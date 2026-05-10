سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 14.03 جنيه للشراء، و14.07 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 13.95 جنيه للشراء، و14.03 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 13.95 جنيه للشراء، و14.03 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.92 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 13.97 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.65 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.96 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 13.95 جنية للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع.


تعاملات أمس


وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري 13.99 جنيه للشراء و14.06 جنيه للبيع، بينما سجل في البنك المركزي المصري 14.02 جنيه للشراء، و14.06 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر سجل 13.99 جنيه للشراء، و14.06 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.93 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 14 جنيهاً للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي 14.01 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.98 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع.