فتح المركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة باب الاعتراض على المخالفات التي لم يسبق الاعتراض عليها قبل 01/11/2024.

ودعا عبر رسائل نصية، المستفيدين إلى الاستفادة من المهلة الممنوحة لتقديم الاعتراضات على المخالفات غير المعترض عليها. وكان المركز نشر تنويهاً عبر منصاته الرسمية أكد فيه إعادة فتح باب الاعتراض على المخالفات السابقة قبل التاريخ المشار إليه، في خطوة تهدف إلى تمكين المستفيدين من مراجعة مخالفاتهم وتقديم طلبات الاعتراض وفق الإجراءات النظامية المعتمدة.

المركز يغلق الاستطلاع

يشار إلى أن المركز الوطني للتفتيش والرقابة أغلق أمس الأول استطلاعه المطروح للعموم حول سياسة حملات التفتيش والرقابة، وسط توجه لتنظيم الحملات الرقابية وتوحيد إجراءاتها بين الجهات الحكومية، بما يسهم في تقليل تكرار الزيارات الميدانية ورفع كفاءة الامتثال لدى القطاع الخاص، وذلك بعد طرحها الشهر الماضي لأخذ مرئيات العموم والجهات ذات العلاقة، تمهيداً لاعتمادها ضمن إطار تطوير منظومة التفتيش والرقابة في المملكة.