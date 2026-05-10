Media sources revealed that Ali Al-Bulaihi, the defender of the youth team on loan from Al-Hilal, will return to Al-Hilal's ranks after the end of the current season, with one season remaining on his contract with the capital club.

The sources indicated that the player will finalize his position during the upcoming summer transfer window, amid the possibility of joining Al-Hilal's training camp in preparation for the new season, while several clubs from the Roshen League are monitoring his situation in anticipation of negotiating with him.

Al-Bulaihi left in search of the "World Cup"

According to the same sources, Al-Bulaihi preferred to leave Al-Hilal in search of regular starting participation, driven by his desire to enhance his chances of being included in the Saudi national team for the 2026 World Cup, without any pressure from the Al-Hilal administration to make the decision to leave.

The sources confirmed that the player's continuation with the youth team after the end of the loan seems unlikely, especially with the increasing interest from several clubs seeking to acquire his services during the summer transfer window.

The "shin guard" ignites controversy

Al-Bulaihi recently sparked widespread controversy after celebrating his goal against Al-Nasr during the match between the two teams in the Roshen Professional League, as he kissed the "shin guard" that bears his image in the Al-Hilal jersey, in a moment that some considered provocative to the youth fans.

The match witnessed a loss for the youth team against Al-Nasr with a score of 4-2, which intensified the criticism directed at the player, especially given the sensitivity of the encounter and the circumstances the team is experiencing.

Official apology to the youth fans

In the wake of the controversy, Al-Bulaihi offered an official apology to the youth fans and the club's president, Abdulaziz Al-Malik, confirming that his celebration was spontaneous and without any intention to offend or diminish the value of the club.

The player said in his message: "I apologize to the esteemed youth entity and its loyal fans, and to the club president Abdulaziz Al-Malik for what happened during my celebration of scoring the goal, confirming that expressing my joy was spontaneous without the intention to offend or diminish the youth that I cherish and take pride in."