سجل سعر صرف الدولار في مصر تراجعاً جديداً مع بداية تعاملات الأسبوع الحالي اليوم، لتواصل العملة المصرية مسيرة الارتفاع التي بدأتها خلال الأسبوع الماضي.


وعاد الدولار للتداول أدنى مستوى 53 جنيهاً في جميع البنوك المصرية، وذلك بعد فترة من الارتفاع أعلى مستوى 53 جنيهاً، وجاء تراجع العملة الأمريكية رغم تقلبات الأموال الساخنة في السوق المصرية.


أعلى سعر


ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في البنك الأهلي الكويتي والبنك المصري الخليجي عند مستوى 52.67 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.77 جنيه للبيع.


وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني عند مستوى 52.41 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.51 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنوك الأهلي المصري ومصر والمصرف العربي وكريدي أغريكول و«ميد بنك» سجل سعر الدولار 52.51 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.61 جنيه للبيع.


وبلغ سعر الدولار في بنوك التنمية الصناعية والعربي الأفريقي و«نكست» والبركة وفيصل الإسلامي و«إتش إس بي سي» 52.50 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.60 جنيه للبيع.


ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 52.63 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.77 جنيه للبيع.


أداء قوي


وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.


وسجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري صافي بيع قدره 759 مليون دولار خلال تعاملات الأسبوع الماضي، بحسب بيانات البورصة المصرية.


وخلال شهر أبريل الماضي، سجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي صافي شراء قدره 2.3 مليار دولار.