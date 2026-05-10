الأبيض والأسود يبرزان أناقة نور الغندور في جلسة تصوير بطابع هوليوودي كلاسيكي

Noor Al-Ghandour caught the attention in her latest photoshoot, with a classic black and white look that combined luxury and an old cinematic style. Noor opted for a fully embellished off-shoulder dress with shiny details that highlighted her figure in an elegant feminine way, while the long sleeves added a dramatic touch inspired by classic Hollywood fashion.



The hairstyle featured large rolls inspired by beauty icons of the 1940s and 1950s, which enhanced the artistic identity of the session, especially with the choice of black and white photography that focused on shadows and shiny details away from color distractions.

As for jewelry, Noor chose a luxurious and delicate necklace and earrings that maintained the balance of the look without being excessive, while opting for a calm makeup with soft features and classically defined lips that matched the atmosphere of the shoot.