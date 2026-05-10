The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 14.03 EGP for buying, and 14.07 EGP for selling, and at the National Bank of Egypt 13.95 EGP for buying, and 14.03 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr 13.95 EGP for buying, and 14.03 EGP for selling, and at the Alexandria Bank 13.92 EGP for buying, and 14.02 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank 13.97 EGP for buying, and 14.02 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 13.65 EGP for buying, and 14.02 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank 13.96 EGP for buying, and 14.02 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 13.95 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling.



Transactions Yesterday



In transactions yesterday, the Saudi Riyal at the National Bank of Egypt recorded 13.99 EGP for buying and 14.06 EGP for selling, while at the Central Bank of Egypt it recorded 14.02 EGP for buying, and 14.06 EGP for selling.



At Banque Misr it recorded 13.99 EGP for buying, and 14.06 EGP for selling, and at the Alexandria Bank 13.93 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank 14 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank 14.01 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank 13.98 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling.