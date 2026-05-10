كشفت مصادر إعلامية أن علي البليهي، مدافع فريق الشباب المعار من الهلال، سيعود إلى صفوف الهلال عقب نهاية الموسم الجاري، في ظل تبقي موسم واحد في عقده مع النادي العاصمي.

وأوضحت المصادر أن اللاعب سيحسم موقفه النهائي خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية المقبلة، وسط احتمالية انضمامه إلى معسكر الهلال الإعدادي استعداداً للموسم الجديد، في وقت تتابع فيه عدة أندية من دوري روشن وضعه تمهيداً للتفاوض معه.

البليهي غادر بحثاً عن «المونديال»

وبحسب المصادر ذاتها، فإن البليهي فضّل الخروج من الهلال بحثاً عن المشاركة الأساسية بشكل منتظم، رغبةً منه في تعزيز حظوظه بالتواجد ضمن قائمة المنتخب السعودي المشاركة في كأس العالم 2026، دون أن يكون هناك أي ضغط من الإدارة الهلالية لاتخاذ قرار الرحيل.

وأكدت المصادر أن استمرار اللاعب مع الشباب بعد نهاية الإعارة يبدو مستبعداً، خصوصاً مع الاهتمام المتزايد من عدة أندية تسعى للحصول على خدماته خلال الميركاتو الصيفي.

«واقي الساق» يشعل الجدل

وكان البليهي قد أثار جدلاً واسعاً أخيراً عقب احتفاله بهدفه في شباك النصر، خلال مواجهة الفريقين في دوري روشن للمحترفين، إذ قام بتقبيل «واقي الساق» الذي يحمل صورته بقميص الهلال، في لقطة اعتبرها البعض استفزازية لجماهير الشباب.

وشهدت المباراة خسارة الشباب أمام النصر بنتيجة 4-2، ما زاد من حدة الانتقادات تجاه اللاعب، خصوصاً في ظل حساسية المواجهة والظروف التي يعيشها الفريق.

اعتذار رسمي للجماهير الشبابية

وفي أعقاب الجدل، قدّم البليهي اعتذاراً رسمياً لجماهير الشباب ورئيس النادي عبدالعزيز المالك، مؤكداً أن احتفاله جاء بعفوية ودون أي نية للإساءة أو التقليل من قيمة النادي.

وقال اللاعب في رسالته: «أقدم اعتذاري للكيان الشبابي العريق وجماهيره الوفية، ولرئيس النادي عبدالعزيز المالك عما بدر مني أثناء احتفالي بتسجيل الهدف، مؤكداً أن التعبير عن فرحتي كان بصورة عفوية دون قصد الإساءة أو التقليل من الشباب الذي أعتز وأتشرف به».