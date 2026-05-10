حقق النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي رقماً قياسياً بعدما سجل هدفاً وقدم تمريرتين حاسمتين في فوز فريقه إنتر ميامي على تورونتو بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين، أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الدوري الأمريكي.
أسرع 100 مساهمة تهديفية
وأصبح ميسي، الذي انتقل إلى إنتر ميامي في 2023 في صفقة انتقال حر عقب انتهاء عقده مع باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، أسرع لاعب في تاريخ الدوري الأمريكي للمحترفين يصل إلى 100 مساهمة تهديفية، بواقع 59 هدفاً و41 تمريرة حاسمة.
وحقق البرغوث الأرجنتيني ذلك خلال 64 مباراة فقط، محطماً إنجاز نجم تورونتو السابق سيباستيان جوفينكو الذي حقق الرقم نفسه بعد 95 مباراة.
أرقام ميسي هذا الموسم
وخاض ليونيل ميسي 13 مباراة بقميص إنتر ميامي هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 10 أهداف وقدم 3 تمريرات حاسمة.
The Argentine star Lionel Messi set a record after scoring one goal and providing two assists in his team's victory over Toronto by four goals to two, yesterday (Saturday), in the American League competition.
Fastest 100 Goal Contributions
Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023 on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended, became the fastest player in Major League Soccer history to reach 100 goal contributions, with 59 goals and 41 assists.
The Argentine genius achieved this in just 64 matches, breaking the record of former Toronto star Sebastian Giovinco, who reached the same number after 95 matches.
Messi's Stats This Season
Lionel Messi has played 13 matches for Inter Miami this season, during which he scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists.