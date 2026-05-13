In a scene more comical than a security incident, the American city of Gatlinburg woke up to an unusual event, after a black bear ended up inside a hotel bathroom, accidentally locking itself in, before the police intervened to resolve the situation amid everyone's astonishment.

According to details, police received a report at 2:30 AM from employees of the "Quality Inn and Suites" hotel, indicating that a bear had entered an outdoor bathroom, before accidentally closing the door on itself and finding itself trapped inside.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities handled the situation with caution, and video footage showed the moment the bathroom door was opened, allowing the bear to calmly exit, heading outside amid the astonishment of those present.

The police worked to secure the area and moved the animal away from the hotel vicinity by making loud noises and using simple distraction methods, which helped it to move away and return to the wild without any injuries reported among tourists or staff.

Despite the incident ending peacefully, the bear caused limited material damage inside the bathroom, represented by a shattered mirror during its attempt to exit, with losses estimated at only $50.

This incident is considered one of the amusing occurrences in the Smoky Mountains area, known for its population of black bears, estimated to be around 1,900 bears, but the entry of one into a hotel bathroom and its self-imprisonment remains one of the strangest situations this season.