The Argentine star Lionel Messi set a record after scoring one goal and providing two assists in his team's victory over Toronto by four goals to two, yesterday (Saturday), in the American League competition.

Fastest 100 Goal Contributions

Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023 on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended, became the fastest player in Major League Soccer history to reach 100 goal contributions, with 59 goals and 41 assists.

The Argentine genius achieved this in just 64 matches, breaking the record of former Toronto star Sebastian Giovinco, who reached the same number after 95 matches.

Messi's Stats This Season

Lionel Messi has played 13 matches for Inter Miami this season, during which he scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists.