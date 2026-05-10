سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 14.03 جنيه للشراء، و14.07 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 13.95 جنيه للشراء، و14.03 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر 13.95 جنيه للشراء، و14.03 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.92 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 13.97 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.65 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.96 جنيه للشراء، و14.02 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 13.95 جنية للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل الريال السعودي في البنك الأهلي المصري 13.99 جنيه للشراء و14.06 جنيه للبيع، بينما سجل في البنك المركزي المصري 14.02 جنيه للشراء، و14.06 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنك مصر سجل 13.99 جنيه للشراء، و14.06 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 13.93 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 14 جنيهاً للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي 14.01 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 13.98 جنيه للشراء، و14.04 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 14.03 EGP for buying, and 14.07 EGP for selling, and at the National Bank of Egypt 13.95 EGP for buying, and 14.03 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr 13.95 EGP for buying, and 14.03 EGP for selling, and at the Alexandria Bank 13.92 EGP for buying, and 14.02 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank 13.97 EGP for buying, and 14.02 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 13.65 EGP for buying, and 14.02 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank 13.96 EGP for buying, and 14.02 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank 13.95 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling.
Transactions Yesterday
In transactions yesterday, the Saudi Riyal at the National Bank of Egypt recorded 13.99 EGP for buying and 14.06 EGP for selling, while at the Central Bank of Egypt it recorded 14.02 EGP for buying, and 14.06 EGP for selling.
At Banque Misr it recorded 13.99 EGP for buying, and 14.06 EGP for selling, and at the Alexandria Bank 13.93 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling, and at the Commercial International Bank 14 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling, and at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank 14.01 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling, and at Al Baraka Bank 13.98 EGP for buying, and 14.04 EGP for selling.