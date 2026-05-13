أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن العملية العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا «يمكن أن تتوقف في أي لحظة» إذا اتخذت كييف القرار الذي وصفه بالمناسب.

وأوضح بيسكوف أن أي لقاء محتمل بين الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي يجب أن يأتي في نهاية المسار التفاوضي حول الأزمة، مشيرًا إلى أن مثل هذا اللقاء لا يحقق أهدافه إلا بعد استكمال المفاوضات بشكل كامل.

وأكد المتحدث أن موسكو لا تزال منفتحة على قنوات الاتصال بشأن الملف الأوكراني، وترحب بجهود الوساطة الدولية، بما في ذلك المبادرات الأمريكية، لافتًا إلى وجود مسار تفاوضي سبق العمل عليه بشكل ثلاثي، مع استعداد روسيا لمواصلة هذا المسار.

وأضاف بيسكوف أن الرئيس الروسي أشار مؤخرًا إلى أن تطورات الوضع قد تقترب من نهايتها، في إشارة إلى إمكانية التوصل إلى تسوية مستقبلية للصراع.

كما أشار إلى تصريحات سابقة لبوتين أكد فيها استعداده للقاء زيلينسكي في أي وقت ومكان، سواء في موسكو أو خارجها.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل استمرار العمليات العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا منذ 24 فبراير 2022، دون مؤشرات واضحة على قرب انتهائها.