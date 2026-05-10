سجل سعر صرف الدولار في مصر تراجعاً جديداً مع بداية تعاملات الأسبوع الحالي اليوم، لتواصل العملة المصرية مسيرة الارتفاع التي بدأتها خلال الأسبوع الماضي.
وعاد الدولار للتداول أدنى مستوى 53 جنيهاً في جميع البنوك المصرية، وذلك بعد فترة من الارتفاع أعلى مستوى 53 جنيهاً، وجاء تراجع العملة الأمريكية رغم تقلبات الأموال الساخنة في السوق المصرية.
أعلى سعر
ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في البنك الأهلي الكويتي والبنك المصري الخليجي عند مستوى 52.67 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.77 جنيه للبيع.
وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني عند مستوى 52.41 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.51 جنيه للبيع.
وفي بنوك الأهلي المصري ومصر والمصرف العربي وكريدي أغريكول و«ميد بنك» سجل سعر الدولار 52.51 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.61 جنيه للبيع.
وبلغ سعر الدولار في بنوك التنمية الصناعية والعربي الأفريقي و«نكست» والبركة وفيصل الإسلامي و«إتش إس بي سي» 52.50 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.60 جنيه للبيع.
ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 52.63 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.77 جنيه للبيع.
أداء قوي
وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.
وسجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري صافي بيع قدره 759 مليون دولار خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي، بحسب بيانات البورصة المصرية.
وخلال شهر أبريل الماضي، سجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي صافي شراء قدره 2.3 مليار دولار.
The exchange rate of the dollar in Egypt has recorded a new decline at the beginning of the current week's trading today, continuing the rise of the Egyptian currency that started during the past week.
The dollar has returned to trading below 53 pounds in all Egyptian banks, following a period of rising above the 53-pound mark. This decline of the American currency comes despite the fluctuations of hot money in the Egyptian market.
Highest Price
According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar was at the National Bank of Kuwait and the Egyptian Gulf Bank, at a level of 52.67 pounds for buying and 52.77 pounds for selling.
The lowest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Emirates NBD Bank, at a level of 52.41 pounds for buying and 52.51 pounds for selling.
In the National Bank of Egypt, Bank Misr, the Arab Bank, Crédit Agricole, and "Mid Bank," the dollar price was recorded at 52.51 pounds for buying and 52.61 pounds for selling.
The dollar price in the Industrial Development Bank, African Arab Bank, "Nexst," Al Baraka, Faisal Islamic Bank, and "HSBC" was 52.50 pounds for buying and 52.60 pounds for selling.
At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar was recorded at 52.63 pounds for buying and 52.77 pounds for selling.
Strong Performance
The Egyptian pound concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, having risen by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by a record surge in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.
Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt recorded a net sale of 759 million dollars during last week's trading, according to data from the Egyptian Stock Exchange.
During April, Arab and foreign transactions in the secondary market for government debt recorded a net purchase of 2.3 billion dollars.