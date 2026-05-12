Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi enters the derby match against Al-Nassr with a long record in major matches, specifically derbies, particularly between the Italian capital and Milan, before opening another path in the capital Riyadh, as he visits Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, which hosts the anticipated derby clash between the neighbors in the 32nd round of the Saudi Pro League "Roshan League".



His match against Al-Nassr is not just an ordinary league match but another test for a coach who has played under the pressure of derbies, whether when he led Lazio against Roma in the "Capital Derby," or when he was the coach of Inter Milan in the "Derby of Anger" against Milan, where the fans of the leader expect a repeat of the first-round victory that ended with a score of 3-1.



It is noteworthy that Inzaghi has played 29 derbies in his coaching career so far, winning 12 matches, drawing 7, and losing 10, with his teams scoring 46 goals and conceding 34 goals.



Inzaghi's relationship with major derbies began with Lazio, where he faced Roma in 12 matches across various competitions, achieving 4 victories, 3 draws, and suffering 5 defeats, with his team scoring 17 goals and conceding 15.



In the Italian league alone, Inzaghi played 10 matches with Lazio against Roma, winning 3, drawing 3, and losing 4, scoring 13 goals and conceding 12.



Despite the intensity of the Italian capital derby, Inzaghi managed to achieve a 3-0 victory twice, in addition to an away win with a score of 3-1. These results have helped Inzaghi demonstrate his ability to achieve good results as a coach capable of managing highly charged matches.



Inzaghi also stood out with "Inter" against Milan, having coached Inter in "16" matches, achieving 7 victories, drawing 4 times, and losing 5 times, with his team scoring 26 goals and conceding 18. He led Inter against Milan in 8 matches, winning 3, drawing 2, and losing 3. The dominance was not only in the league but also in knockout matches, as he won the Italian Super Cup against Milan with a clean three-goal victory and surpassed his rival in the semi-finals of the 2023 UEFA Champions League home and away, as well as achieving notable victories with large scores like 5-1 and 3-0.