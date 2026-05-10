كشفت هيئة الإحصاء أن إجمالي عدد مواقع التمعدن المكتشفة في المملكة حتى عام 2024 بلغت 5,651 موقعاً، استحوذت المعادن اللافلزية على النسبة الأكبر منها بنحو 54.1% بـ 3,058 موقعاً، تلتها المعادن الفلزية بنسبة 42.9% التي تتمثل في 2,423 موقعاً في حين بلغت نسبة المواقع التي تحتوي على معادن فلزية ولا فلزية معاً 3.0% بـ 170 موقعاً.


وبيَّنت الهيئة أن عدد الرخص التعدينية الصادرة ارتفع من 1,985 رخصة في عام 2016 إلى 2,401 رخصة في عام 2024، مسجلاً نموّاً تراكميّاً نسبته 21% خلال الفترة 2024-2016، إذ شكَّلت رخص محاجر مواد البناء الجزء الأكبر في عام 2024 بـ 1,481 رخصة، تلتها رخص الكشف بـ 642 رخصة، ثم رخص الاستغلال التي تشمل مواد البناء والتعدين والمناجم بـ 215 رخصة، في حين بلغ عدد رخص الاستطلاع 41 رخصة، ورخص فائض الخامات المعدنية 22 رخصة.

وارتفعت صادرات المملكة من الأسمدة الفوسفاتية خلال عام 2024م إلى 5.7 مليون طن مقابل 5.4 مليون طن في العام السابق، مسجلةً نمواً قدره 4.6%، وفي المقابل سجلت واردات الأسمدة الفوسفاتية 66.2 ألف طن خلال عام 2024م، منخفضةً بنسبة 51.7% عما كانت عليه في عام 2023م.