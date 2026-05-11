توقع وزير المالية الكوري الجنوبي «كو يون تشول» أن يتجاوز نمو اقتصاد بلاده مستوى 2% خلال 2026، مدعوماً بالطلب العالمي القوي على أشباه الموصلات وزيادة الصادرات.


وقال «تشول» خلال مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الإثنين): «إن وتيرة النمو ستظل مرتبطة بالطلب على الرقائق وتطورات الحرب في الشرق الأوسط»، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


وأشار «تشول» إلى أن صادرات البلاد قفزت بنسبة 48% في أبريل، ما ساهم في تسجيل فائض تجاري قياسي بلغ 23.8 مليار دولار.


ورغم ذلك، حذر وزير المالية من أن التضخم وسوق العقارات لا يزالان يمثلان أبرز المخاطر التي تواجه الاقتصاد، مؤكداً أن الحكومة تعتبرهما أولوية رئيسية خلال الفترة الحالية.