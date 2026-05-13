في لهجة شديدة التصعيد، عاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ليضع إيران في دائرة الانتقاد المباشر، موجّهاً تصريحات حادة اعتبر فيها أن قدرات طهران العسكرية تراجعت بشكل كبير، وأنها لم تعد تملك أسطولاً بحرياً فعّالاً، فيما وصف قواتها الجوية بأنها «مُدمّرة»، متحدثاً في الوقت نفسه عن أزمة اقتصادية خانقة تعيشها البلاد في ظل استمرار التوترات الإقليمية.

وفي هذا السياق، صعّد ترمب من نبرة خطابه مع اقتراب لحظة حساسة في مسار التهدئة بين واشنطن وطهران، وسط مؤشرات على هشاشة وقف إطلاق النار القائم واحتمالات انهياره في أي وقت.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل أجواء سياسية وعسكرية متوترة، وسط شكوك متزايدة بشأن صمود وقف إطلاق النار الهش بين واشنطن وطهران، بالتوازي مع تحركات دبلوماسية وأمنية متسارعة من الجانبين.

وفي تطور لافت، كشفت شبكة NBC الأمريكية أن وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) تدرس خيار إعادة تسمية العمليات العسكرية المرتبطة بإيران إلى اسم «المطرقة الثقيلة»، في حال انهيار التهدئة الحالية، وهو ما يُنظر إليه كمؤشر على استعداد واشنطن لاحتمال التصعيد العسكري إذا فشلت المسارات التفاوضية.

في المقابل، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية أنها بانتظار «تقييم أكثر تفصيلاً» من الوسطاء الباكستانيين بشأن جولات التفاوض غير المباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة، في ظل استمرار الخلافات العميقة حول البرنامج النووي ومستقبل الهدنة القائمة.

وتشير مصادر إيرانية إلى أن باكستان تلعب دور الوسيط في نقل الرسائل والمقترحات بين الطرفين منذ أسابيع، ضمن مساعٍ تهدف إلى تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار الذي أعقب المواجهات العسكرية التي اندلعت أواخر فبراير الماضي، عقب ضربات أمريكية وإسرائيلية استهدفت مواقع داخل إيران.

وكان ترمب قد صرّح في وقت سابق بأن وقف إطلاق النار «بات على جهاز إنعاش»، معتبراً أن فرص استمراره لا تتجاوز 1%، في إشارة إلى هشاشته الشديدة.

ورغم التصعيد في خطابه، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي استمرار قنوات التواصل مع طهران، مشدداً على أن الولايات المتحدة «ستحصل على اليورانيوم المخصب من إيران»، وهو أحد أبرز الملفات الخلافية التي لا تزال تعرقل التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي بين الجانبين.