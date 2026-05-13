The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the Russian military operation in Ukraine "can stop at any moment" if Kyiv makes what he described as the appropriate decision.

Peskov clarified that any potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky should come at the end of the negotiation process regarding the crisis, noting that such a meeting only achieves its goals after the negotiations are fully completed.

The spokesman confirmed that Moscow remains open to communication channels regarding the Ukrainian file and welcomes international mediation efforts, including American initiatives, pointing out that there was a previously established trilateral negotiation path, with Russia ready to continue this path.

Peskov added that the Russian president recently indicated that developments in the situation may be nearing their end, suggesting the possibility of reaching a future settlement to the conflict.

He also referred to previous statements by Putin in which he confirmed his readiness to meet Zelensky at any time and place, whether in Moscow or elsewhere.

These statements come amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, with no clear indications of their imminent conclusion.