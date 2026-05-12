يدخل مدرب الهلال سيموني إنزاغي مباراة الديربي أمام النصر ولديه سجل طويل في المباريات الكبرى «الديربيات» وتحديداً بين العاصمة الإيطالية وميلانو، قبل أن يفتح طريقاً آخر في العاصمة الرياض، عندما يحل ضيفاً على النصر في ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، الذي يحتضن مواجهة الديربي المرتقبة بين الجارين ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(32) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


ومباراته أمام النصر ليست مجرد مباراة عادية في الدوري بل تعد اختبارًا آخر لمدرب لعب تحت ضغط الديربيات، سواء عندما قاد لاتسيو أمام روما في «ديربي العاصمة»، أو حين كان مدرباً لفريق إنتر ميلان في «ديربي الغضب» أمام ميلان، حيث ينتظر أنصار الزعيم تكرار فوز الدور الأول الذي انتهى بنتيجة 3-1.


يذكر أن إنزاعي لعب 29 ديربيًا في مسيرته التدريبية حتى الآن، فاز في 12 مباراة مقابل 7 تعادلات و10 خسائر، وسجلت فرقه 46 هدفًا واستقبل 34 هدفًا.


وقد بدأت علاقة إنزاغي بالديربيات الكبرى من بوابة لاتسيو، حيث واجه روما في 12 مباراة بمختلف البطولات، حقق خلالها 4 انتصارات و3 تعادلات وتلقى 5 هزائم، وسجل فريقه 17 هدفًا مقابل 15 هدفًا في مرماه.


وفي الدوري الإيطالي فقط، لعب إنزاغي مع لاتسيو أمام روما 10 مباريات، فاز في 3، وتعادل في 3، وخسر 4، وسجل 13 هدفًا واستقبل 12.


ورغم قوة ديربي العاصمة الإيطالية، استطاع إنزاغي تحقيق الفوز 3-0 مرتين، إضافة إلى انتصار خارج ملعبه بنتيجة 3-1، وهذه النتائج ساعدت إنزاغي في قدرته على تحقيق النتائج الجيدة كمدرب يستطيع إدارة المباريات المشحونة جماهيريًا.


وظهر إنزاغي مع «الإنتر» بشكل مميز أمام ميلان، فقد خاض «16» مباراة كمدرب لإنتر، فحقق خلالها 7 انتصارات، وتعادل 4 مرات وخسر 5 مرات، وسجل فريقه 26 هدفًا واستقبل 18، وقاد الإنتر أمام ميلان في 8 مباريات، فاز في 3، وتعادل في 2، وخسر 3، والتفوق لم يكن في الدوري فقط، بل كان في المباريات الإقصائية، إذ فاز بالسوبر الإيطالي على ميلان بثلاثية نظيفة، وتجاوز غريمه في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا 2023 ذهابًا وإيابًا، كما حقق انتصارات بارزة بنتائج كبيرة مثل 5-1 و3-0.