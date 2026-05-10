A report from a specialized company predicts an increase in spot prices for liquefied natural gas during the remaining period of 2026, as a cold winter and low storage levels have led to competition among the wealthiest countries in Europe and Asia during the peak heating season, and possibly even if the strait reopens by that time.



Prices have risen to as much as $25 per million British thermal units in Asia, compared to about $10 per million British thermal units at the beginning of the year due to the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, in addition to the shutdown of liquefied natural gas production facilities in the Middle East.



A Year Full of Surprises



The report stated that the first quarter of this year was full of surprises. In late January and early February, the United States experienced an extremely severe cold wave that caused spot gas prices in North America to spike sharply, temporarily constraining some U.S. liquefied natural gas production. Additionally, strong demand in the Atlantic basin led to the diversion of several shipments from Australia via unusual routes, including Australian shipments to the Atlantic coast of Canada and Turkey, as well as to Chile on the Pacific coast.



Extended Effects



The report mentioned that global liquefied natural gas exports are not expected to grow significantly in 2026, and may even contract, prolonging the market tightness, with extended effects into 2027 and beyond.



The report anticipates rising prices as countries like Pakistan return to the market for shipments, with prices possibly rising towards $20 per million British thermal units. However, if competition later in the year escalates between the wealthier European countries and rich Asian nations like Japan, prices could rise again to $30 per million British thermal units or more during the upcoming winter, even if the strait reopens by that time, especially if the winter is cold and European stocks are low.