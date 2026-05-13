أعلنت جامعة مصرية وفاة أحد طلاب كلية العلوم الأساسية، إثر سقوطه من الطابق الثالث داخل الحرم الجامعي، أثناء أداء الامتحانات العملية، (الثلاثاء).
وأوضحت الجامعة الأهلية في بيان أن الطالب كان من طلاب الفرقة الرابعة، وقد سقط من أحد مباني الحرم الجامعي خلال انعقاد لجان الامتحانات.
وأضاف البيان أن عدداً من الطلاب الذين كانوا متواجدين في موقع الحادثة أفادوا بأن زميلهم توجه إلى نافذة مطلة على ساحة قريبة من لجنة الامتحان، قبل أن يسقط بشكل مفاجئ.
وفور وقوع الحادثة، تحرك الفريق الطبي داخل الجامعة على وجه السرعة، وجرى تقديم الإسعافات الأولية للطالب في موقع الحادثة، قبل نقله بسيارة إسعاف إلى المجمع الطبي بالسويس لاستكمال العلاج، إلا أنه فارق الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته فور وصوله.
من جانبها، أكدت إدارة الجامعة تعاملها مع الواقعة منذ لحظاتها الأولى بأقصى درجات السرعة والمسؤولية، مشددة على أن سلامة الطلاب تمثل أولوية قصوى داخل الجامعة، مع متابعة الحالة بشكل مباشر وبالتنسيق مع الجهات الطبية المختصة.
واختتمت الجامعة بالتأكيد على تقديم خالص التعازي والمواساة لأسرة الطالب وزملائه، مع توفير كافة أوجه الدعم اللازمة لهم، ومتابعة مجريات الحادثة بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية.
An Egyptian university announced the death of a student from the Faculty of Basic Sciences, following his fall from the third floor inside the campus while taking practical exams on Tuesday.
The private university clarified in a statement that the student was in his fourth year and fell from one of the campus buildings during the examination sessions.
The statement added that several students who were present at the scene reported that their colleague approached a window overlooking a courtyard near the examination committee before falling suddenly.
Immediately after the incident, the medical team within the university quickly responded, providing first aid to the student at the scene before transporting him by ambulance to the medical complex in Suez for further treatment; however, he passed away due to his injuries upon arrival.
For its part, the university administration confirmed that it dealt with the incident from the very first moments with the utmost speed and responsibility, emphasizing that the safety of students is a top priority within the university, while closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant medical authorities.
The university concluded by expressing its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the student's family and colleagues, providing all necessary support to them, and following up on the incident in coordination with the concerned authorities.