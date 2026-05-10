كشفت هيئة الإحصاء أن إجمالي عدد مواقع التمعدن المكتشفة في المملكة حتى عام 2024 بلغت 5,651 موقعاً، استحوذت المعادن اللافلزية على النسبة الأكبر منها بنحو 54.1% بـ 3,058 موقعاً، تلتها المعادن الفلزية بنسبة 42.9% التي تتمثل في 2,423 موقعاً في حين بلغت نسبة المواقع التي تحتوي على معادن فلزية ولا فلزية معاً 3.0% بـ 170 موقعاً.
وبيَّنت الهيئة أن عدد الرخص التعدينية الصادرة ارتفع من 1,985 رخصة في عام 2016 إلى 2,401 رخصة في عام 2024، مسجلاً نموّاً تراكميّاً نسبته 21% خلال الفترة 2024-2016، إذ شكَّلت رخص محاجر مواد البناء الجزء الأكبر في عام 2024 بـ 1,481 رخصة، تلتها رخص الكشف بـ 642 رخصة، ثم رخص الاستغلال التي تشمل مواد البناء والتعدين والمناجم بـ 215 رخصة، في حين بلغ عدد رخص الاستطلاع 41 رخصة، ورخص فائض الخامات المعدنية 22 رخصة.
وارتفعت صادرات المملكة من الأسمدة الفوسفاتية خلال عام 2024م إلى 5.7 مليون طن مقابل 5.4 مليون طن في العام السابق، مسجلةً نمواً قدره 4.6%، وفي المقابل سجلت واردات الأسمدة الفوسفاتية 66.2 ألف طن خلال عام 2024م، منخفضةً بنسبة 51.7% عما كانت عليه في عام 2023م.
The Statistics Authority revealed that the total number of discovered mining sites in the Kingdom until 2024 reached 5,651 sites, with non-metallic minerals accounting for the largest share at approximately 54.1% with 3,058 sites, followed by metallic minerals at 42.9%, represented by 2,423 sites, while the percentage of sites containing both metallic and non-metallic minerals together was 3.0% with 170 sites.
The Authority indicated that the number of issued mining licenses increased from 1,985 licenses in 2016 to 2,401 licenses in 2024, recording a cumulative growth rate of 21% during the period from 2016 to 2024. In 2024, building materials quarry licenses constituted the largest part with 1,481 licenses, followed by exploration licenses with 642 licenses, then exploitation licenses, which include building materials, mining, and quarries with 215 licenses, while the number of reconnaissance licenses reached 41 licenses, and licenses for surplus mineral resources totaled 22 licenses.
The Kingdom's exports of phosphate fertilizers rose during 2024 to 5.7 million tons compared to 5.4 million tons in the previous year, recording a growth of 4.6%. In contrast, phosphate fertilizer imports recorded 66.2 thousand tons during 2024, decreasing by 51.7% compared to 2023.