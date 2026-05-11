يواجه الكونغرس الأمريكي أكبر موجة تدقيق ومحاسبة تتعلق بسوء السلوك الجنسي منذ تفجر حركة «#MeToo» التي هزّت أروقة الكابيتول بين عامي 2017 و2018، في ظل تصاعد اتهامات جديدة ضد عدد من النواب، ما أعاد فتح ملف ثقافة التحرش والعلاقات غير اللائقة داخل المؤسسة التشريعية الأمريكية.

وبحسب تقرير نشره موقع أكسيوس، يرى أعضاء وموظفون في الكونغرس أن الاتهامات الأخيرة كشفت استمرار ما وصفوه بـ«ثقافة السلوك السيئ» داخل الكابيتول، رغم الإصلاحات التي أُقرت خلال السنوات الماضية لمكافحة التحرش الجنسي.

وقال أحد النواب الجمهوريين في مجلس النواب، إن «الجميع يعلم بوجود أعضاء يقيمون علاقات مع موظفات يعملن لديهم، ومع ذلك لا يحدث شيء».

وتصاعدت الأزمة بعد استقالة النائبين توني غونزاليس (جمهوري من تكساس) وإريك سوالويل (ديمقراطي من كاليفورنيا) الشهر الماضي على خلفية اتهامات بسوء السلوك الجنسي، فيما يواجه سوالويل أيضاً اتهامات بالاعتداء الجنسي، وهي الاتهامات التي نفى صحتها.

واعترف غونزاليس بإقامة علاقة مع موظفة سابقة انتحرت لاحقاً، بينما فقدت لجنة الأخلاقيات في مجلس النواب صلاحيتها للتحقيق في القضيتين بعد استقالة النائبين، رغم اقترابهما من مواجهة تصويت محتمل على الطرد من المجلس.

وفي سياق متصل، كشف تقرير آخر أن النائب الجمهوري تشاك إدواردز خصّ موظفتين شابتين بمعاملة واهتمام وصفته مصادر بأنه «غير لائق»، ما زاد الضغوط على قيادات الحزب الجمهوري للتحرك.

وقالت النائبة الجمهورية آنا باولينا لونا، إن «أي عضو في الكونغرس يقيم علاقة غير مناسبة مع موظفين يجب أن يرحل»، فيما طالب نائب جمهوري آخر باستقالة إدواردز أو طرده.

ورد إدواردز على الاتهامات بوصفها بأنها «هراء»، خلال مقابلة مع صحيفة محلية في ولاية كارولاينا الشمالية، لكنه لم ينفِ بشكل مباشر الوقائع التي أوردها التقرير.

وتأتي هذه التطورات بالتزامن مع تصاعد الجدل داخل الكونغرس بشأن الإفراج عن ملفات الحكومة المتعلقة بالممول المدان بجرائم جنسية جيفري إبستين، بعدما نجحت مجموعة من النائبات الجمهوريات في دعم جهود النائب توماس ماسي لإجبار الإدارة على نشر الوثائق رغم معارضة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

وتقود مجموعة من النائبات الجمهوريات حملة علنية متزايدة للمطالبة بمحاسبة المتورطين في قضايا سوء السلوك، من أبرزهن نانسي ميس (من ولاية كارولاينا الجنوبية) والنائبة لورين بوبرت (من ولاية كولورادو) اللتان طالبتا باتخاذ إجراءات صارمة ضد أعضاء متهمين بمخالفات أخلاقية ومالية.

كما قادت نانسي ميس خلال العام الحالي تحركات عدة لمعاقبة النائب الجمهوري كوري ميلز؛ بسبب اتهامات تتعلق بمخالفات مالية وتمويل انتخابي وسوء سلوك جنسي، وهي الاتهامات التي ينفيها بالكامل.

وكشفت ميس، سجلات قالت إنها تُظهر دفع أكثر من 338 ألف دولار من أموال دافعي الضرائب على مدار 10 سنوات لتسوية قضايا سوء سلوك جنسي تورط فيها 8 أعضاء سابقين في الكونغرس.

وفي الكواليس، تتزايد الانتقادات الموجهة إلى لجنة الأخلاقيات بمجلس النواب، وسط شكاوى من بطء التحقيقات التي قد تستغرق شهوراً أو حتى سنوات قبل إصدار توصيات أو عقوبات رسمية.

وقال رئيس لجنة الأخلاقيات مايكل غيست، إن اللجنة تحتاج إلى موارد إضافية لتسريع التحقيقات، مشيراً إلى أن اللجنة حققت منذ عام 2017 في 20 قضية تتعلق بسوء سلوك جنسي لأعضاء في الكونغرس، لكنها لم تكشف سوى أسماء 15 عضواً فقط.

من جانبه، تعهد رئيس مجلس النواب الأمريكي مايك جونسون، بإجراء إصلاحات جديدة في آليات التعامل مع قضايا التحرش داخل الكونغرس، مؤكداً أن القضية تمثل أهمية شخصية بالنسبة له لأن اثنتين من بناته تعملان في الكابيتول.

وقال جونسون: «نبحث كل السبل الممكنة لتشديد القواعد وضمان وجود آليات آمنة للإبلاغ عن الانتهاكات»، إلا أن أي خطة رسمية لم تُعلن حتى الآن.

وختم أحد النواب الجمهوريين حديثه بالقول إن التغيير الحقيقي «قد يتطلب أن تقوم النساء بحرق النظام القائم بالكامل»، في إشارة إلى حجم الغضب المتصاعد داخل الكونغرس تجاه ما يعتبره البعض ثقافة حماية للمخالفين.