The exchange rate of the dollar in Egypt has recorded a new decline at the beginning of the current week's trading today, continuing the rise of the Egyptian currency that started during the past week.



The dollar has returned to trading below 53 pounds in all Egyptian banks, following a period of rising above the 53-pound mark. This decline of the American currency comes despite the fluctuations of hot money in the Egyptian market.



Highest Price



According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar was at the National Bank of Kuwait and the Egyptian Gulf Bank, at a level of 52.67 pounds for buying and 52.77 pounds for selling.



The lowest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Emirates NBD Bank, at a level of 52.41 pounds for buying and 52.51 pounds for selling.



In the National Bank of Egypt, Bank Misr, the Arab Bank, Crédit Agricole, and "Mid Bank," the dollar price was recorded at 52.51 pounds for buying and 52.61 pounds for selling.



The dollar price in the Industrial Development Bank, African Arab Bank, "Nexst," Al Baraka, Faisal Islamic Bank, and "HSBC" was 52.50 pounds for buying and 52.60 pounds for selling.



At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar was recorded at 52.63 pounds for buying and 52.77 pounds for selling.



Strong Performance



The Egyptian pound concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by a record surge in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.



Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt recorded a net sale of 759 million dollars during last week's trading, according to data from the Egyptian Stock Exchange.



During April, Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for government debt recorded a net purchase of 2.3 billion dollars.