أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن العملية العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا «يمكن أن تتوقف في أي لحظة» إذا اتخذت كييف القرار الذي وصفه بالمناسب.
وأوضح بيسكوف أن أي لقاء محتمل بين الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي يجب أن يأتي في نهاية المسار التفاوضي حول الأزمة، مشيرًا إلى أن مثل هذا اللقاء لا يحقق أهدافه إلا بعد استكمال المفاوضات بشكل كامل.
وأكد المتحدث أن موسكو لا تزال منفتحة على قنوات الاتصال بشأن الملف الأوكراني، وترحب بجهود الوساطة الدولية، بما في ذلك المبادرات الأمريكية، لافتًا إلى وجود مسار تفاوضي سبق العمل عليه بشكل ثلاثي، مع استعداد روسيا لمواصلة هذا المسار.
وأضاف بيسكوف أن الرئيس الروسي أشار مؤخرًا إلى أن تطورات الوضع قد تقترب من نهايتها، في إشارة إلى إمكانية التوصل إلى تسوية مستقبلية للصراع.
كما أشار إلى تصريحات سابقة لبوتين أكد فيها استعداده للقاء زيلينسكي في أي وقت ومكان، سواء في موسكو أو خارجها.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل استمرار العمليات العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا منذ 24 فبراير 2022، دون مؤشرات واضحة على قرب انتهائها.
The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the Russian military operation in Ukraine "can stop at any moment" if Kyiv makes what he described as the appropriate decision.
Peskov clarified that any potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky should come at the end of the negotiation process regarding the crisis, noting that such a meeting only achieves its goals after the negotiations are fully completed.
The spokesman confirmed that Moscow remains open to communication channels regarding the Ukrainian file and welcomes international mediation efforts, including American initiatives, pointing out that there was a previously established trilateral negotiation path, with Russia ready to continue this path.
Peskov added that the Russian president recently indicated that developments in the situation may be nearing their end, suggesting the possibility of reaching a future settlement to the conflict.
He also referred to previous statements by Putin in which he confirmed his readiness to meet Zelensky at any time and place, whether in Moscow or elsewhere.
These statements come amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, with no clear indications of their imminent conclusion.