في مشهد أقرب إلى الطرافة منه إلى الحوادث الأمنية، استيقظت مدينة غاتلنبرغ الأمريكية على واقعة غير مألوفة، بعدما انتهى الأمر بدب أسود داخل حمام فندق وهو محتجز بداخله بعد أن أغلق الباب على نفسه بالخطأ، قبل أن تتدخل الشرطة لإنهاء الموقف وسط دهشة الجميع.

وبحسب التفاصيل، تلقى أفراد الشرطة بلاغاً عند الثانية والنصف فجراً من موظفي فندق «كواليتي إن آند سويتس»، يفيد برصد دب تسلل إلى حمام خارجي، قبل أن يُغلق الباب على نفسه عن طريق الخطأ ويجد نفسه محاصراً داخله.

وعند وصولها إلى الموقع، تعاملت السلطات بحذر مع الموقف، وأظهرت لقطات مصوّرة لحظة فتح باب الحمام ليخرج الدب بهدوء لافت، متجهاً نحو الخارج وسط دهشة الحاضرين.

وعملت الشرطة على تأمين المنطقة وإبعاد الحيوان عن محيط الفندق من خلال إصدار أصوات مرتفعة واستخدام وسائل إرباك بسيطة، ما ساعده على الابتعاد والعودة إلى البرية دون تسجيل أي إصابات بين السياح أو العاملين.

ورغم نهاية الحادثة بسلام، إلا أن الدب تسبب في أضرار مادية محدودة داخل الحمام، تمثلت في تحطم مرآة أثناء محاولته الخروج، وقدّرت الخسائر بنحو 50 دولاراً فقط.

وتُعد هذه الواقعة واحدة من الحوادث الطريفة التي تشهدها منطقة جبال سموكي، المعروفة بانتشار الدببة السوداء التي يقدّر عددها بنحو 1900 دب، إلا أن دخول أحدها إلى حمام فندق واحتجازه نفسه يظل من أكثر المواقف غرابة هذا الموسم.