The South Korean Finance Minister "Ko Yun-chul" expects that the growth of his country's economy will exceed 2% by 2026, supported by strong global demand for semiconductors and an increase in exports.



He stated during a press conference today (Monday): "The pace of growth will remain linked to the demand for chips and developments in the Middle East conflict," according to what was reported by Bloomberg.



Ko noted that the country's exports surged by 48% in April, contributing to a record trade surplus of $23.8 billion.



Despite this, the Finance Minister warned that inflation and the real estate market still pose the most significant risks to the economy, emphasizing that the government considers them a top priority at this time.