The Statistics Authority revealed that the total number of discovered mining sites in the Kingdom until 2024 reached 5,651 sites, with non-metallic minerals accounting for the largest share at approximately 54.1% with 3,058 sites, followed by metallic minerals at 42.9%, represented by 2,423 sites, while the percentage of sites containing both metallic and non-metallic minerals together was 3.0% with 170 sites.



The Authority indicated that the number of issued mining licenses increased from 1,985 licenses in 2016 to 2,401 licenses in 2024, recording a cumulative growth rate of 21% during the period from 2016 to 2024. In 2024, building materials quarry licenses constituted the largest part with 1,481 licenses, followed by exploration licenses with 642 licenses, then exploitation licenses, which include building materials, mining, and quarries with 215 licenses, while the number of reconnaissance licenses reached 41 licenses, and licenses for surplus mineral resources totaled 22 licenses.

The Kingdom's exports of phosphate fertilizers rose during 2024 to 5.7 million tons compared to 5.4 million tons in the previous year, recording a growth of 4.6%. In contrast, phosphate fertilizer imports recorded 66.2 thousand tons during 2024, decreasing by 51.7% compared to 2023.