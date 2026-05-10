حقق النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي رقماً قياسياً بعدما سجل هدفاً وقدم تمريرتين حاسمتين في فوز فريقه إنتر ميامي على تورونتو بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين، أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الدوري الأمريكي.

أسرع 100 مساهمة تهديفية

وأصبح ميسي، الذي انتقل إلى إنتر ميامي في 2023 في صفقة انتقال حر عقب انتهاء عقده مع باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، أسرع لاعب في تاريخ الدوري الأمريكي للمحترفين يصل إلى 100 مساهمة تهديفية، بواقع 59 هدفاً و41 تمريرة حاسمة.

وحقق البرغوث الأرجنتيني ذلك خلال 64 مباراة فقط، محطماً إنجاز نجم تورونتو السابق سيباستيان جوفينكو الذي حقق الرقم نفسه بعد 95 مباراة.

أرقام ميسي هذا الموسم

وخاض ليونيل ميسي 13 مباراة بقميص إنتر ميامي هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 10 أهداف وقدم 3 تمريرات حاسمة.