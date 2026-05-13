أعلنت جامعة مصرية وفاة أحد طلاب كلية العلوم الأساسية، إثر سقوطه من الطابق الثالث داخل الحرم الجامعي، أثناء أداء الامتحانات العملية، (الثلاثاء).

وأوضحت الجامعة الأهلية في بيان أن الطالب كان من طلاب الفرقة الرابعة، وقد سقط من أحد مباني الحرم الجامعي خلال انعقاد لجان الامتحانات.

وأضاف البيان أن عدداً من الطلاب الذين كانوا متواجدين في موقع الحادثة أفادوا بأن زميلهم توجه إلى نافذة مطلة على ساحة قريبة من لجنة الامتحان، قبل أن يسقط بشكل مفاجئ.

وفور وقوع الحادثة، تحرك الفريق الطبي داخل الجامعة على وجه السرعة، وجرى تقديم الإسعافات الأولية للطالب في موقع الحادثة، قبل نقله بسيارة إسعاف إلى المجمع الطبي بالسويس لاستكمال العلاج، إلا أنه فارق الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته فور وصوله.

من جانبها، أكدت إدارة الجامعة تعاملها مع الواقعة منذ لحظاتها الأولى بأقصى درجات السرعة والمسؤولية، مشددة على أن سلامة الطلاب تمثل أولوية قصوى داخل الجامعة، مع متابعة الحالة بشكل مباشر وبالتنسيق مع الجهات الطبية المختصة.

واختتمت الجامعة بالتأكيد على تقديم خالص التعازي والمواساة لأسرة الطالب وزملائه، مع توفير كافة أوجه الدعم اللازمة لهم، ومتابعة مجريات الحادثة بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.