطقة ولبنان من المطالب الأخرى لإيران، وهذا عرض سخيّ ومسؤول من أجل أمن المنطقة.


وأضاف: «لم نطلب أي تنازلات. الشيء الوحيد الذي طالبنا به هو الحقوق المشروعة لإيران».


وأدى رفض الرئيس دونالد ترمب لرد إيران على مقترح السلام، إلى ارتفاع أسعار النفط، اليوم (الإثنين)، وسط مخاوف من أن يستمر الصراع المستمر منذ 10 أسابيع، مما يبقي حركة الملاحة متوقفة عبر مضيق هرمز.


وبعد أيام من طرح الولايات المتحدة عرضاً على أمل استئناف المفاوضات، أصدرت إيران، أمس رداً ركز على إنهاء الحرب على جميع الجبهات، لا سيما في لبنان، حيث تقاتل إسرائيل، حليفة الولايات المتحدة، جماعة حزب الله المتحالفة مع إيران.


وذكر التلفزيون الرسمي الإيراني أن طهران قدمت مطلباً بالتعويض عن أضرار الحرب وشددت على السيادة الإيرانية على مضيق هرمز.


وأفادت وكالة «تسنيم الإيرانية» شبه الرسمية أن إيران دعت الولايات المتحدة إلى إنهاء حصارها البحري، وضمان عدم شن المزيد من الهجمات ورفع العقوبات وإنهاء الحظر الأمريكي على مبيعات النفط الإيراني.


ورفض ترمب مقترح إيران في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. وكتب على موقع «تروث سوشيال»: «لا يعجبني هذا. غير مقبول على الإطلاق»، دون أن يقدم مزيداً من التفاصيل.


وكانت الولايات المتحدة اقترحت إنهاء القتال قبل بدء المحادثات حول القضايا الأكثر إثارة للجدل، بما في ذلك البرنامج النووي الإيراني.


وقفزت أسعار النفط ثلاثة دولارات للبرميل عقب أنباء عن استمرار حالة الجمود التي تترك مضيق هرمز مغلقاً إلى حد كبير. وقبل الحرب، كان الممر المائي ينقل خُمس إمدادات النفط العالمية، وبرز كأحد نقاط الضغط المركزية في الحرب.