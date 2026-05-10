توقع تقرير لإحدى الشركات المتخصصة ارتفاع أسعار الغاز المُسال الفورية خلال الفترة المتبقية من عام 2026، إذ أدّى شتاء بارد وانخفاض مستويات التخزين إلى تنافس بين الدول الأكثر ثراءً في أوروبا وآسيا خلال ذروة موسم التدفئة، وربما حتى في حال إعادة فتح المضيق بحلول ذلك الوقت.


وارتفعت الأسعار إلى ما يصل إلى 25 دولاراً لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية في آسيا، مقارنة بنحو 10 دولارات لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية في بداية العام نتيجة حرب إيران وإغلاق مضيق هرمز، إضافة إلى إغلاق منشآت إنتاج الغاز المُسال في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.


عام مليء بالمفاجآت


وأفاد التقرير أن الربع الأول من العام الحالي كان مليئاً بالمفاجآت، ففي أواخر يناير وأوائل فبراير الماضيين شهدت الولايات المتحدة موجة برد شديدة للغاية دفعت أسعار الغاز الفورية في أمريكا الشمالية إلى الارتفاع الحاد، وقيّدت مؤقتاً بعض إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال الأمريكي، كما أدّت قوة الطلب في حوض الأطلسي إلى سحب عدد من الشحنات من أستراليا عبر مسارات غير معتادة، بما في ذلك شحنات أسترالية إلى الساحل الأطلسي لكندا وتركيا، وكذلك إلى تشيلي على ساحل المحيط الهادئ.


آثار ممتدة


وذكر التقرير أنه من المتوقع أن صادرات الغاز الطبيعي المسال العالمية لن تنمو بشكل كبير عام 2026، أو ربما قد تنكمش، ما يطول فترة ضيق السوق، مع آثار ممتدة إلى عام 2027 وما بعده.


وتوقع التقرير ارتفاع الأسعار مع عودة دول مثل باكستان إلى السوق للحصول على الشحنات، وقد ترتفع الأسعار نحو مستوى 20 دولاراً لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية، بينما إذا تصاعدت المنافسة لاحقاً خلال العام بين الدول الأوروبية الأكثر ثراءً والدول الآسيوية الغنية مثل اليابان، فقد ترتفع الأسعار مجدداً إلى 30 دولاراً لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية أو أكثر خلال الشتاء القادم، حتى لو أعيد فتح المضيق بحلول ذلك الوقت، لا سيما إذا كان الشتاء بارداً وكانت مخزونات أوروبا منخفضة.