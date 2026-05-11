The U.S. Congress is facing the largest wave of scrutiny and accountability related to sexual misconduct since the eruption of the #MeToo movement that shook the halls of the Capitol between 2017 and 2018, amid rising new accusations against several lawmakers, reopening the file on the culture of harassment and inappropriate relationships within the American legislative institution.

According to a report published by Axios, members and staff in Congress believe that recent accusations have revealed the continuation of what they describe as a "culture of bad behavior" within the Capitol, despite reforms that have been enacted in recent years to combat sexual harassment.

A Republican member of the House of Representatives stated, "Everyone knows there are members who have relationships with staffers who work for them, and yet nothing happens."

The crisis escalated after the resignation of Representatives Tony Gonzales (Republican from Texas) and Eric Swalwell (Democrat from California) last month amid accusations of sexual misconduct, while Swalwell also faces allegations of sexual assault, which he has denied.

Gonzales admitted to having a relationship with a former staffer who later committed suicide, while the House Ethics Committee lost its authority to investigate the two cases after the resignation of the representatives, despite them being close to facing a potential vote on expulsion from the House.

In a related context, another report revealed that Republican Representative Chuck Edwards had given two young female staffers treatment and attention described by sources as "inappropriate," increasing pressure on Republican leadership to take action.

Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna stated, "Any member of Congress who engages in an inappropriate relationship with staff should resign," while another Republican representative called for Edwards' resignation or expulsion.

Edwards responded to the allegations by calling them "nonsense" during an interview with a local newspaper in North Carolina, but he did not directly deny the facts mentioned in the report.

These developments come amid rising debate within Congress regarding the release of government files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after a group of Republican female representatives succeeded in supporting Representative Thomas Massie’s efforts to force the administration to release the documents despite opposition from President Donald Trump.

A group of Republican female representatives is leading an increasing public campaign demanding accountability for those involved in misconduct cases, including Nancy Mace (from South Carolina) and Representative Lauren Boebert (from Colorado), who have called for strict actions against members accused of ethical and financial violations.

Nancy Mace has also led several initiatives this year to punish Republican Representative Cory Mills due to allegations related to financial misconduct, campaign financing, and sexual misconduct, allegations that he completely denies.

Mace revealed records that she said show over $338,000 of taxpayer money spent over 10 years to settle sexual misconduct cases involving eight former members of Congress.

Behind the scenes, criticism of the House Ethics Committee is increasing amid complaints about the slow pace of investigations that may take months or even years before official recommendations or penalties are issued.

Committee Chairman Michael Guest stated that the committee needs additional resources to expedite investigations, noting that since 2017, the committee has investigated 20 cases of sexual misconduct involving members of Congress, but has only disclosed the names of 15 members.

For his part, House Speaker Mike Johnson pledged to implement new reforms in handling harassment cases within Congress, emphasizing that the issue is personally important to him because two of his daughters work in the Capitol.

Johnson said, "We are exploring all possible avenues to tighten the rules and ensure there are safe mechanisms for reporting violations," but no official plan has been announced yet.

One Republican representative concluded by stating that real change "may require women to burn the entire existing system," referring to the level of rising anger within Congress towards what some consider a culture of protection for offenders.