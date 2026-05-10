خطفت نور الغندور الأنظار في أحدث جلسة تصوير لها، بإطلالة كلاسيكية بالأبيض والأسود جمعت بين الفخامة والطابع السينمائي القديم. واعتمدت نور فستانًا مرصعًا بالكامل بتفاصيل لامعة بقصة أوف شولدر ضيقة أبرزت القوام بأسلوب أنثوي راقٍ، بينما أضافت الأكمام الطويلة لمسة درامية مستوحاة من أزياء هوليوود الكلاسيكية.
الأبيض والأسود يبرزان أناقة نور الغندور في جلسة تصوير بطابع هوليوودي كلاسيكي

وجاءت تسريحة الشعر بلفات كبيرة مستوحاة من أيقونات الجمال في الأربعينات والخمسينات، ما عزز الهوية الفنية للجلسة، خصوصًا مع اختيار التصوير بالأبيض والأسود الذي ركّز على الظلال والتفاصيل اللامعة بعيدًا عن تشتيت الألوان.

أما من ناحية المجوهرات، فاختارت نور عقدًا وأقراطًا بتصميم فاخر وناعم حافظ على توازن الإطلالة دون مبالغة، بينما اعتمدت مكياجًا هادئًا بملامح ناعمة وشفاه محددة بأسلوب كلاسيكي يتناسب مع أجواء التصوير.