In a sharply escalating tone, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again placed Iran in the direct line of criticism, making pointed remarks in which he claimed that Tehran's military capabilities have significantly declined, and that it no longer possesses an effective naval fleet, while describing its air forces as "devastating," simultaneously speaking about a suffocating economic crisis the country is experiencing amid ongoing regional tensions.

In this context, Trump has intensified his rhetoric as a sensitive moment approaches in the de-escalation process between Washington and Tehran, amid signs of the fragility of the existing ceasefire and the potential for its collapse at any moment.

These statements come amid tense political and military atmospheres, with increasing doubts about the durability of the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, alongside rapid diplomatic and security maneuvers from both sides.

In a notable development, NBC News reported that the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) is considering renaming military operations related to Iran to "Heavy Hammer," in the event of the current ceasefire collapsing, which is seen as an indication of Washington's readiness for potential military escalation if diplomatic avenues fail.

In contrast, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that it is awaiting a "more detailed assessment" from Pakistani mediators regarding the indirect negotiations with the United States, amid ongoing deep disagreements over the nuclear program and the future of the existing truce.

Iranian sources indicate that Pakistan has been playing the role of mediator in conveying messages and proposals between the two parties for weeks, as part of efforts aimed at solidifying the ceasefire that followed the military confrontations that erupted in late February, following U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting sites inside Iran.

Trump had previously stated that the ceasefire "is on life support," considering that the chances of its continuation do not exceed 1%, in reference to its extreme fragility.

Despite the escalation in his rhetoric, the U.S. president confirmed the continuation of communication channels with Tehran, emphasizing that the United States "will obtain enriched uranium from Iran," which is one of the most prominent contentious issues that still hinder reaching a final agreement between the two sides.