The National Center for Inspection and Control has opened the door for objections to violations that have not been previously contested before 01/11/2024.

It called on beneficiaries through text messages to take advantage of the grace period granted to submit objections to unchallenged violations. The center published a notice through its official platforms confirming the reopening of the objection period for previous violations before the mentioned date, in a step aimed at enabling beneficiaries to review their violations and submit objection requests according to the approved regulatory procedures.

The Center Closes the Survey

It is noteworthy that the National Center for Inspection and Control closed its public survey on inspection and control campaign policies the day before yesterday, amid a trend to organize inspection campaigns and unify their procedures among government entities, which contributes to reducing the repetition of field visits and enhancing compliance efficiency in the private sector. This follows the survey launched last month to gather public and relevant stakeholders' opinions, in preparation for its adoption within the framework of developing the inspection and control system in the Kingdom.