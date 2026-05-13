في مشهد أقرب إلى الطرافة منه إلى الحوادث الأمنية، استيقظت مدينة غاتلنبرغ الأمريكية على واقعة غير مألوفة، بعدما انتهى الأمر بدب أسود داخل حمام فندق وهو محتجز بداخله بعد أن أغلق الباب على نفسه بالخطأ، قبل أن تتدخل الشرطة لإنهاء الموقف وسط دهشة الجميع.
وبحسب التفاصيل، تلقى أفراد الشرطة بلاغاً عند الثانية والنصف فجراً من موظفي فندق «كواليتي إن آند سويتس»، يفيد برصد دب تسلل إلى حمام خارجي، قبل أن يُغلق الباب على نفسه عن طريق الخطأ ويجد نفسه محاصراً داخله.
وعند وصولها إلى الموقع، تعاملت السلطات بحذر مع الموقف، وأظهرت لقطات مصوّرة لحظة فتح باب الحمام ليخرج الدب بهدوء لافت، متجهاً نحو الخارج وسط دهشة الحاضرين.
وعملت الشرطة على تأمين المنطقة وإبعاد الحيوان عن محيط الفندق من خلال إصدار أصوات مرتفعة واستخدام وسائل إرباك بسيطة، ما ساعده على الابتعاد والعودة إلى البرية دون تسجيل أي إصابات بين السياح أو العاملين.
ورغم نهاية الحادثة بسلام، إلا أن الدب تسبب في أضرار مادية محدودة داخل الحمام، تمثلت في تحطم مرآة أثناء محاولته الخروج، وقدّرت الخسائر بنحو 50 دولاراً فقط.
وتُعد هذه الواقعة واحدة من الحوادث الطريفة التي تشهدها منطقة جبال سموكي، المعروفة بانتشار الدببة السوداء التي يقدّر عددها بنحو 1900 دب، إلا أن دخول أحدها إلى حمام فندق واحتجازه نفسه يظل من أكثر المواقف غرابة هذا الموسم.
In a scene more comical than a security incident, the American city of Gatlinburg woke up to an unusual event, after a black bear ended up inside a hotel bathroom, accidentally locking itself in, before the police intervened to resolve the situation amid everyone's astonishment.
According to details, police received a report at 2:30 AM from employees of the "Quality Inn and Suites" hotel, indicating that a bear had entered an outdoor bathroom, before accidentally closing the door on itself and finding itself trapped inside.
Upon arriving at the scene, authorities handled the situation with caution, and video footage showed the moment the bathroom door was opened, allowing the bear to calmly exit, heading outside amid the astonishment of those present.
The police worked to secure the area and moved the animal away from the hotel vicinity by making loud noises and using simple distraction methods, which helped it to move away and return to the wild without any injuries reported among tourists or staff.
Despite the incident ending peacefully, the bear caused limited material damage inside the bathroom, represented by a shattered mirror during its attempt to exit, with losses estimated at only $50.
This incident is considered one of the amusing occurrences in the Smoky Mountains area, known for its population of black bears, estimated to be around 1,900 bears, but the entry of one into a hotel bathroom and its self-imprisonment remains one of the strangest situations this season.