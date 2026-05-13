An Egyptian university announced the death of a student from the Faculty of Basic Sciences, following his fall from the third floor inside the campus while taking practical exams on Tuesday.

The private university clarified in a statement that the student was in his fourth year and fell from one of the campus buildings during the examination sessions.

The statement added that several students who were present at the scene reported that their colleague approached a window overlooking a courtyard near the examination committee before falling suddenly.

Immediately after the incident, the medical team within the university quickly responded, providing first aid to the student at the scene before transporting him by ambulance to the medical complex in Suez for further treatment; however, he passed away due to his injuries upon arrival.

For its part, the university administration confirmed that it dealt with the incident from the very first moments with the utmost speed and responsibility, emphasizing that the safety of students is a top priority within the university, while closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant medical authorities.

The university concluded by expressing its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the student's family and colleagues, providing all necessary support to them, and following up on the incident in coordination with the concerned authorities.